Poetic Trio is a walking simulator about rain, snow and wind

Poetic Trio will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch , Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on June 9, 2026 for $9.99.

Poetic Trio is a themed set of three games. A game about rain (Pluviophile), a game about snow (Chionophile), and a game about wind (Loverowind). All in one. The core aspect of each game is the atmosphere. It is recommended for those who mostly seek to experience the mood.

Pluviophile is a short experience about the mood of rain in the woods. It is a slow-paced pure walking simulator; you only walk, slowly, in the wilderness away from civilization. A beautiful poem from Julius Cawein accompanies your short journey; and the original music score that is composed by Pınar Karabaş.

Chionophile is a short experience about the mood of winter in the woods. It is a slow-paced pure walking simulator; you only walk, slowly, in the wilderness away from civilization. A beautiful poem from Archibald Lampman accompanies your short journey; and the original music score that is composed by Pınar Karabaş.

The game has 2 chapters. While the first one is a little linear, the second one (which is more expansive) takes place in a large open area. There are paths for the player to follow to reduce confusion about where to go. But you are free to roam away from the path and discover.

Loverowind is a short experience about the wind of spring. Similar to Pluviophile, you collect flowers, and use them on the altars to reveal a poem. But this time you move much faster, unless the circles of light roaming in the world don’t catch you.