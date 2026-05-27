Mago: Hyperdelicious Edition is a retro throwback with Kirby and Shovel Knight inspiration

Peruvian independent developer Dream Potion Games and ABONICO GAME WORKS, Resistance Studios, Selecta Play and Hidden Trap are proud to announce that they joined forces to bring the nostalgic and charming adventure platformer Mago: Hyperdelicious Edition (trailer, press kit, Steam) in its best version to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch in Q4 2026. Additionally, the game will receive physical editions (standard and collector’s edition) for PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

Mago: Hyperdelicious Edition is a retro-styled 2D platformer with RPG elements, featuring beautiful pixel art, original mechanics and charismatic characters. Embark on a thrilling journey as you run, jump, and wield your trusty wand to make your way through 8 vibrant and diverse worlds. Each world boasts its own distinct theme, mechanics, challenging bosses, hidden secrets, and surprisingly original mini-games.

Selecta Play has opened pre-orders for the Mago Hyperdelicious Edition physical editions in two editions: standard and Gourmet Box for PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. The upcoming physical edition is scheduled to launch by November 30, 2026, with a standard edition at a price of 39.99 EUR / USD and a collector’s edition at a price of 69.99 EUR / USD and containing the following:

Physical game

Diorama

Postcards

66 page collector’s manual.

Collector’s box.

New content added in the Hyperdelicious Edition

New Post game World (Dream World). This new world has its own world map, 4 new boss battles, collectibles, a new “gameplay breaker” that plays like a Zelda dungeon, 3 new costumes, and a new mechanic that changes the world from dream to nightmare (changing tiles, enemies and music in real time).

New “Easy Mode”: The easy mode can be activated at any time. If you do, you get double health, pits don’t kill you instantly (they just send you back to the latest secure ledge) and checkpoints don’t cost orbs.

Auto Run feature: We have added an autorun feature that can be activated at any moment. This means that you no longer need to press the run button for the character to run.

GAME FEATURES

A nostalgic experience worth your time

A classic magical adventure with beautiful pixel art and intuitive controls. Travel a vast world with many levels, mini-games, and secret locations!

Unique areas to explore each with its own mechanics!

Hand-crafted levels, each with its own challenges: from colorful teapot prairie, a humongous tree guarded by a fierce centipede, ancient ruins of a mysterious civilization that rests on the back of a huge bird – this journey has it all!

You get a wand. You also get a mecha!

Use your magic wand to purify evil from the world, solve riddles by affecting your surroundings. Some levels allow you to use a powerful mecha robot. It’s time to show the villain’s enemies what you are made of (metal, mostly)!

A great variety of bosses and enemies as well as collectibles to unlock

Each level presents a different challenge, each boss – a new threat to overcome. By collecting secret orbs in each level you unlock new items and improvements. Can you find them all?

Chill in the beautiful town of Musicalia

Looking to take a break? In the town of Musicalia you can buy new upgrades and meet interesting characters, some you might even recognize!

An amazing soundtrack

Listen to a beautiful soundtrack brimming with nostalgia that will instantly bring back the nostalgia of the golden age of video games.