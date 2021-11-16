Full Xbox One/XSX backwards compatibility list

Xbox Series X backwards compatible
Contents

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Xbox, Microsoft added more games to the Xbox One/Xbox Series X backwards compatibility list. Due to licensing issues, Microsoft has claimed this will be the last batch of games added to the backwards compatibility list.

Here is the full list:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
0 day Attack on EarthArcadeSquare Enix10/26/2017
3D Ultra MinigolfArcadeActivision4/20/2017
50 Cent: Blood on the SandGames On DemandTHQNEW
A Kingdom for KeflingsArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
A World of KeflingsArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Aces of the GalaxyArcadeActivisionNEW
Advent RisingGames On DemandMajesco EntertainmentNEW
Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless KingdomGames On DemandLittle Orbit NEW
Aegis WingArcadeXbox LIVE Arcade1/21/2016
Age of BootyArcadeCapcom1/21/2016
Alan Wake*Games On DemandMicrosoft Studios3/17/2016
Alan Wake’s American NightmareArcadeMicrosoft Studios2/11/2016
Alaskan Adventures*Games On DemandActivision4/27/2017
Alice: Madness ReturnsGames On DemandElectronic Arts1/24/2017
Alien Hominid HDArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Altered BeastArcadeSEGA4/26/2016
Anomaly Warzone EarthArcadeMicrosoft Studios6/7/2016
AquaArcadeXbox LIVE Arcade6/7/2016
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?Games On DemandTHQNEW
ARKANOID Live!ArcadeTaito Corporation9/8/2016
Army of TwoGames On DemandElectronic Arts3/28/2017
Assassin’s Creed (Xbox One X Enhanced)Games On DemandUbisoft3/21/2016
Assassin’s Creed BrotherhoodGames On DemandUbisoft6/27/2017
Assassin’s Creed IIGames On DemandUbisoft11/12/2015
Assassin’s Creed IIIGames On DemandUbisoft5/23/2017
Assassin’s Creed IV Black FlagGames On DemandUbisoft4/3/2018
Assassin’s Creed RevelationsGames On DemandUbisoft3/23/2017
Assassin’s Creed RogueGames On DemandUbisoft2/23/2017
Assault Heroes 2ArcadeActivision4/25/2017
AstropopArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/29/2016
ATARI Asteroids/Asteroids DeluxeArcadeAtari11/12/2015
Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning EarthGames On DemandTHQ NordicNEW
Axel & Pixel*Games On Demand2K Play3/13/2018
Babel Rising*ArcadeUbisoft6/16/2016
Band of BugsArcadeMicrosoft Studios5/4/2017
Banjo Kazooie: N and BGames On DemandMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Banjo-KazooieArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Banjo-TooieArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Bankshot Billiards 2ArcadeMicrosoft StudiosNEW
Batman: Arkham Origins*Games On DemandWarner Bros. Interactive8/8/2017
BattleBlock TheaterArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Battlefield 1943ArcadeElectronic Arts5/24/2018
Battlefield 3Games On DemandElectronic Arts1/10/2017
Battlefield: Bad CompanyGames On DemandElectronic Arts8/17/2017
Battlefield: Bad Company 2Games On DemandElectronic Arts1/10/2017
Battlestations: MidwayGames On DemandSquare Enix10/11/2016
BayonettaGames On DemandSEGA9/8/2016
BCFxGames On DemandAspyr MediaNEW
Beat’n GroovyArcadeKonami1/12/2017
Beautiful KatamariGames On DemandNamcoNEW
Bejeweled 2ArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Bejeweled 3ArcadePopCap Games9/6/2016
Bellator: MMA OnslaughtArcade345 Games11/12/2015
Beyond Good & Evil HDArcadeUbisoft11/12/2015
Binary DomainGames On DemandSEGANEW
Bionic Commando Rearmed 2ArcadeCAPCOM7/21/2016
BioShockGames On Demand2K Games12/13/2016
BioShock 2Games On Demand2K Games12/13/2016
BioShock InfiniteGames On Demand2K Games12/13/2016
BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien*ArcadeDelisted?5/5/2016
BlackOriginal XboxElectronic Arts10/23/2017
Blazing Angels*Games On DemandUbisoft6/27/2017
Blinx: The Time SweeperOriginal XboxMicrosoft4/17/2018
Blood KnightsArcadeKalypso Media6/23/2016
Blood of the WerewolfArcadeMidnight City11/12/2015
BloodforgeArcadeMicrosoft Studios6/30/2016
Bloodrayne 2Original XboxMajesco Entertainment10/23/2017
BloodRayne: BetrayalArcadeMajesco Entertainment11/12/2015
Blue DragonGames On DemandMicrosoft Studios11/1/2016
Bomberman BattlefestArcadeHudson Entertainment8/18/2016
Boom Boom RocketArcadeElectronic Arts7/26/2016
BorderlandsGames On Demand2K Games11/12/2015
Borderlands 2Games On Demand2K Games2/23/2017
Bound by FlameGames On DemandFocus Home Interactive9/15/2016
BraidArcadeMicrosoft Studios12/17/2015
Brain ChallengeArcadeMicrosoft Studios6/16/2016
BreakdownOriginal XboxBandai Namco4/17/2018
Bullet SoulGames On Demand5pb.5/4/2017
Bullet Soul -Infinite Burst-Games On Demand5pb.5/4/2017
Bully Scholarship Ed.Games On DemandRockstar Games12/15/2016
Burnout Paradise*Games On DemandElectronic Arts11/22/2016
Burnout RevengeGames On DemandElectronic Arts5/8/2018
Cabela’s Dangerous Hunts 2013*Games On DemandActivision4/27/2017
Cabela’s Hunting Expeditions*Games On DemandActivision4/27/2017
Cabela’s Survival: SoK*Games On DemandActivision4/27/2017
Call of Duty 2Games On DemandActivision8/23/2016
Call of Duty 3Games On DemandActivision9/22/2016
Call of Duty 4: Modern WarfareGames On DemandActivision3/29/2018
Call of Duty: Advanced WarfareGames On DemandActivision9/28/2017
Call of Duty: Black OpsGames On DemandActivision5/17/2016
Call of Duty: Black Ops IIGames On DemandActivision4/11/2017
Call of Duty: GhostsGames On DemandActivision6/29/2017
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3Games On DemandActivision6/19/2018
Call of Duty: World at WarGames On DemandActivision9/27/2016
Call of Juarez GunslingerArcadeUbisoft11/12/2015
CAPCOM ARCADE CABINETArcadeCAPCOM7/21/2016
CarcassonneArcadeMicrosoft Studios2/26/2016
Cars 2: The Video GameGames On DemandDisney Interactive Studios3/2/2017
Cars: Mater-NationalGames On DemandDisney Interactive Studios11/14/2017
Castle CrashersArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey MouseArcadeSEGA8/30/2016
CastleStormArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Castlevania: Symphony of the NightArcadeKonami3/17/2016
CatherineGames On DemandAtlus USA12/15/2016
Centipede & MillipedeArcadeAtari11/12/2015
Child of EdenGames On DemandUbisoft10/12/2017
CLANNAD*Games On Demand株式会社プロトタイプ (Prototype Co.)12/15/2016
Cloning ClydeArcadeMicrosoft StudiosNEW
Comic JumperArcadeMicrosoft Studios6/23/2016
Comix ZoneArcadeSEGA4/26/2016
Commanders: Attack of the GenosArcadeActivision4/25/2017
ConanGames On DemandTHQNEW
Condemned: Criminal OriginsGames On DemandSEGA11/12/2015
Conker: Live and ReloadedOriginal XboxMicrosoft Studios4/17/2018
ContraArcadeKonami4/20/2017
Costume Quest 2ArcadeMidnight City7/18/2017
Counter-Strike: GOArcadeValve Corporation1/21/2016
Crackdown (Xbox One X enhanced)Games On DemandMicrosoft Studios2/27/2018
Crazy TaxiArcadeSEGA11/12/2015
Crimson Skies: High Road to RevengeOriginal XboxMicrosoft10/23/2017
CRYSTAL DEFENDERSArcadeSquare Enix7/21/2016
Crystal QuestArcadeMicrosoft Studios6/23/2016
Cyber Troopers Virtual On Oratorio TangramArcadeSEGA6/27/2017
Dark SoulsGames On DemandBandai Namco3/24/2016
Dark VoidGames On DemandCAPCOM3/21/2016
Darksiders (Xbox One X enhanced)Games On DemandTHQ3/23/2017
Darksiders IIGames On DemandTHQ3/23/2017
Darwinia+Arcade Microsoft StudiosNEW
DAYTONA USAArcadeSEGA3/21/2017
de Blob 2Games On DemandTHQ9/8/2016
Dead or Alive 3Original XboxTecmo NEW
Dead or Alive 4Games On DemandTecmo NEW
Dead or Alive UltimateGames On DemandTecmoNEW
Dead Rising 2: Case WestGames On DemandCAPCOM3/2/2017
Dead Rising 2: Case ZeroGames On DemandCAPCOM3/2/2017
Dead SpaceGames On DemandElectronic Arts3/30/2016
Dead Space 2Games On DemandElectronic Arts4/27/2017
Dead Space 3Games On DemandElectronic Arts4/27/2017
Dead Space IgnitionArcadeElectronic Arts11/15/2016
Dead to RightsOriginal XboxBandai Namco10/23/2017
Deadfall AdventuresGames On DemandNordic Games10/26/2017
Deadliest WarriorArcadeSpike8/8/2017
Deadliest Warrior: LegendsArcade345 Games / Spike Games11/12/2015
Deadly Premonition*Games On DemandXSEED Games11/2/2017
Death by CubeArcadeSquare EnixNEW
DeathSpank: Thongs Of VirtueArcadeElectronic Arts9/6/2016
Defense Grid: The AwakeningArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Destroy All Humans!Original XboxTHQ Nordic4/26/2018
DEUS EX: HUMAN REVOLUTIONGames On DemandSquare Enix12/17/2015
Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut (Get on SmartGlass)Games On DemandSquare Enix5/10/2016
DIG DUGArcadeBandai Namco5/5/2016
DiRT 3*Games On DemandCodemasters11/12/2015
DiRT Showdown*Games On DemandCodemasters11/12/2015
Discs of TronArcadeDisney Interactive Studios11/12/2015
Disney BoltGames On DemandDisney Interactive Studios8/8/2017
Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of TwoGames On DemandDisney Interactive Studios8/3/2017
Disney UniverseGames On DemandDisney Interactive StudiosNEW
Disney/Pixar: Brave The Video GameGames On DemandDisney Interactive Studios2/20/2018
Disney’s Chicken LittleOriginal XboxBuena Vista GamesNEW
Divinity II – The Dragon Knight SagaGames On DemandFocus Home Interactive4/3/2018
Domino MasterArcadeMicrosoft Studios5/24/2016
DOOMArcadeBethesda Softworks11/12/2015
DOOM 3 BFG Edition*Games On DemandBethesda Softworks4/14/2016
DOOM IIArcadeBethesda Softworks11/12/2015
Doritos Crash CourseArcadeMicrosoft Studios12/17/2015
Double Dragon NeonArcadeMajesco Entertainment4/26/2016
Dragon Age 2Games On DemandElectronic Arts5/3/2018
Dragon Age: OriginsGames On DemandElectronic Arts1/10/2017
Dragon’s LairArcadeMicrosoft Studios10/11/2016
Driver San Francisco*Games On DemandUbisoft1/16/2018
DuckTales: RemasteredArcadeCAPCOM5/24/2016
Duke Nukem Manhattan ProjectArcadeGearbox Software4/12/2016
Dungeon Siege IIIGames On DemandSquare Enix11/12/2015
Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of MystaraArcadeCAPCOM6/23/2016
Earth Defense Force 2017Games On DemandD3 Publisher11/30/2017
Earth Defense Force: Insect ArmageddonGames On DemandD3 Publisher7/11/2017
Earthworm Jim HD*ArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Eat LeadGames On DemandD3 Publisher10/13/2016
Elements of DestructionArcadeTHQNEW
EnclevermentExperimentArcadeMicrosoft Studios9/27/2016
Escape Dead IslandGames On DemandDeep Silver11/15/2016
Every Extend Extra ExtremeArcadeMicrosoft Studios9/27/2016
F.E.A.R.Games On DemandVivendi Universal GamesNEW
F.E.A.R. 2: Project OriginGames On DemandWarner Bros.NEW
F.E.A.R. 3Games On DemandWarner Bros.NEW
F.E.A.R. FilesGames On DemandVivendiNEW
F1 2014Games On DemandCodemasters7/11/2017
Fable Anniversary (Xbox One X enhanced)Games On DemandMicrosoft Studios10/5/2017
Fable HeroesArcadeMicrosoft Studios6/26/2018
Fable IIGames On DemandMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Fable II Pub GamesArcadeMicrosoft Studios10/5/2017
Fable IIIGames On DemandMicrosoft Studios12/17/2015
Faery: Legends of AvalonArcadeFocus Home Interactive5/10/2016
Fallout 3 (Xbox One X enhanced)Games On DemandBethesda Softworks11/12/2015
Fallout: New VegasGames On DemandBethesda Softworks6/23/2016
Far Cry 2Games On DemandUbisoft1/16/2018
Far Cry 3Games On DemandUbisoft3/30/2017
Far Cry 3 Blood DragonArcadeUbisoft8/9/2016
Feeding FrenzyArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Feeding Frenzy 2ArcadePopCap Games11/12/2015
FIGHT NIGHT CHAMPIONGames On DemandElectronic Arts5/15/2018
Fighting VipersArcadeSEGA8/8/2017
Final Fight: Double ImpactArcadeCAPCOM5/10/2016
FlashbackArcadeUbisoft6/16/2016
FLOCK!ArcadeCAPCOM7/19/2016
Forza Horizon (Xbox One X enhanced, get on SmartGlass app)Games On DemandTurn 10 Studios8/30/2016
Foul PlayArcadeSold Out Sales6/9/2016
Fret NiceArcadeTECMO7/21/2016
FroggerArcadeKonami4/28/2016
Frogger 2ArcadeKonami5/10/2016
Frontlines: Fuel of WarGames On DemandTHQ7/18/2017
Full Spectrum WarriorOriginal XboxTHQ Nordic4/26/2018
FunTown MahjongGames On DemandMicrosoft Studios9/27/2016
Fuzion FrenzyOriginal XboxMicrosoft10/23/2017
GalagaArcadeBandai Namco2/15/2016
Galaga LegionsArcadeBandai Namco10/20/2016
Galaga Legions DXArcadeBandai Namco4/28/2016
Garou -Mark of the Wolves-ArcadeSNK PLAYMORE4/12/2016
Gatling GearsArcadeIntergrow Inc9/6/2016
Gears of WarGames On DemandMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Gears of War 2 (Xbox One X enhanced)Games On DemandMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Gears of War 3 (Xbox One X enhanced)Games On DemandMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Gears of War: JudgmentGames On DemandMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions EvolvedGames On DemandSierra5/2/2017
Geometry Wars: Retro EvolvedArcadeMicrosoft Studios2/25/2016
Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2ArcadeActivision5/2/2017
GhostbustersGames On DemandAtari1/10/2017
Ghostbusters: Sanctum of SlimeArcadeAtari4/26/2016
Gin RummyArcadeActivision4/20/2017
Girl FightArcadeMajesco Entertainment10/26/2017
GladiusOriginal XboxLucasArtsNEW
Go! Go! Break SteadyArcadeMicrosoft Studios6/30/2016
Goat SimulatorGames On DemandDouble Eleven Limited10/12/2017
Golden Axe*ArcadeSEGA11/12/2015
Golf: Tee It Up!ArcadeActivision4/20/2017
Grabbed by the GhouliesOriginal XboxMicrosoft10/23/2017
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (original Xbox disc version also compatible)Games On DemandRockstar Games6/7/2018
GRID 2Games On DemandCodemasters3/21/2016
GRID AutosportGames On DemandCodemasters6/26/2018
GripshiftArcadeMicrosoft Studios6/30/2016
GTA IVGames On DemandRockstar Games2/9/2017
Guardian HeroesArcadeSEGA11/8/2016
Gunstar HeroesArcadeSEGA4/6/2016
GunvalkyrieOriginal XboxSEGANEW
GuwangeArcadeCAVE9/29/2016
GyromancerArcadeSquare Enix2/23/2017
GYRUSSArcadeKonami7/25/2017
HALF-MINUTE HERO -Super Mega Neo Climax-ArcadeMicrosoft Studios7/19/2016
Halo 3 (Xbox One X enhanced)Games On DemandMicrosoft Studios9/21/2017
Halo 3: ODST Campaign EditionGames On DemandMicrosoft Studios9/21/2017
Halo 4Games On DemandMicrosoft Studios9/21/2017
Halo WarsGames On DemandMicrosoft Studios3/28/2016
Halo: Combat Evolved AnniversaryGames On DemandMicrosoft Studios9/21/2017
Halo: ReachGames On DemandMicrosoft Studios201512/17
Halo: Spartan AssaultArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Hard Corps: UprisingArcadeKonami5/4/2017
Hardwood BackgammonArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Hardwood HeartsArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Hardwood SpadesArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Harms WayArcadeMicrosoft Studios5/4/2017
Haunted HouseArcadeAtari12/1/2016
Heavy WeaponArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Hexic 2ArcadeMicrosoft Studios5/24/2016
Hexic HDArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Hitman: AbsolutionGames On DemandIO Interactive A/S2/14/2017
Hitman: Blood MoneyGames On DemandIO Interactive A/S3/6/2018
Hunter: The ReckoningOriginal XboxInterplay Entertainment4/17/2018
Hydro Thunder HurricaneArcadeMicrosoft Studios12/17/2015
I Am AliveArcadeUbisoft6/23/2016
IkarugaArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
ilomiloArcadeXbox LIVE Arcade5/23/2017
Injustice: Gods Among Us (+ disc only Ultimate Edition)Games On DemandWarner Bros. Interactive12/1/2016
Insanely Twisted Shadow PlanetArcadeMicrosoft Studios4/4/2017
InterpolArcadeMicrosoft Studios7/14/2016
Iron BrigadeArcadeMicrosoft Studios12/17/2015
Islands of WakfuArcadeMicrosoft StudiosNEW
Jade EmpireOriginal XboxMicrosoft Studios4/17/2018
Jeremy McGrath’s OffroadArcadeD3 Publisher1/21/2016
Jet Set RadioArcadeSEGA5/3/2016
Jetpac RefuelledArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Jewel QuestArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/14/2017
Joe Danger 2: The MovieArcadeMicrosoft Studios10/20/2016
Joe Danger Special EditionArcadeMicrosoft Studios6/23/2016
JoustArcadeXbox LIVE Arcade8/25/2016
Joy Ride TurboArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
JUJUGames On DemandNordic Games1/31/2017
Jurassic Park: The GameGames On DemandTelltale Games10/11/2016
Just Cause 2Games On DemandSquare Enix11/12/2015
Kameo: Elements of PowerGames On DemandMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Kane & Lynch 2Games On DemandSquare Enix12/17/2015
Killer Is DeadGames On DemandXSEED Games10/27/2016
KOF SKY STAGEArcadeSNK PLAYMORE10/12/2017
Lara Croft and the Guardian of LightArcadeSquare Enix2/20/2018
Lazy RaidersArcadeMicrosoft Studios6/7/2016
Left 4 DeadGames On DemandElectronic Arts6/16/2016
Left 4 Dead 2Games On DemandElectronic Arts3/29/2016
LEGO BatmanGames On DemandWarner Bros. Interactive2/11/2016
LEGO Indiana JonesGames On DemandLucasArts2/7/2017
LEGO Indiana Jones 2Games On DemandDisney Interactive Studios1/25/2018
LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video GameGames On DemandDisney Interactive Studios11/12/2015
LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone WarsGames On DemandDisney Interactive Studios3/6/2018
LEGO Star Wars: The Complete SagaGames On DemandDisney Interactive Studios11/12/2015
LEGO The Lord of the RingsGames On DemandWarner Bros.NEW
LIMBOArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/3/2016
Lode RunnerArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Lost OdysseyGames On DemandMicrosoft Studios9/29/2016
LUMINES LIVE!ArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Luxor 2ArcadeMicrosoft Studios3/16/2017
Mad TracksGames On DemandMicrosoft Studios1/31/2017
Madballs Babo: InvasionArcadeMicrosoft Studios3/16/2017
Mafia IIGames On Demand2K Games2/13/2018
Magic 2012ArcadeMicrosoft Studios5/24/2016
Magic 2013ArcadeMicrosoft Studios1/18/2018
Magic 2014 — Duels of the PlaneswalkersArcadeMicrosoft Studios1/18/2018
Magic: The GatheringArcadeMicrosoft Studios1/18/2018
ManhuntOriginal XboxRockstar GamesNEW
Marlow Briggs and the Mask of the DeathArcade505 Games11/28/2017
Mars: War LogsArcadeFocus Home Interactive6/30/2016
Mass EffectGames On DemandMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Mass Effect 2Games On DemandElectronic Arts11/7/2016
Mass Effect 3 Games On DemandElectronic Arts11/7/2016
Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and BeyondArcadeD3 Publisher5/23/2017
Max PayneOriginal XboxRockstar GamesNEW
Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max PayneOriginal XboxRockstar GamesNEW
Max Payne 3Games On DemandRockstar GamesNEW
Medal of Honor AirborneGames On DemandElectronic Arts11/29/2016
Meet the RobinsonsGames On DemandDisney Interactive Studios3/2/2017
MEGA MAN 10ArcadeCAPCOM1/12/2017
MEGA MAN 9ArcadeCAPCOM1/12/2017
Mercenaries: Playground of DestructionOriginal XboxLucasArts4/26/2018
Metal Gear Rising: RevengeanceGames On DemandKonami8/15/2017
Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker HD EditionGames On DemandKonami3/13/2018
Metal Slug 3ArcadeSNK PLAYMORE11/12/2015
Metal Slug XXArcadeSNK PLAYMORE11/12/2015
Midnight Club: Los Angeles (original & complete editions)Games On DemandRockstar Games6/7/2018
Midway Arcade OriginsGames On DemandWarner Bros. Interactive1/19/2017
Might & Magic Clash of HeroesArcadeUbisoft11/12/2015
Military Madness: NectarisArcadeHudson Entertainment11/17/2016
MINI NINJASGames On DemandSquare EnixNEW
Mirror’s Edge (Xbox One X enhanced)Games On DemandElectronic Arts11/12/2015
Missile CommandArcadeAtari11/12/2015
Monaco: What’s Yours is MineArcadeMajesco Entertainment4/14/2016
Monday Night CombatArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s RevengeArcadeDisney Interactive Studios11/12/2015
Monopoly DealGames On DemandUbisoft9/14/2017
MONOPOLY PLUSGames On DemandUbisoft6/9/2016
Moon DiverArcadeSquare Enix2/23/2017
Mortal KombatGames On DemandMidway Home EntertainmentNEW
Mortal Kombat vs. DC UniverseGames On DemandMidway Home EntertainmentNEW
Motocross Madness*ArcadeMicrosoft Studios12/17/2015
Mr. DRILLER OnlineArcadeBandai Namco8/2/2016
MS. PAC-MANArcadeBandai Namco12/17/2015
Ms. Splosion ManArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Mutant Storm EmpireArcadeMicrosoft Studios1/19/2017
Mutant Storm ReloadedArcadeMicrosoft Studios10/26/2017
MX UnleashedOriginal XboxTHQ Nordic4/26/2018
MX vs. ATV Alive Games On DemandTHQNEW
MX vs. ATV ReflexGames On DemandTHQ5/3/2016
MX vs. ATV Untamed Games On DemandTHQNEW
N+ArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
NBA JAM: On Fire EditionArcadeElectronic Arts11/12/2015
NEOGEO BATTLE COLISEUMArcadeSNK PLAYMORE7/21/2016
NEW RALLY-XArcadeBandai Namco8/2/2016
NIERGames On DemandSquare EnixNEW
NiGHTS into dreams…ArcadeSEGA11/12/2015
NIN2-JUMPArcadeCAVE8/2/2016
Ninja Gaiden BlackOriginal XboxTecmo10/23/2017
NovadromeArcadeMicrosoft StudiosNEW
Oblivion (Xbox One X Enhanced)Games On DemandBethesda Softworks11/29/2016
Oddworld: Munch’s OddyseeOriginal XboxOddworld Inhabitants NEW
Of Orcs and Men*Games On DemandFocus Home Interactive9/8/2016
Omega FiveArcadeHudson Entertainment11/17/2016
Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai SquadGames On DemandD3 PublisherNEW
Operation Flashpoint: Dragon RisingGames On DemandCodemasters11/12/2015
Operation Flashpoint: Red River*Games On DemandCodemasters11/8/2016
Otogi 2: Immortal WarriorsOriginal XboxFromSoftwareNEW
Otogi: Myth of DemonsOriginal XboxSEGANEW
OutlandArcadeUbisoft4/6/2016
Outpost Kaloki XArcadeMicrosoft StudiosNEW
PAC-MANArcadeBandai Namco3/17/2016
PAC-MAN Championship EditionArcadeBandai Namco11/12/2015
PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX+ArcadeBandai Namco11/12/2015
PAC-MAN MUSEUMArcadeBandai Namco7/21/2016
Panzer Dragoon OrtaOriginal XboxSEGA4/17/2018
Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory*Original XboxTHQ Nordic4/26/2018
PeggleArcadePopCap Games12/17/2015
Peggle 2ArcadeElectronic Arts11/28/2017
Perfect DarkArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Perfect Dark ZeroGames On DemandMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Persona 4 ArenaGames On DemandAtlus USA11/14/2017
Phantasy Star IIArcadeSEGA5/5/2016
Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds -Cocoa’s Nightmare Attack-ArcadeMages.11/12/2015
Pinball FX*ArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Planets Under AttackArcadeTopWare Interactive12/15/2016
Plants vs. ZombiesArcadePopCap Games11/12/2015
Portal 2 (Xbox One X enhanced)Games On DemandElectronic Arts6/16/2016
Portal: Still AliveArcadeMicrosoft Studios12/17/2015
PreyGames On Demand2K Games2/13/2018
Prince of Persia ClassicArcadeUbisoft11/12/2015
Prince of Persia: The Sands of TimeOriginal XboxUbisoft10/23/2017
PsychonautsOriginal XboxMicrosoft10/23/2017
Pure*Games On DemandDisney Interactive Studios11/22/2016
Putty SquadArcadeSystem 3 Software Ltd11/12/2015
Puzzle Quest 2ArcadeD3 Publisher10/4/2016
Puzzle Quest GalactrixArcadeD3 Publisher10/4/2016
Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the WarlordsArcadeXbox LIVE Arcade10/13/2016
PuzzlegeddonArcadeTECMO5/10/2016
QIX++ArcadeTaito Corporation9/8/2016
Quake Arena ArcadeArcadeBethesda SoftworksNEW
Quantum ConundrumArcadeSquare Enix7/18/2017
R-Type DimensionsArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Radiant SilvergunArcadeMicrosoft Studios6/27/2017
RAGEGames On DemandBethesda Softworks10/27/2016
Raiden IVGames On DemandMOSS7/25/2017
Rainbow Six VegasGames On DemandUbisoft11/12/2015
Rainbow Six Vegas 2Games On DemandUbisoft11/12/2015
RaskullsArcadeMicrosoft Studios12/15/2016
RAW – Realms of Ancient WarArcadeFocus Home InteractiveNEW
Rayman 3 HDArcadeUbisoft11/12/2015
Rayman LegendsGames On DemandUbisoft11/22/2016
Rayman OriginsGames On DemandUbisoft4/21/2016
Red Dead Redemption (Xbox One X enhanced)Games On DemandRockstar Games7/7/2016
Red Dead RevolverOriginal XboxRockstar GamesNEW
Red Faction 2Original XboxTHQ Nordic10/23/2017
Red Faction: ArmageddonGames On DemandTHQ7/25/2017
Red Faction: BattlegroundsArcadeTHQ6/23/2016
Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon CityGames On DemandCapcomNEW
Ridge Racer 6Games On DemandNAMCO-HOMETEKNEW
RioGames On DemandTHQNEW
RisenGames On DemandDeep SilverNEW
Risen 2: Dark WatersGames On DemandDeep SilverNEW
RoboBlitzArcadeMicrosoft Studios4/20/2017
Rock of AgesArcadeATLUSNEW
Rocket KnightArcadeKonami1/26/2017
Rockstar Table TennisGames On DemandRockstar Games6/7/2018
Sacred 2: Fallen AngelGames On Demandcdv Software EntertainmentNEW
Sacred 3Games On DemandDeep Silver12/17/2015
Sacred CitadelArcadeDeep Silver11/12/2015
Saints RowGames On DemandKoch Media5/29/2018
Saints Row 2Games On DemandKoch Media5/1/2018
Saints Row IVGames On DemandDeep Silver3/31/2016
Saints Row: Gat Out of HellGames On DemandDeep Silver5/29/2018
Saints Row: The ThirdGames On DemandKoch Media9/14/2017
Sam & Max Save the WorldArcadeMicrosoft Studios1/21/2016
Sam & Max Beyond Time & SpaceArcadeMicrosoft Studios2/11/2016
Samurai Shodown IIArcadeSNK PLAYMORE5/5/2016
ScarygirlArcadeSquare Enix11/10/2016
ScrambleArcadeKonamiNEW
Scrap MetalArcadeMicrosoft Studios1/10/2017
ScreamRideGames On DemandMicrosoft Studios8/15/2017
Screwjumper!ArcadeTHQNEW
Secret Weapons Over NormandyOriginal XboxLucasArtsNEW
SEGA Bass FishingArcadeSEGA6/9/2016
Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.ArcadeSEGA11/12/2015
Sega Vintage Collection: Golden AxeArcadeSEGA11/12/2015
Sega Vintage Collection: Monster WorldArcadeSEGA11/12/2015
Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of RageArcadeSEGA11/12/2015
Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam & EarlArcadeSEGA8/3/2017
Sensible World of SoccerArcadeCodemasters6/26/2018
Shadow Assault/TenchuArcadeFromSoftware5/23/2017
Shadow ComplexArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
ShadowrunGames On DemandMicrosoft Studios12/8/2016
Shadows of the DamnedGames On DemandElectronic Arts1/26/2017
Shank 2ArcadeElectronic Arts8/11/2016
ShinobiArcadeSEGA5/23/2017
Shotest ShogiArcadeMicrosoft Studios12/8/2016
Shred NebulaArcadeMicrosoft Studios10/27/2016
Sid Meier’s Civilization RevolutionGames On Demand2K Games4/4/2017
Sid Meier’s Pirates!Original Xbox2K Games10/23/2017
Silent Hill: Downpour*Games On DemandKonami10/13/2016
Skate 2Games On DemandElectronic ArtsNEW
Skate 3 (Xbox One X enhanced)Games On DemandElectronic Arts11/10/2016
SkullgirlsArcadeMarvelousAQL1/21/2016
SkydiveArcadeTopWare Interactive12/15/2016
Slender: The ArrivalArcadeMidnight City9/14/2017
Small ArmsArcadeMicrosoft Studios1/21/2016
Sniper Elite V2Games On Demand505 Games1/16/2018
Soltrio SolitaireArcadeMicrosoft Studios3/28/2017
Sonic & All-Stars Racing TransformedGames On DemandSEGA10/4/2016
Sonic & KnucklesArcadeSEGA5/5/2016
Sonic AdventureArcadeSEGA9/28/2017
Sonic Adventure 2ArcadeSEGA11/30/2017
Sonic CDArcadeSEGA11/12/2015
Sonic Generations (Xbox One X enhanced)Games On DemandSEGA4/10/2018
Sonic the FightersArcadeSEGA4/12/2016
Sonic The HedgehogArcadeSEGA11/12/2015
Sonic The Hedgehog 2ArcadeSEGA11/12/2015
Sonic The Hedgehog 3ArcadeSEGA11/12/2015
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 4 Episode IArcadeSEGA7/21/2016
Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode IIArcadeSEGA7/21/2016
Soul Calibur II HDArcadeBandai Namco1/21/2016
SoulcaliburArcadeBandai Namco3/28/2016
South Park: The Stick of TruthGames On DemandUbisoft11/12/2015
Space ArkArcadeMicrosoft Studios12/8/2016
Space GiraffeArcadeMicrosoft Studios1/21/2016
Space Invaders Infinity GeneArcadeSquare Enix2/23/2017
Spec Ops: The LineGames On Demand2K Games1/30/2018
SpelunkyArcadeMicrosoft Studios12/17/2015
Splinter Cell ConvictionGames On DemandUbisoft2/8/2018
Split/SecondGames On DemandDisney Interactive Studios1/25/2018
Splosion ManArcadeMicrosoft Studios12/17/2015
SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!ArcadeTHQ NordicNEW
SpongeBob’s Truth or Square Games On DemandTHQNEW
SSXGames On DemandEA Sports5/26/2016
SSX 3Original XboxElectronic Arts4/17/2018
StackingArcadeTHQ3/21/2017
Star Wars BattlefrontOriginal XboxLucasArts4/26/2018
Star Wars Battlefront IIOriginal XboxLucasArts4/26/2018
STAR WARS Jedi Knight II: Jedi OutcastOriginal XboxLucasArtsNEW
Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi AcademyOriginal XboxLucasArts4/26/2018
Star Wars Jedi StarfighterOriginal XboxLucasArts4/26/2018
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith LordsOriginal XboxLucasArts4/26/2018
Star Wars Republic CommandoOriginal XboxLucasArts4/26/2018
STAR WARS Starfighter: Special EditionOriginal XboxLucasArtsNEW
STAR WARS: Episode III Revenge of the SithOriginal XboxLucasArtsNEW
Star Wars: Knights of the Old RepublicOriginal XboxLucasarts10/23/2017
STAR WARS: The Clone WarsOriginal XboxLucasArtsNEW
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (Xbox One X enhanced)Games On DemandDisney Interactive Studios5/4/2016
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed IIGames On DemandDisney Interactive Studios5/4/2016
STEINS;GATE 比翼恋理のだーりんGames On Demand株式会社 MAGES.5/18/2017
STEINS;GATE 線形拘束のフェノグラム *Games On Demand5pb.5/18/2017
STEINS;GATE(オリジナル版)Games On Demand5pb.5/18/2017
Strania – The Stella Machina –ArcadeG.rev1/10/2017
STREET FIGHTER IVGames On DemandCAPCOM3/16/2017
Stuntman: IgnitionGames On DemandTHQ1/31/2017
Super ContraArcadeKonami9/14/2017
Super Meat BoyArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Super Streetfight IV Arcade EditionGames On DemandCAPCOM7/13/2017
Supreme Commander 2Games On DemandSquare Enix11/12/2015
SwitchballArcadeActivisionNEW
SyberiaArcadeBandai Namco7/26/2016
Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs AttackArcadeMidnight City11/12/2015
Tecmo Bowl ThrowbackArcadeTECMO11/14/2017
TEKKEN 6Games On DemandBandai Namco1/19/2017
Tekken Tag Tournament 2Games On DemandBandai Namco3/24/2016
Texas Hold ‘EmArcadeMicrosoft Studios5/3/2016
The Cave*ArcadeSEGA4/26/2016
The Darkness IIGames On Demand2K Games1/30/2018
The Elder Scrolls III: MorrowindOriginal XboxBethesda Softworks4/17/2018
The First TemplarGames On DemandKalypso MediaNEW
The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited MatchArcadeSNK PLAYMORE2/23/2017
The King of Fighters NeowaveOriginal XboxSNK Corporation10/23/2017
The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate MatchArcadeSNK PLAYMORE3/28/2016
The MawArcadeMicrosoft Studios9/15/2016
The Misadventures of PB WinterbottomArcade2K Play1/30/2018
The Orange BoxGames On DemandElectronic Arts10/30/2016
The OutfitGames On DemandTHQNEW
The Secret of Monkey Island: Special EditionArcadeDisney Interactive Studios11/12/2015
The SplattersArcadeMicrosoft Studios1/10/2017
The Walking DeadArcadeTelltale Games8/29/2017
The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode 1, In Too DeepGames On DemandTelltale Games8/29/2017
The Walking Dead: Season TwoArcadeTelltale Games8/29/2017
The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings (Xbox One X enhanced)Games On DemandCD Projekt Red1/21/2016
ThrillvilleGames On DemandLucasArtsNEW
Thrillville: Off the RailsGames On DemandDisney Interactive StudiosNEW
Ticket to RideArcadeMicrosoft Studios12/17/2015
Time PilotArcadeKonamiNEW
TimeShiftGames On DemandVivendi Universal Games4/25/2017
TimeSplitters 2Original XboxEidos InteractiveNEW
TimeSplitters: Future PerfectOriginal XboxEA GamesNEW
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future SoldierGames On DemandUbisoft3/13/2018
Tomb Raider UnderworldGames On DemandSquare Enix7/27/2017
TorchlightArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Tour de France 2009 – The Official GameArcadeFocus Home Interactive7/19/2016
Tour de France 2011*Games On DemandFocus Home Interactive10/11/2016
Tower Bloxx DeluxeArcadeMicrosoft Studios3/21/2017
Toy SoldiersArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Toy Soldiers: Cold WarArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Toy Story 3Games On DemandDisney Interactive Studios9/29/2016
Toy Story Mania!Games On DemandDisney Interactive StudiosNEW
Toybox TurbosGames On DemandCodemasters5/29/2018
Trials HDArcadeMicrosoft Studios2/11/2016
Triggerheart ExelicaArcadeMicrosoft Studios7/28/2016
Trine 2ArcadeAtlus USA11/29/2016
Tron: EvolutionGames On DemandDisney Interactive Studios11/12/2015
Ugly Americans: ApocalypsegeddonArcade345 Games / Comedy Central11/12/2015
Unbound SagaArcadeXbox LIVE Arcade5/24/2016
UndertowArcadeMicrosoft Studios9/14/2017
Vandal Hearts: Flames of JudgmentArcadeKonamiNEW
VANQUISHGames On DemandSEGA2/20/2018
Virtua Fighter 2ArcadeSEGA7/18/2017
Virtua Fighter 5 Final ShowdownArcadeSEGA9/15/2016
Virtual-On*ArcadeSEGA9/14/2017
Viva PiñataGames On DemandMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Viva Piñata: Party AnimalsGames On DemandMicrosoft StudiosNEW
Viva Piñata: Trouble In ParadiseGames On DemandMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
WarlordsArcadeAtariNEW
Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3ArcadeCAPCOM6/27/2017
Wolfenstein 3DArcadeBethesda Softworks11/12/2015
Word PuzzleArcadeMicrosoft Studios9/20/2016
XCOM: Enemy UnknownGames On Demand2K Games5/24/2016
XCOM: Enemy WithinGames On Demand2K Games6/9/2016
Yosumin! LIVEArcadeSquare Enix10/26/2017
ZumaArcadeMicrosoft Studios11/12/2015
Zuma’s Revenge!ArcadePopCap Games12/17/2015

Backward Compatibility Features:

  • Available at no additional cost; you don’t have to pay to play games you already own.
  • Keep your Xbox 360 game saves, game add-ons, achievements, and Gamerscore.
  • Enjoy the advanced features of your Xbox One like Game DVR, Screenshots and Windows 10 streaming.
  • Play multiplayer with your friends no matter which console they’re on.
  • Works with disc-based and digital games.

TIP: If you use Cloud Saved Games, your saved game data will be accessible on whichever console you’re playing on.

How to install and play Xbox 360 backward compatible games on your Xbox One

  • Disc: For disc-based games that are a part of the Back Compat game catalog, simply insert the disc and the console will begin downloading the game to your hard drive. After the game has finished downloading, you will still need to keep the game disc in the drive to play.
  • Digital: The digital titles that you own and are part of the Back Compat game catalog will automatically show up in the “Ready to Install” section on your Xbox One, and once they are installed they will show up in the Games section of your Xbox One.

TIP: To open the Xbox 360 dashboard from within the Xbox One environment, hold the view and menu buttons.

How to purchase Xbox 360 games if you don’t own an Xbox 360

If you want to purchase an Xbox 360 title and don’t own or have access to an Xbox 360, you can still purchase the game digitally online from the Xbox marketplace. Simply log into your account at www.xbox.com and navigate to the catalog of Xbox 360 titles. Once you select a title, you will see the option to download it to your Xbox 360. Clicking on the download button actually brings up the purchasing screen. Once you purchase the game and the transaction is complete, the game will be registered to your account.

A few things to note:

  • You have to have a valid payment option on file to purchase any title.
  • If a game is free, you’re still required to “purchase” it – you just won’t be charged anything for it.
  • The Xbox 360 Marketplace and the Xbox One Store websites use different architecture, so if you have credit but no payment option associated with your account, you won’t be able to use the credit to purchase Xbox 360 titles. You will have to add a payment option or purchase the title using an Xbox 360 console.
  • Not all Xbox 360 games are backward compatible with Xbox One, but we will be adding more on a regular basis.  Check the current list of supported games here.

TIP: Every month Xbox Live Gold members get two free Xbox One and two free Xbox 360 games with the Games With Gold program. You can redeem these free games at www.xbox.com whether you own the console or not – as long as you have an account. If you don’t own an Xbox One and decide to purchase one in the future, you’ll already have a collection of games available to you. And if you don’t own an Xbox 360 and the games are added to the list of backward compatible games, you’ll be able to play them on your Xbox One.

Xbox One Backward Compatibility Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can you give us a hint or confirm if (insert title here) is coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility?

A: I cannot. Sorry. I’ll tweet out when we update the list of games that are backward compatible.

Q: I read on a gaming blog/news site that a certain game is coming to back compat. Can you give us a hint or confirm when it is coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility?

A: Any official Xbox One back compat news is posted on my twitter feed https://platform.twitter.com/widgets/follow_button.a53eecb4584348a2ad32ec2ae21f6eae.en.html#dnt=false&id=twitter-widget-0&lang=en&screen_name=majornelson&show_count=true&show_screen_name=true&size=m&time=1637074247837 to find out first. Additonally, the list at the top of this page (scroll up) will be updated with each backward compatibility update. That is the only information we have shared at this time. Specific title availability dates are not available.

Q: What date is (insert title here) coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility?

A: Unless it is on the list of current titles that are BC (at the top of this page) I can’t say. No hints will be given.

Q: HEY! I’d like (insert title here) to be playable on Xbox One? MAKE THAT HAPPEN!

A: If you want an Xbox 360 game to be played on Xbox One via backward compatibility, you should contact the game publisher.

Q: Hey…how about a hint when the next title being added to the Xbox One Back Compatibility list will be announced?

A: Sorry, but I cannot. I will update this post and tweet it out when we update the list.

Q: Why can’t you even hint at when/if a title is coming to Xbox One Back Compatibility ?

A: I’ll let you know when a new title is added to the list. That is the best I can do right now. You may not like it, but that is the answer.

A: No. Not at all.

Q: Why won’t that work? How are titles selected to be released to BC?

A: Listen to this podcast as it explains a lot about the process.

Frequently Asked Questions from the official Xbox Backward Compatible Support page:

Q: Does backward compatibility cost extra?

A: No. Xbox One Backward Compatibility is free and allows you to play select Xbox 360 games you already own on Xbox One.

Q: Is Xbox Live Gold required for backward compatibility?

A: No. Xbox Live Gold is not required for Xbox One Backward Compatibility. However, it is required for any standard Xbox Live Gold feature like online multiplayer.

Q: Can I play games online with my friend if I’m on my Xbox One playing an Xbox 360 game and they are on an Xbox 360?

A: Yes, you can play backwards compatible games with your friends whether they are playing on Xbox One or Xbox 360.

Q: How are titles selected?

A: We’re starting with some of the most popular and highest rated Xbox 360 titles. We’re listening to our fans and working with our partners to bring as many titles as we can to the program. We’ll continue to update this page as more titles are added. Let us know which Xbox 360 games you’re most excited to play on Xbox One by voting at the Xbox Feedback website. Remember, just because a title may be highly requested does not mean that it will come to the program sooner rather than later.

Q: Will the DLC for backward compatible titles be available too?

A: Yes. If you own the DLC, you can install and use it just like you do on the Xbox 360. To install DLC you own, go to the Manage Game section for that specific title and install the DLC to your drive.

Q: Can I plug my removable hard drive from my Xbox 360 into my Xbox One?

A: No. The Xbox 360 Hard Drive is not compatible with the Xbox One. If you have an Xbox Live profile on Xbox 360, the profile will automatically download to your Xbox One console during setup.

