These are the free Playstation games for June 2026

Sony announced the following games will be free to PS+ subscribers for June 2026.

Grounded Fully Yoked Edition | PS5, PS4

Shrink down and survive in a perilous, creature-filled backyard. Mysteriously shrunken down to the size of an ant, your intrepid young adventurer must fight for survival as they experience the backyard from an entirely new perspective. Explore a vast garden environment alone, or with the aid of up to three friends in online multiplayer, and gather the resources you need to build shelter and craft armour and weapons to protect yourself from the creatures that populate the backyard. As you progress, you’ll uncover the truth behind your tiny transformation and find out what it takes to return to your original size.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 | PS5, PS4

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 lets you duke it out with the biggest and best fighting character roster yet, including all new characters like SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Squidward Tentacles, Jimmy Neutron, and more. Play solo or fight online and choose your favorite brawlers, master their unique move sets, and use all-new powerful Supers to land the finishing blow with friends or across a unique, roguelike player campaign!

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide | PS5

Take back the city of Tertium from hordes of bloodthirsty foes in this intense and brutal action shooter. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the new four player co-op focused experience from the award-winning team behind the Vermintide series. Built on the legacy of Vermintide 2’s best-in-class melee combat, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide introduces intense WH40K gunplay to the mix. Master the balance between ranged and melee combat as you fight through a slew of enemies. Feel the impact of each swipe, swing, and slice of a chainsword, or fry some flesh with a lasgun.