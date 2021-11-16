Full Xbox One/XSX backwards compatibility list

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Xbox, Microsoft added more games to the Xbox One/Xbox Series X backwards compatibility list. Due to licensing issues, Microsoft has claimed this will be the last batch of games added to the backwards compatibility list.
Here is the full list:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|0 day Attack on Earth
|Arcade
|Square Enix
|10/26/2017
|3D Ultra Minigolf
|Arcade
|Activision
|4/20/2017
|50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
|Games On Demand
|THQ
|NEW
|A Kingdom for Keflings
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|A World of Keflings
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Aces of the Galaxy
|Arcade
|Activision
|NEW
|Advent Rising
|Games On Demand
|Majesco Entertainment
|NEW
|Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
|Games On Demand
|Little Orbit
|NEW
|Aegis Wing
|Arcade
|Xbox LIVE Arcade
|1/21/2016
|Age of Booty
|Arcade
|Capcom
|1/21/2016
|Alan Wake*
|Games On Demand
|Microsoft Studios
|3/17/2016
|Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|2/11/2016
|Alaskan Adventures*
|Games On Demand
|Activision
|4/27/2017
|Alice: Madness Returns
|Games On Demand
|Electronic Arts
|1/24/2017
|Alien Hominid HD
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Altered Beast
|Arcade
|SEGA
|4/26/2016
|Anomaly Warzone Earth
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|6/7/2016
|Aqua
|Arcade
|Xbox LIVE Arcade
|6/7/2016
|Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?
|Games On Demand
|THQ
|NEW
|ARKANOID Live!
|Arcade
|Taito Corporation
|9/8/2016
|Army of Two
|Games On Demand
|Electronic Arts
|3/28/2017
|Assassin’s Creed (Xbox One X Enhanced)
|Games On Demand
|Ubisoft
|3/21/2016
|Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
|Games On Demand
|Ubisoft
|6/27/2017
|Assassin’s Creed II
|Games On Demand
|Ubisoft
|11/12/2015
|Assassin’s Creed III
|Games On Demand
|Ubisoft
|5/23/2017
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
|Games On Demand
|Ubisoft
|4/3/2018
|Assassin’s Creed Revelations
|Games On Demand
|Ubisoft
|3/23/2017
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue
|Games On Demand
|Ubisoft
|2/23/2017
|Assault Heroes 2
|Arcade
|Activision
|4/25/2017
|Astropop
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/29/2016
|ATARI Asteroids/Asteroids Deluxe
|Arcade
|Atari
|11/12/2015
|Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth
|Games On Demand
|THQ Nordic
|NEW
|Axel & Pixel*
|Games On Demand
|2K Play
|3/13/2018
|Babel Rising*
|Arcade
|Ubisoft
|6/16/2016
|Band of Bugs
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|5/4/2017
|Banjo Kazooie: N and B
|Games On Demand
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Banjo-Kazooie
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Banjo-Tooie
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Bankshot Billiards 2
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|NEW
|Batman: Arkham Origins*
|Games On Demand
|Warner Bros. Interactive
|8/8/2017
|BattleBlock Theater
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Battlefield 1943
|Arcade
|Electronic Arts
|5/24/2018
|Battlefield 3
|Games On Demand
|Electronic Arts
|1/10/2017
|Battlefield: Bad Company
|Games On Demand
|Electronic Arts
|8/17/2017
|Battlefield: Bad Company 2
|Games On Demand
|Electronic Arts
|1/10/2017
|Battlestations: Midway
|Games On Demand
|Square Enix
|10/11/2016
|Bayonetta
|Games On Demand
|SEGA
|9/8/2016
|BCFx
|Games On Demand
|Aspyr Media
|NEW
|Beat’n Groovy
|Arcade
|Konami
|1/12/2017
|Beautiful Katamari
|Games On Demand
|Namco
|NEW
|Bejeweled 2
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Bejeweled 3
|Arcade
|PopCap Games
|9/6/2016
|Bellator: MMA Onslaught
|Arcade
|345 Games
|11/12/2015
|Beyond Good & Evil HD
|Arcade
|Ubisoft
|11/12/2015
|Binary Domain
|Games On Demand
|SEGA
|NEW
|Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
|Arcade
|CAPCOM
|7/21/2016
|BioShock
|Games On Demand
|2K Games
|12/13/2016
|BioShock 2
|Games On Demand
|2K Games
|12/13/2016
|BioShock Infinite
|Games On Demand
|2K Games
|12/13/2016
|BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien*
|Arcade
|Delisted?
|5/5/2016
|Black
|Original Xbox
|Electronic Arts
|10/23/2017
|Blazing Angels*
|Games On Demand
|Ubisoft
|6/27/2017
|Blinx: The Time Sweeper
|Original Xbox
|Microsoft
|4/17/2018
|Blood Knights
|Arcade
|Kalypso Media
|6/23/2016
|Blood of the Werewolf
|Arcade
|Midnight City
|11/12/2015
|Bloodforge
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|6/30/2016
|Bloodrayne 2
|Original Xbox
|Majesco Entertainment
|10/23/2017
|BloodRayne: Betrayal
|Arcade
|Majesco Entertainment
|11/12/2015
|Blue Dragon
|Games On Demand
|Microsoft Studios
|11/1/2016
|Bomberman Battlefest
|Arcade
|Hudson Entertainment
|8/18/2016
|Boom Boom Rocket
|Arcade
|Electronic Arts
|7/26/2016
|Borderlands
|Games On Demand
|2K Games
|11/12/2015
|Borderlands 2
|Games On Demand
|2K Games
|2/23/2017
|Bound by Flame
|Games On Demand
|Focus Home Interactive
|9/15/2016
|Braid
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|12/17/2015
|Brain Challenge
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|6/16/2016
|Breakdown
|Original Xbox
|Bandai Namco
|4/17/2018
|Bullet Soul
|Games On Demand
|5pb.
|5/4/2017
|Bullet Soul -Infinite Burst-
|Games On Demand
|5pb.
|5/4/2017
|Bully Scholarship Ed.
|Games On Demand
|Rockstar Games
|12/15/2016
|Burnout Paradise*
|Games On Demand
|Electronic Arts
|11/22/2016
|Burnout Revenge
|Games On Demand
|Electronic Arts
|5/8/2018
|Cabela’s Dangerous Hunts 2013*
|Games On Demand
|Activision
|4/27/2017
|Cabela’s Hunting Expeditions*
|Games On Demand
|Activision
|4/27/2017
|Cabela’s Survival: SoK*
|Games On Demand
|Activision
|4/27/2017
|Call of Duty 2
|Games On Demand
|Activision
|8/23/2016
|Call of Duty 3
|Games On Demand
|Activision
|9/22/2016
|Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
|Games On Demand
|Activision
|3/29/2018
|Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
|Games On Demand
|Activision
|9/28/2017
|Call of Duty: Black Ops
|Games On Demand
|Activision
|5/17/2016
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II
|Games On Demand
|Activision
|4/11/2017
|Call of Duty: Ghosts
|Games On Demand
|Activision
|6/29/2017
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
|Games On Demand
|Activision
|6/19/2018
|Call of Duty: World at War
|Games On Demand
|Activision
|9/27/2016
|Call of Juarez Gunslinger
|Arcade
|Ubisoft
|11/12/2015
|CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET
|Arcade
|CAPCOM
|7/21/2016
|Carcassonne
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|2/26/2016
|Cars 2: The Video Game
|Games On Demand
|Disney Interactive Studios
|3/2/2017
|Cars: Mater-National
|Games On Demand
|Disney Interactive Studios
|11/14/2017
|Castle Crashers
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
|Arcade
|SEGA
|8/30/2016
|CastleStorm
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Arcade
|Konami
|3/17/2016
|Catherine
|Games On Demand
|Atlus USA
|12/15/2016
|Centipede & Millipede
|Arcade
|Atari
|11/12/2015
|Child of Eden
|Games On Demand
|Ubisoft
|10/12/2017
|CLANNAD*
|Games On Demand
|株式会社プロトタイプ (Prototype Co.)
|12/15/2016
|Cloning Clyde
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|NEW
|Comic Jumper
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|6/23/2016
|Comix Zone
|Arcade
|SEGA
|4/26/2016
|Commanders: Attack of the Genos
|Arcade
|Activision
|4/25/2017
|Conan
|Games On Demand
|THQ
|NEW
|Condemned: Criminal Origins
|Games On Demand
|SEGA
|11/12/2015
|Conker: Live and Reloaded
|Original Xbox
|Microsoft Studios
|4/17/2018
|Contra
|Arcade
|Konami
|4/20/2017
|Costume Quest 2
|Arcade
|Midnight City
|7/18/2017
|Counter-Strike: GO
|Arcade
|Valve Corporation
|1/21/2016
|Crackdown (Xbox One X enhanced)
|Games On Demand
|Microsoft Studios
|2/27/2018
|Crazy Taxi
|Arcade
|SEGA
|11/12/2015
|Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
|Original Xbox
|Microsoft
|10/23/2017
|CRYSTAL DEFENDERS
|Arcade
|Square Enix
|7/21/2016
|Crystal Quest
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|6/23/2016
|Cyber Troopers Virtual On Oratorio Tangram
|Arcade
|SEGA
|6/27/2017
|Dark Souls
|Games On Demand
|Bandai Namco
|3/24/2016
|Dark Void
|Games On Demand
|CAPCOM
|3/21/2016
|Darksiders (Xbox One X enhanced)
|Games On Demand
|THQ
|3/23/2017
|Darksiders II
|Games On Demand
|THQ
|3/23/2017
|Darwinia+
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|NEW
|DAYTONA USA
|Arcade
|SEGA
|3/21/2017
|de Blob 2
|Games On Demand
|THQ
|9/8/2016
|Dead or Alive 3
|Original Xbox
|Tecmo
|NEW
|Dead or Alive 4
|Games On Demand
|Tecmo
|NEW
|Dead or Alive Ultimate
|Games On Demand
|Tecmo
|NEW
|Dead Rising 2: Case West
|Games On Demand
|CAPCOM
|3/2/2017
|Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
|Games On Demand
|CAPCOM
|3/2/2017
|Dead Space
|Games On Demand
|Electronic Arts
|3/30/2016
|Dead Space 2
|Games On Demand
|Electronic Arts
|4/27/2017
|Dead Space 3
|Games On Demand
|Electronic Arts
|4/27/2017
|Dead Space Ignition
|Arcade
|Electronic Arts
|11/15/2016
|Dead to Rights
|Original Xbox
|Bandai Namco
|10/23/2017
|Deadfall Adventures
|Games On Demand
|Nordic Games
|10/26/2017
|Deadliest Warrior
|Arcade
|Spike
|8/8/2017
|Deadliest Warrior: Legends
|Arcade
|345 Games / Spike Games
|11/12/2015
|Deadly Premonition*
|Games On Demand
|XSEED Games
|11/2/2017
|Death by Cube
|Arcade
|Square Enix
|NEW
|DeathSpank: Thongs Of Virtue
|Arcade
|Electronic Arts
|9/6/2016
|Defense Grid: The Awakening
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Destroy All Humans!
|Original Xbox
|THQ Nordic
|4/26/2018
|DEUS EX: HUMAN REVOLUTION
|Games On Demand
|Square Enix
|12/17/2015
|Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut (Get on SmartGlass)
|Games On Demand
|Square Enix
|5/10/2016
|DIG DUG
|Arcade
|Bandai Namco
|5/5/2016
|DiRT 3*
|Games On Demand
|Codemasters
|11/12/2015
|DiRT Showdown*
|Games On Demand
|Codemasters
|11/12/2015
|Discs of Tron
|Arcade
|Disney Interactive Studios
|11/12/2015
|Disney Bolt
|Games On Demand
|Disney Interactive Studios
|8/8/2017
|Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
|Games On Demand
|Disney Interactive Studios
|8/3/2017
|Disney Universe
|Games On Demand
|Disney Interactive Studios
|NEW
|Disney/Pixar: Brave The Video Game
|Games On Demand
|Disney Interactive Studios
|2/20/2018
|Disney’s Chicken Little
|Original Xbox
|Buena Vista Games
|NEW
|Divinity II – The Dragon Knight Saga
|Games On Demand
|Focus Home Interactive
|4/3/2018
|Domino Master
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|5/24/2016
|DOOM
|Arcade
|Bethesda Softworks
|11/12/2015
|DOOM 3 BFG Edition*
|Games On Demand
|Bethesda Softworks
|4/14/2016
|DOOM II
|Arcade
|Bethesda Softworks
|11/12/2015
|Doritos Crash Course
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|12/17/2015
|Double Dragon Neon
|Arcade
|Majesco Entertainment
|4/26/2016
|Dragon Age 2
|Games On Demand
|Electronic Arts
|5/3/2018
|Dragon Age: Origins
|Games On Demand
|Electronic Arts
|1/10/2017
|Dragon’s Lair
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|10/11/2016
|Driver San Francisco*
|Games On Demand
|Ubisoft
|1/16/2018
|DuckTales: Remastered
|Arcade
|CAPCOM
|5/24/2016
|Duke Nukem Manhattan Project
|Arcade
|Gearbox Software
|4/12/2016
|Dungeon Siege III
|Games On Demand
|Square Enix
|11/12/2015
|Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
|Arcade
|CAPCOM
|6/23/2016
|Earth Defense Force 2017
|Games On Demand
|D3 Publisher
|11/30/2017
|Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon
|Games On Demand
|D3 Publisher
|7/11/2017
|Earthworm Jim HD*
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Eat Lead
|Games On Demand
|D3 Publisher
|10/13/2016
|Elements of Destruction
|Arcade
|THQ
|NEW
|EnclevermentExperiment
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|9/27/2016
|Escape Dead Island
|Games On Demand
|Deep Silver
|11/15/2016
|Every Extend Extra Extreme
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|9/27/2016
|F.E.A.R.
|Games On Demand
|Vivendi Universal Games
|NEW
|F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin
|Games On Demand
|Warner Bros.
|NEW
|F.E.A.R. 3
|Games On Demand
|Warner Bros.
|NEW
|F.E.A.R. Files
|Games On Demand
|Vivendi
|NEW
|F1 2014
|Games On Demand
|Codemasters
|7/11/2017
|Fable Anniversary (Xbox One X enhanced)
|Games On Demand
|Microsoft Studios
|10/5/2017
|Fable Heroes
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|6/26/2018
|Fable II
|Games On Demand
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Fable II Pub Games
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|10/5/2017
|Fable III
|Games On Demand
|Microsoft Studios
|12/17/2015
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
|Arcade
|Focus Home Interactive
|5/10/2016
|Fallout 3 (Xbox One X enhanced)
|Games On Demand
|Bethesda Softworks
|11/12/2015
|Fallout: New Vegas
|Games On Demand
|Bethesda Softworks
|6/23/2016
|Far Cry 2
|Games On Demand
|Ubisoft
|1/16/2018
|Far Cry 3
|Games On Demand
|Ubisoft
|3/30/2017
|Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
|Arcade
|Ubisoft
|8/9/2016
|Feeding Frenzy
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Feeding Frenzy 2
|Arcade
|PopCap Games
|11/12/2015
|FIGHT NIGHT CHAMPION
|Games On Demand
|Electronic Arts
|5/15/2018
|Fighting Vipers
|Arcade
|SEGA
|8/8/2017
|Final Fight: Double Impact
|Arcade
|CAPCOM
|5/10/2016
|Flashback
|Arcade
|Ubisoft
|6/16/2016
|FLOCK!
|Arcade
|CAPCOM
|7/19/2016
|Forza Horizon (Xbox One X enhanced, get on SmartGlass app)
|Games On Demand
|Turn 10 Studios
|8/30/2016
|Foul Play
|Arcade
|Sold Out Sales
|6/9/2016
|Fret Nice
|Arcade
|TECMO
|7/21/2016
|Frogger
|Arcade
|Konami
|4/28/2016
|Frogger 2
|Arcade
|Konami
|5/10/2016
|Frontlines: Fuel of War
|Games On Demand
|THQ
|7/18/2017
|Full Spectrum Warrior
|Original Xbox
|THQ Nordic
|4/26/2018
|FunTown Mahjong
|Games On Demand
|Microsoft Studios
|9/27/2016
|Fuzion Frenzy
|Original Xbox
|Microsoft
|10/23/2017
|Galaga
|Arcade
|Bandai Namco
|2/15/2016
|Galaga Legions
|Arcade
|Bandai Namco
|10/20/2016
|Galaga Legions DX
|Arcade
|Bandai Namco
|4/28/2016
|Garou -Mark of the Wolves-
|Arcade
|SNK PLAYMORE
|4/12/2016
|Gatling Gears
|Arcade
|Intergrow Inc
|9/6/2016
|Gears of War
|Games On Demand
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Gears of War 2 (Xbox One X enhanced)
|Games On Demand
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Gears of War 3 (Xbox One X enhanced)
|Games On Demand
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Gears of War: Judgment
|Games On Demand
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved
|Games On Demand
|Sierra
|5/2/2017
|Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|2/25/2016
|Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2
|Arcade
|Activision
|5/2/2017
|Ghostbusters
|Games On Demand
|Atari
|1/10/2017
|Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
|Arcade
|Atari
|4/26/2016
|Gin Rummy
|Arcade
|Activision
|4/20/2017
|Girl Fight
|Arcade
|Majesco Entertainment
|10/26/2017
|Gladius
|Original Xbox
|LucasArts
|NEW
|Go! Go! Break Steady
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|6/30/2016
|Goat Simulator
|Games On Demand
|Double Eleven Limited
|10/12/2017
|Golden Axe*
|Arcade
|SEGA
|11/12/2015
|Golf: Tee It Up!
|Arcade
|Activision
|4/20/2017
|Grabbed by the Ghoulies
|Original Xbox
|Microsoft
|10/23/2017
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (original Xbox disc version also compatible)
|Games On Demand
|Rockstar Games
|6/7/2018
|GRID 2
|Games On Demand
|Codemasters
|3/21/2016
|GRID Autosport
|Games On Demand
|Codemasters
|6/26/2018
|Gripshift
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|6/30/2016
|GTA IV
|Games On Demand
|Rockstar Games
|2/9/2017
|Guardian Heroes
|Arcade
|SEGA
|11/8/2016
|Gunstar Heroes
|Arcade
|SEGA
|4/6/2016
|Gunvalkyrie
|Original Xbox
|SEGA
|NEW
|Guwange
|Arcade
|CAVE
|9/29/2016
|Gyromancer
|Arcade
|Square Enix
|2/23/2017
|GYRUSS
|Arcade
|Konami
|7/25/2017
|HALF-MINUTE HERO -Super Mega Neo Climax-
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|7/19/2016
|Halo 3 (Xbox One X enhanced)
|Games On Demand
|Microsoft Studios
|9/21/2017
|Halo 3: ODST Campaign Edition
|Games On Demand
|Microsoft Studios
|9/21/2017
|Halo 4
|Games On Demand
|Microsoft Studios
|9/21/2017
|Halo Wars
|Games On Demand
|Microsoft Studios
|3/28/2016
|Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary
|Games On Demand
|Microsoft Studios
|9/21/2017
|Halo: Reach
|Games On Demand
|Microsoft Studios
|201512/17
|Halo: Spartan Assault
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Hard Corps: Uprising
|Arcade
|Konami
|5/4/2017
|Hardwood Backgammon
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Hardwood Hearts
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Hardwood Spades
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Harms Way
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|5/4/2017
|Haunted House
|Arcade
|Atari
|12/1/2016
|Heavy Weapon
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Hexic 2
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|5/24/2016
|Hexic HD
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Hitman: Absolution
|Games On Demand
|IO Interactive A/S
|2/14/2017
|Hitman: Blood Money
|Games On Demand
|IO Interactive A/S
|3/6/2018
|Hunter: The Reckoning
|Original Xbox
|Interplay Entertainment
|4/17/2018
|Hydro Thunder Hurricane
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|12/17/2015
|I Am Alive
|Arcade
|Ubisoft
|6/23/2016
|Ikaruga
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|ilomilo
|Arcade
|Xbox LIVE Arcade
|5/23/2017
|Injustice: Gods Among Us (+ disc only Ultimate Edition)
|Games On Demand
|Warner Bros. Interactive
|12/1/2016
|Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|4/4/2017
|Interpol
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|7/14/2016
|Iron Brigade
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|12/17/2015
|Islands of Wakfu
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|NEW
|Jade Empire
|Original Xbox
|Microsoft Studios
|4/17/2018
|Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad
|Arcade
|D3 Publisher
|1/21/2016
|Jet Set Radio
|Arcade
|SEGA
|5/3/2016
|Jetpac Refuelled
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Jewel Quest
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/14/2017
|Joe Danger 2: The Movie
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|10/20/2016
|Joe Danger Special Edition
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|6/23/2016
|Joust
|Arcade
|Xbox LIVE Arcade
|8/25/2016
|Joy Ride Turbo
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|JUJU
|Games On Demand
|Nordic Games
|1/31/2017
|Jurassic Park: The Game
|Games On Demand
|Telltale Games
|10/11/2016
|Just Cause 2
|Games On Demand
|Square Enix
|11/12/2015
|Kameo: Elements of Power
|Games On Demand
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Kane & Lynch 2
|Games On Demand
|Square Enix
|12/17/2015
|Killer Is Dead
|Games On Demand
|XSEED Games
|10/27/2016
|KOF SKY STAGE
|Arcade
|SNK PLAYMORE
|10/12/2017
|Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
|Arcade
|Square Enix
|2/20/2018
|Lazy Raiders
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|6/7/2016
|Left 4 Dead
|Games On Demand
|Electronic Arts
|6/16/2016
|Left 4 Dead 2
|Games On Demand
|Electronic Arts
|3/29/2016
|LEGO Batman
|Games On Demand
|Warner Bros. Interactive
|2/11/2016
|LEGO Indiana Jones
|Games On Demand
|LucasArts
|2/7/2017
|LEGO Indiana Jones 2
|Games On Demand
|Disney Interactive Studios
|1/25/2018
|LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
|Games On Demand
|Disney Interactive Studios
|11/12/2015
|LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
|Games On Demand
|Disney Interactive Studios
|3/6/2018
|LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
|Games On Demand
|Disney Interactive Studios
|11/12/2015
|LEGO The Lord of the Rings
|Games On Demand
|Warner Bros.
|NEW
|LIMBO
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/3/2016
|Lode Runner
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Lost Odyssey
|Games On Demand
|Microsoft Studios
|9/29/2016
|LUMINES LIVE!
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Luxor 2
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|3/16/2017
|Mad Tracks
|Games On Demand
|Microsoft Studios
|1/31/2017
|Madballs Babo: Invasion
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|3/16/2017
|Mafia II
|Games On Demand
|2K Games
|2/13/2018
|Magic 2012
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|5/24/2016
|Magic 2013
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|1/18/2018
|Magic 2014 — Duels of the Planeswalkers
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|1/18/2018
|Magic: The Gathering
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|1/18/2018
|Manhunt
|Original Xbox
|Rockstar Games
|NEW
|Marlow Briggs and the Mask of the Death
|Arcade
|505 Games
|11/28/2017
|Mars: War Logs
|Arcade
|Focus Home Interactive
|6/30/2016
|Mass Effect
|Games On Demand
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Mass Effect 2
|Games On Demand
|Electronic Arts
|11/7/2016
|Mass Effect 3
|Games On Demand
|Electronic Arts
|11/7/2016
|Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond
|Arcade
|D3 Publisher
|5/23/2017
|Max Payne
|Original Xbox
|Rockstar Games
|NEW
|Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
|Original Xbox
|Rockstar Games
|NEW
|Max Payne 3
|Games On Demand
|Rockstar Games
|NEW
|Medal of Honor Airborne
|Games On Demand
|Electronic Arts
|11/29/2016
|Meet the Robinsons
|Games On Demand
|Disney Interactive Studios
|3/2/2017
|MEGA MAN 10
|Arcade
|CAPCOM
|1/12/2017
|MEGA MAN 9
|Arcade
|CAPCOM
|1/12/2017
|Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction
|Original Xbox
|LucasArts
|4/26/2018
|Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
|Games On Demand
|Konami
|8/15/2017
|Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker HD Edition
|Games On Demand
|Konami
|3/13/2018
|Metal Slug 3
|Arcade
|SNK PLAYMORE
|11/12/2015
|Metal Slug XX
|Arcade
|SNK PLAYMORE
|11/12/2015
|Midnight Club: Los Angeles (original & complete editions)
|Games On Demand
|Rockstar Games
|6/7/2018
|Midway Arcade Origins
|Games On Demand
|Warner Bros. Interactive
|1/19/2017
|Might & Magic Clash of Heroes
|Arcade
|Ubisoft
|11/12/2015
|Military Madness: Nectaris
|Arcade
|Hudson Entertainment
|11/17/2016
|MINI NINJAS
|Games On Demand
|Square Enix
|NEW
|Mirror’s Edge (Xbox One X enhanced)
|Games On Demand
|Electronic Arts
|11/12/2015
|Missile Command
|Arcade
|Atari
|11/12/2015
|Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine
|Arcade
|Majesco Entertainment
|4/14/2016
|Monday Night Combat
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge
|Arcade
|Disney Interactive Studios
|11/12/2015
|Monopoly Deal
|Games On Demand
|Ubisoft
|9/14/2017
|MONOPOLY PLUS
|Games On Demand
|Ubisoft
|6/9/2016
|Moon Diver
|Arcade
|Square Enix
|2/23/2017
|Mortal Kombat
|Games On Demand
|Midway Home Entertainment
|NEW
|Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe
|Games On Demand
|Midway Home Entertainment
|NEW
|Motocross Madness*
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|12/17/2015
|Mr. DRILLER Online
|Arcade
|Bandai Namco
|8/2/2016
|MS. PAC-MAN
|Arcade
|Bandai Namco
|12/17/2015
|Ms. Splosion Man
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Mutant Storm Empire
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|1/19/2017
|Mutant Storm Reloaded
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|10/26/2017
|MX Unleashed
|Original Xbox
|THQ Nordic
|4/26/2018
|MX vs. ATV Alive
|Games On Demand
|THQ
|NEW
|MX vs. ATV Reflex
|Games On Demand
|THQ
|5/3/2016
|MX vs. ATV Untamed
|Games On Demand
|THQ
|NEW
|N+
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|NBA JAM: On Fire Edition
|Arcade
|Electronic Arts
|11/12/2015
|NEOGEO BATTLE COLISEUM
|Arcade
|SNK PLAYMORE
|7/21/2016
|NEW RALLY-X
|Arcade
|Bandai Namco
|8/2/2016
|NIER
|Games On Demand
|Square Enix
|NEW
|NiGHTS into dreams…
|Arcade
|SEGA
|11/12/2015
|NIN2-JUMP
|Arcade
|CAVE
|8/2/2016
|Ninja Gaiden Black
|Original Xbox
|Tecmo
|10/23/2017
|Novadrome
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|NEW
|Oblivion (Xbox One X Enhanced)
|Games On Demand
|Bethesda Softworks
|11/29/2016
|Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
|Original Xbox
|Oddworld Inhabitants
|NEW
|Of Orcs and Men*
|Games On Demand
|Focus Home Interactive
|9/8/2016
|Omega Five
|Arcade
|Hudson Entertainment
|11/17/2016
|Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad
|Games On Demand
|D3 Publisher
|NEW
|Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
|Games On Demand
|Codemasters
|11/12/2015
|Operation Flashpoint: Red River*
|Games On Demand
|Codemasters
|11/8/2016
|Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors
|Original Xbox
|FromSoftware
|NEW
|Otogi: Myth of Demons
|Original Xbox
|SEGA
|NEW
|Outland
|Arcade
|Ubisoft
|4/6/2016
|Outpost Kaloki X
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|NEW
|PAC-MAN
|Arcade
|Bandai Namco
|3/17/2016
|PAC-MAN Championship Edition
|Arcade
|Bandai Namco
|11/12/2015
|PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX+
|Arcade
|Bandai Namco
|11/12/2015
|PAC-MAN MUSEUM
|Arcade
|Bandai Namco
|7/21/2016
|Panzer Dragoon Orta
|Original Xbox
|SEGA
|4/17/2018
|Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory*
|Original Xbox
|THQ Nordic
|4/26/2018
|Peggle
|Arcade
|PopCap Games
|12/17/2015
|Peggle 2
|Arcade
|Electronic Arts
|11/28/2017
|Perfect Dark
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Perfect Dark Zero
|Games On Demand
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Persona 4 Arena
|Games On Demand
|Atlus USA
|11/14/2017
|Phantasy Star II
|Arcade
|SEGA
|5/5/2016
|Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds -Cocoa’s Nightmare Attack-
|Arcade
|Mages.
|11/12/2015
|Pinball FX*
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Planets Under Attack
|Arcade
|TopWare Interactive
|12/15/2016
|Plants vs. Zombies
|Arcade
|PopCap Games
|11/12/2015
|Portal 2 (Xbox One X enhanced)
|Games On Demand
|Electronic Arts
|6/16/2016
|Portal: Still Alive
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|12/17/2015
|Prey
|Games On Demand
|2K Games
|2/13/2018
|Prince of Persia Classic
|Arcade
|Ubisoft
|11/12/2015
|Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
|Original Xbox
|Ubisoft
|10/23/2017
|Psychonauts
|Original Xbox
|Microsoft
|10/23/2017
|Pure*
|Games On Demand
|Disney Interactive Studios
|11/22/2016
|Putty Squad
|Arcade
|System 3 Software Ltd
|11/12/2015
|Puzzle Quest 2
|Arcade
|D3 Publisher
|10/4/2016
|Puzzle Quest Galactrix
|Arcade
|D3 Publisher
|10/4/2016
|Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords
|Arcade
|Xbox LIVE Arcade
|10/13/2016
|Puzzlegeddon
|Arcade
|TECMO
|5/10/2016
|QIX++
|Arcade
|Taito Corporation
|9/8/2016
|Quake Arena Arcade
|Arcade
|Bethesda Softworks
|NEW
|Quantum Conundrum
|Arcade
|Square Enix
|7/18/2017
|R-Type Dimensions
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Radiant Silvergun
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|6/27/2017
|RAGE
|Games On Demand
|Bethesda Softworks
|10/27/2016
|Raiden IV
|Games On Demand
|MOSS
|7/25/2017
|Rainbow Six Vegas
|Games On Demand
|Ubisoft
|11/12/2015
|Rainbow Six Vegas 2
|Games On Demand
|Ubisoft
|11/12/2015
|Raskulls
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|12/15/2016
|RAW – Realms of Ancient War
|Arcade
|Focus Home Interactive
|NEW
|Rayman 3 HD
|Arcade
|Ubisoft
|11/12/2015
|Rayman Legends
|Games On Demand
|Ubisoft
|11/22/2016
|Rayman Origins
|Games On Demand
|Ubisoft
|4/21/2016
|Red Dead Redemption (Xbox One X enhanced)
|Games On Demand
|Rockstar Games
|7/7/2016
|Red Dead Revolver
|Original Xbox
|Rockstar Games
|NEW
|Red Faction 2
|Original Xbox
|THQ Nordic
|10/23/2017
|Red Faction: Armageddon
|Games On Demand
|THQ
|7/25/2017
|Red Faction: Battlegrounds
|Arcade
|THQ
|6/23/2016
|Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
|Games On Demand
|Capcom
|NEW
|Ridge Racer 6
|Games On Demand
|NAMCO-HOMETEK
|NEW
|Rio
|Games On Demand
|THQ
|NEW
|Risen
|Games On Demand
|Deep Silver
|NEW
|Risen 2: Dark Waters
|Games On Demand
|Deep Silver
|NEW
|RoboBlitz
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|4/20/2017
|Rock of Ages
|Arcade
|ATLUS
|NEW
|Rocket Knight
|Arcade
|Konami
|1/26/2017
|Rockstar Table Tennis
|Games On Demand
|Rockstar Games
|6/7/2018
|Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
|Games On Demand
|cdv Software Entertainment
|NEW
|Sacred 3
|Games On Demand
|Deep Silver
|12/17/2015
|Sacred Citadel
|Arcade
|Deep Silver
|11/12/2015
|Saints Row
|Games On Demand
|Koch Media
|5/29/2018
|Saints Row 2
|Games On Demand
|Koch Media
|5/1/2018
|Saints Row IV
|Games On Demand
|Deep Silver
|3/31/2016
|Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
|Games On Demand
|Deep Silver
|5/29/2018
|Saints Row: The Third
|Games On Demand
|Koch Media
|9/14/2017
|Sam & Max Save the World
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|1/21/2016
|Sam & Max Beyond Time & Space
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|2/11/2016
|Samurai Shodown II
|Arcade
|SNK PLAYMORE
|5/5/2016
|Scarygirl
|Arcade
|Square Enix
|11/10/2016
|Scramble
|Arcade
|Konami
|NEW
|Scrap Metal
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|1/10/2017
|ScreamRide
|Games On Demand
|Microsoft Studios
|8/15/2017
|Screwjumper!
|Arcade
|THQ
|NEW
|Secret Weapons Over Normandy
|Original Xbox
|LucasArts
|NEW
|SEGA Bass Fishing
|Arcade
|SEGA
|6/9/2016
|Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
|Arcade
|SEGA
|11/12/2015
|Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe
|Arcade
|SEGA
|11/12/2015
|Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World
|Arcade
|SEGA
|11/12/2015
|Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
|Arcade
|SEGA
|11/12/2015
|Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam & Earl
|Arcade
|SEGA
|8/3/2017
|Sensible World of Soccer
|Arcade
|Codemasters
|6/26/2018
|Shadow Assault/Tenchu
|Arcade
|FromSoftware
|5/23/2017
|Shadow Complex
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Shadowrun
|Games On Demand
|Microsoft Studios
|12/8/2016
|Shadows of the Damned
|Games On Demand
|Electronic Arts
|1/26/2017
|Shank 2
|Arcade
|Electronic Arts
|8/11/2016
|Shinobi
|Arcade
|SEGA
|5/23/2017
|Shotest Shogi
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|12/8/2016
|Shred Nebula
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|10/27/2016
|Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
|Games On Demand
|2K Games
|4/4/2017
|Sid Meier’s Pirates!
|Original Xbox
|2K Games
|10/23/2017
|Silent Hill: Downpour*
|Games On Demand
|Konami
|10/13/2016
|Skate 2
|Games On Demand
|Electronic Arts
|NEW
|Skate 3 (Xbox One X enhanced)
|Games On Demand
|Electronic Arts
|11/10/2016
|Skullgirls
|Arcade
|MarvelousAQL
|1/21/2016
|Skydive
|Arcade
|TopWare Interactive
|12/15/2016
|Slender: The Arrival
|Arcade
|Midnight City
|9/14/2017
|Small Arms
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|1/21/2016
|Sniper Elite V2
|Games On Demand
|505 Games
|1/16/2018
|Soltrio Solitaire
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|3/28/2017
|Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
|Games On Demand
|SEGA
|10/4/2016
|Sonic & Knuckles
|Arcade
|SEGA
|5/5/2016
|Sonic Adventure
|Arcade
|SEGA
|9/28/2017
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Arcade
|SEGA
|11/30/2017
|Sonic CD
|Arcade
|SEGA
|11/12/2015
|Sonic Generations (Xbox One X enhanced)
|Games On Demand
|SEGA
|4/10/2018
|Sonic the Fighters
|Arcade
|SEGA
|4/12/2016
|Sonic The Hedgehog
|Arcade
|SEGA
|11/12/2015
|Sonic The Hedgehog 2
|Arcade
|SEGA
|11/12/2015
|Sonic The Hedgehog 3
|Arcade
|SEGA
|11/12/2015
|SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 4 Episode I
|Arcade
|SEGA
|7/21/2016
|Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II
|Arcade
|SEGA
|7/21/2016
|Soul Calibur II HD
|Arcade
|Bandai Namco
|1/21/2016
|Soulcalibur
|Arcade
|Bandai Namco
|3/28/2016
|South Park: The Stick of Truth
|Games On Demand
|Ubisoft
|11/12/2015
|Space Ark
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|12/8/2016
|Space Giraffe
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|1/21/2016
|Space Invaders Infinity Gene
|Arcade
|Square Enix
|2/23/2017
|Spec Ops: The Line
|Games On Demand
|2K Games
|1/30/2018
|Spelunky
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|12/17/2015
|Splinter Cell Conviction
|Games On Demand
|Ubisoft
|2/8/2018
|Split/Second
|Games On Demand
|Disney Interactive Studios
|1/25/2018
|Splosion Man
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|12/17/2015
|SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
|Arcade
|THQ Nordic
|NEW
|SpongeBob’s Truth or Square
|Games On Demand
|THQ
|NEW
|SSX
|Games On Demand
|EA Sports
|5/26/2016
|SSX 3
|Original Xbox
|Electronic Arts
|4/17/2018
|Stacking
|Arcade
|THQ
|3/21/2017
|Star Wars Battlefront
|Original Xbox
|LucasArts
|4/26/2018
|Star Wars Battlefront II
|Original Xbox
|LucasArts
|4/26/2018
|STAR WARS Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
|Original Xbox
|LucasArts
|NEW
|Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
|Original Xbox
|LucasArts
|4/26/2018
|Star Wars Jedi Starfighter
|Original Xbox
|LucasArts
|4/26/2018
|Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Original Xbox
|LucasArts
|4/26/2018
|Star Wars Republic Commando
|Original Xbox
|LucasArts
|4/26/2018
|STAR WARS Starfighter: Special Edition
|Original Xbox
|LucasArts
|NEW
|STAR WARS: Episode III Revenge of the Sith
|Original Xbox
|LucasArts
|NEW
|Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
|Original Xbox
|Lucasarts
|10/23/2017
|STAR WARS: The Clone Wars
|Original Xbox
|LucasArts
|NEW
|Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (Xbox One X enhanced)
|Games On Demand
|Disney Interactive Studios
|5/4/2016
|Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
|Games On Demand
|Disney Interactive Studios
|5/4/2016
|STEINS;GATE 比翼恋理のだーりん
|Games On Demand
|株式会社 MAGES.
|5/18/2017
|STEINS;GATE 線形拘束のフェノグラム *
|Games On Demand
|5pb.
|5/18/2017
|STEINS;GATE(オリジナル版)
|Games On Demand
|5pb.
|5/18/2017
|Strania – The Stella Machina –
|Arcade
|G.rev
|1/10/2017
|STREET FIGHTER IV
|Games On Demand
|CAPCOM
|3/16/2017
|Stuntman: Ignition
|Games On Demand
|THQ
|1/31/2017
|Super Contra
|Arcade
|Konami
|9/14/2017
|Super Meat Boy
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Super Streetfight IV Arcade Edition
|Games On Demand
|CAPCOM
|7/13/2017
|Supreme Commander 2
|Games On Demand
|Square Enix
|11/12/2015
|Switchball
|Arcade
|Activision
|NEW
|Syberia
|Arcade
|Bandai Namco
|7/26/2016
|Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
|Arcade
|Midnight City
|11/12/2015
|Tecmo Bowl Throwback
|Arcade
|TECMO
|11/14/2017
|TEKKEN 6
|Games On Demand
|Bandai Namco
|1/19/2017
|Tekken Tag Tournament 2
|Games On Demand
|Bandai Namco
|3/24/2016
|Texas Hold ‘Em
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|5/3/2016
|The Cave*
|Arcade
|SEGA
|4/26/2016
|The Darkness II
|Games On Demand
|2K Games
|1/30/2018
|The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
|Original Xbox
|Bethesda Softworks
|4/17/2018
|The First Templar
|Games On Demand
|Kalypso Media
|NEW
|The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match
|Arcade
|SNK PLAYMORE
|2/23/2017
|The King of Fighters Neowave
|Original Xbox
|SNK Corporation
|10/23/2017
|The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match
|Arcade
|SNK PLAYMORE
|3/28/2016
|The Maw
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|9/15/2016
|The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom
|Arcade
|2K Play
|1/30/2018
|The Orange Box
|Games On Demand
|Electronic Arts
|10/30/2016
|The Outfit
|Games On Demand
|THQ
|NEW
|The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition
|Arcade
|Disney Interactive Studios
|11/12/2015
|The Splatters
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|1/10/2017
|The Walking Dead
|Arcade
|Telltale Games
|8/29/2017
|The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode 1, In Too Deep
|Games On Demand
|Telltale Games
|8/29/2017
|The Walking Dead: Season Two
|Arcade
|Telltale Games
|8/29/2017
|The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings (Xbox One X enhanced)
|Games On Demand
|CD Projekt Red
|1/21/2016
|Thrillville
|Games On Demand
|LucasArts
|NEW
|Thrillville: Off the Rails
|Games On Demand
|Disney Interactive Studios
|NEW
|Ticket to Ride
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|12/17/2015
|Time Pilot
|Arcade
|Konami
|NEW
|TimeShift
|Games On Demand
|Vivendi Universal Games
|4/25/2017
|TimeSplitters 2
|Original Xbox
|Eidos Interactive
|NEW
|TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
|Original Xbox
|EA Games
|NEW
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier
|Games On Demand
|Ubisoft
|3/13/2018
|Tomb Raider Underworld
|Games On Demand
|Square Enix
|7/27/2017
|Torchlight
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Tour de France 2009 – The Official Game
|Arcade
|Focus Home Interactive
|7/19/2016
|Tour de France 2011*
|Games On Demand
|Focus Home Interactive
|10/11/2016
|Tower Bloxx Deluxe
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|3/21/2017
|Toy Soldiers
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Toy Soldiers: Cold War
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Toy Story 3
|Games On Demand
|Disney Interactive Studios
|9/29/2016
|Toy Story Mania!
|Games On Demand
|Disney Interactive Studios
|NEW
|Toybox Turbos
|Games On Demand
|Codemasters
|5/29/2018
|Trials HD
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|2/11/2016
|Triggerheart Exelica
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|7/28/2016
|Trine 2
|Arcade
|Atlus USA
|11/29/2016
|Tron: Evolution
|Games On Demand
|Disney Interactive Studios
|11/12/2015
|Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon
|Arcade
|345 Games / Comedy Central
|11/12/2015
|Unbound Saga
|Arcade
|Xbox LIVE Arcade
|5/24/2016
|Undertow
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|9/14/2017
|Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
|Arcade
|Konami
|NEW
|VANQUISH
|Games On Demand
|SEGA
|2/20/2018
|Virtua Fighter 2
|Arcade
|SEGA
|7/18/2017
|Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown
|Arcade
|SEGA
|9/15/2016
|Virtual-On*
|Arcade
|SEGA
|9/14/2017
|Viva Piñata
|Games On Demand
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Viva Piñata: Party Animals
|Games On Demand
|Microsoft Studios
|NEW
|Viva Piñata: Trouble In Paradise
|Games On Demand
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Warlords
|Arcade
|Atari
|NEW
|Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3
|Arcade
|CAPCOM
|6/27/2017
|Wolfenstein 3D
|Arcade
|Bethesda Softworks
|11/12/2015
|Word Puzzle
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|9/20/2016
|XCOM: Enemy Unknown
|Games On Demand
|2K Games
|5/24/2016
|XCOM: Enemy Within
|Games On Demand
|2K Games
|6/9/2016
|Yosumin! LIVE
|Arcade
|Square Enix
|10/26/2017
|Zuma
|Arcade
|Microsoft Studios
|11/12/2015
|Zuma’s Revenge!
|Arcade
|PopCap Games
|12/17/2015
Backward Compatibility Features:
- Available at no additional cost; you don’t have to pay to play games you already own.
- Keep your Xbox 360 game saves, game add-ons, achievements, and Gamerscore.
- Enjoy the advanced features of your Xbox One like Game DVR, Screenshots and Windows 10 streaming.
- Play multiplayer with your friends no matter which console they’re on.
- Works with disc-based and digital games.
TIP: If you use Cloud Saved Games, your saved game data will be accessible on whichever console you’re playing on.
How to install and play Xbox 360 backward compatible games on your Xbox One
- Disc: For disc-based games that are a part of the Back Compat game catalog, simply insert the disc and the console will begin downloading the game to your hard drive. After the game has finished downloading, you will still need to keep the game disc in the drive to play.
- Digital: The digital titles that you own and are part of the Back Compat game catalog will automatically show up in the “Ready to Install” section on your Xbox One, and once they are installed they will show up in the Games section of your Xbox One.
TIP: To open the Xbox 360 dashboard from within the Xbox One environment, hold the view and menu buttons.
How to purchase Xbox 360 games if you don’t own an Xbox 360
If you want to purchase an Xbox 360 title and don’t own or have access to an Xbox 360, you can still purchase the game digitally online from the Xbox marketplace. Simply log into your account at www.xbox.com and navigate to the catalog of Xbox 360 titles. Once you select a title, you will see the option to download it to your Xbox 360. Clicking on the download button actually brings up the purchasing screen. Once you purchase the game and the transaction is complete, the game will be registered to your account.
A few things to note:
- You have to have a valid payment option on file to purchase any title.
- If a game is free, you’re still required to “purchase” it – you just won’t be charged anything for it.
- The Xbox 360 Marketplace and the Xbox One Store websites use different architecture, so if you have credit but no payment option associated with your account, you won’t be able to use the credit to purchase Xbox 360 titles. You will have to add a payment option or purchase the title using an Xbox 360 console.
- Not all Xbox 360 games are backward compatible with Xbox One, but we will be adding more on a regular basis. Check the current list of supported games here.
TIP: Every month Xbox Live Gold members get two free Xbox One and two free Xbox 360 games with the Games With Gold program. You can redeem these free games at www.xbox.com whether you own the console or not – as long as you have an account. If you don’t own an Xbox One and decide to purchase one in the future, you’ll already have a collection of games available to you. And if you don’t own an Xbox 360 and the games are added to the list of backward compatible games, you’ll be able to play them on your Xbox One.
Xbox One Backward Compatibility Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Can you give us a hint or confirm if (insert title here) is coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility?
A: I cannot. Sorry. I’ll tweet out when we update the list of games that are backward compatible.
Q: I read on a gaming blog/news site that a certain game is coming to back compat. Can you give us a hint or confirm when it is coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility?
A: Any official Xbox One back compat news is posted on my twitter feed https://platform.twitter.com/widgets/follow_button.a53eecb4584348a2ad32ec2ae21f6eae.en.html#dnt=false&id=twitter-widget-0&lang=en&screen_name=majornelson&show_count=true&show_screen_name=true&size=m&time=1637074247837 to find out first. Additonally, the list at the top of this page (scroll up) will be updated with each backward compatibility update. That is the only information we have shared at this time. Specific title availability dates are not available.
Q: What date is (insert title here) coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility?
A: Unless it is on the list of current titles that are BC (at the top of this page) I can’t say. No hints will be given.
Q: HEY! I’d like (insert title here) to be playable on Xbox One? MAKE THAT HAPPEN!
A: If you want an Xbox 360 game to be played on Xbox One via backward compatibility, you should contact the game publisher.
Q: Hey…how about a hint when the next title being added to the Xbox One Back Compatibility list will be announced?
A: Sorry, but I cannot. I will update this post and tweet it out when we update the list.
Q: Why can’t you even hint at when/if a title is coming to Xbox One Back Compatibility ?
A: I’ll let you know when a new title is added to the list. That is the best I can do right now. You may not like it, but that is the answer.
Q: Why won’t that work? How are titles selected to be released to BC?
A: Listen to this podcast as it explains a lot about the process.
Frequently Asked Questions from the official Xbox Backward Compatible Support page:
Q: Does backward compatibility cost extra?
A: No. Xbox One Backward Compatibility is free and allows you to play select Xbox 360 games you already own on Xbox One.
Q: Is Xbox Live Gold required for backward compatibility?
A: No. Xbox Live Gold is not required for Xbox One Backward Compatibility. However, it is required for any standard Xbox Live Gold feature like online multiplayer.
Q: Can I play games online with my friend if I’m on my Xbox One playing an Xbox 360 game and they are on an Xbox 360?
A: Yes, you can play backwards compatible games with your friends whether they are playing on Xbox One or Xbox 360.
Q: How are titles selected?
A: We’re starting with some of the most popular and highest rated Xbox 360 titles. We’re listening to our fans and working with our partners to bring as many titles as we can to the program. We’ll continue to update this page as more titles are added. Let us know which Xbox 360 games you’re most excited to play on Xbox One by voting at the Xbox Feedback website. Remember, just because a title may be highly requested does not mean that it will come to the program sooner rather than later.
Q: Will the DLC for backward compatible titles be available too?
A: Yes. If you own the DLC, you can install and use it just like you do on the Xbox 360. To install DLC you own, go to the Manage Game section for that specific title and install the DLC to your drive.
Q: Can I plug my removable hard drive from my Xbox 360 into my Xbox One?
A: No. The Xbox 360 Hard Drive is not compatible with the Xbox One. If you have an Xbox Live profile on Xbox 360, the profile will automatically download to your Xbox One console during setup.