Full Xbox One/XSX backwards compatibility list

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Xbox, Microsoft added more games to the Xbox One/Xbox Series X backwards compatibility list. Due to licensing issues, Microsoft has claimed this will be the last batch of games added to the backwards compatibility list.

Here is the full list:

Backward Compatibility Features:

Available at no additional cost; you don’t have to pay to play games you already own.

Keep your Xbox 360 game saves, game add-ons, achievements, and Gamerscore.

Enjoy the advanced features of your Xbox One like Game DVR, Screenshots and Windows 10 streaming.

Play multiplayer with your friends no matter which console they’re on.

Works with disc-based and digital games.

TIP: If you use Cloud Saved Games, your saved game data will be accessible on whichever console you’re playing on.

How to install and play Xbox 360 backward compatible games on your Xbox One

Disc: For disc-based games that are a part of the Back Compat game catalog, simply insert the disc and the console will begin downloading the game to your hard drive. After the game has finished downloading, you will still need to keep the game disc in the drive to play.

Digital: The digital titles that you own and are part of the Back Compat game catalog will automatically show up in the "Ready to Install" section on your Xbox One, and once they are installed they will show up in the Games section of your Xbox One.

TIP: To open the Xbox 360 dashboard from within the Xbox One environment, hold the view and menu buttons.

How to purchase Xbox 360 games if you don’t own an Xbox 360

If you want to purchase an Xbox 360 title and don’t own or have access to an Xbox 360, you can still purchase the game digitally online from the Xbox marketplace. Simply log into your account at www.xbox.com and navigate to the catalog of Xbox 360 titles. Once you select a title, you will see the option to download it to your Xbox 360. Clicking on the download button actually brings up the purchasing screen. Once you purchase the game and the transaction is complete, the game will be registered to your account.

A few things to note:

You have to have a valid payment option on file to purchase any title.

If a game is free, you’re still required to “purchase” it – you just won’t be charged anything for it.

The Xbox 360 Marketplace and the Xbox One Store websites use different architecture, so if you have credit but no payment option associated with your account, you won’t be able to use the credit to purchase Xbox 360 titles. You will have to add a payment option or purchase the title using an Xbox 360 console.

Not all Xbox 360 games are backward compatible with Xbox One, but we will be adding more on a regular basis. Check the current list of supported games here.

TIP: Every month Xbox Live Gold members get two free Xbox One and two free Xbox 360 games with the Games With Gold program. You can redeem these free games at www.xbox.com whether you own the console or not – as long as you have an account. If you don’t own an Xbox One and decide to purchase one in the future, you’ll already have a collection of games available to you. And if you don’t own an Xbox 360 and the games are added to the list of backward compatible games, you’ll be able to play them on your Xbox One.

Xbox One Backward Compatibility Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can you give us a hint or confirm if (insert title here) is coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility?

A: I cannot. Sorry. I’ll tweet out when we update the list of games that are backward compatible.

Q: I read on a gaming blog/news site that a certain game is coming to back compat. Can you give us a hint or confirm when it is coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility?

A: Any official Xbox One back compat news is posted on my twitter feed https://platform.twitter.com/widgets/follow_button.a53eecb4584348a2ad32ec2ae21f6eae.en.html#dnt=false&id=twitter-widget-0&lang=en&screen_name=majornelson&show_count=true&show_screen_name=true&size=m&time=1637074247837 to find out first. Additonally, the list at the top of this page (scroll up) will be updated with each backward compatibility update. That is the only information we have shared at this time. Specific title availability dates are not available.

Q: What date is (insert title here) coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility?

A: Unless it is on the list of current titles that are BC (at the top of this page) I can’t say. No hints will be given.

Q: HEY! I’d like (insert title here) to be playable on Xbox One? MAKE THAT HAPPEN!

A: If you want an Xbox 360 game to be played on Xbox One via backward compatibility, you should contact the game publisher.

Q: Hey…how about a hint when the next title being added to the Xbox One Back Compatibility list will be announced?

A: Sorry, but I cannot. I will update this post and tweet it out when we update the list.

Q: Why can’t you even hint at when/if a title is coming to Xbox One Back Compatibility ?

A: I’ll let you know when a new title is added to the list. That is the best I can do right now. You may not like it, but that is the answer.

Q: Why won’t that work? How are titles selected to be released to BC?

A: Listen to this podcast as it explains a lot about the process.

Frequently Asked Questions from the official Xbox Backward Compatible Support page:

Q: Does backward compatibility cost extra?

A: No. Xbox One Backward Compatibility is free and allows you to play select Xbox 360 games you already own on Xbox One.

Q: Is Xbox Live Gold required for backward compatibility?

A: No. Xbox Live Gold is not required for Xbox One Backward Compatibility. However, it is required for any standard Xbox Live Gold feature like online multiplayer.

Q: Can I play games online with my friend if I’m on my Xbox One playing an Xbox 360 game and they are on an Xbox 360?

A: Yes, you can play backwards compatible games with your friends whether they are playing on Xbox One or Xbox 360.

Q: How are titles selected?

A: We’re starting with some of the most popular and highest rated Xbox 360 titles. We’re listening to our fans and working with our partners to bring as many titles as we can to the program. We’ll continue to update this page as more titles are added. Let us know which Xbox 360 games you’re most excited to play on Xbox One by voting at the Xbox Feedback website. Remember, just because a title may be highly requested does not mean that it will come to the program sooner rather than later.

Q: Will the DLC for backward compatible titles be available too?

A: Yes. If you own the DLC, you can install and use it just like you do on the Xbox 360. To install DLC you own, go to the Manage Game section for that specific title and install the DLC to your drive.

Q: Can I plug my removable hard drive from my Xbox 360 into my Xbox One?

A: No. The Xbox 360 Hard Drive is not compatible with the Xbox One. If you have an Xbox Live profile on Xbox 360, the profile will automatically download to your Xbox One console during setup.