Realpolitiks II comes to Xbox

As of March 19, Realpolitiks II is available on Xbox Series X|S consoles. This real-time strategy game lets players lead one of over 200 countries to global domination in the world of hard geopolitics. Players can decide on nearly everything, from tax policy to participation in wars. The game is also available on PC.

The strategy title from Polish studio Jujubee S.A. was first released on PC. The Xbox Series X|S version was prepared and published by Ultimate Games S.A.

Grand Strategy Meets Modern Geopolitics

Realpolitiks II is a real-time strategy game set in the modern world, featuring three distinct campaigns. The title belongs to the grand strategy genre, where players manage an entire country. Players can lead one of over 200 modern countries, choosing any strategy on the path to world domination.

Gameplay focuses on economy, diplomacy, warfare, and technological development. Realpolitiks II also stands out for its high level of accessibility, even for new players.

With an extensive economic management system, players can implement new infrastructure projects, invest in innovation and technology, and shape trade policy. The same degree of freedom applies to political systems and diplomacy.

The game also features military conflicts, where players have full control over their units. It introduces new mechanics related to espionage activities.

Gameplay is enriched by random events. The developers have prepared over 1,000 events, from minor provincial issues to a meteor threatening humanity. As a result, each playthrough is unique.

Realpolitiks II – Key Features: