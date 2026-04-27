Roguelike deck-builder Kingdom Loop takes inspiration from Heroes of Might and Magic III

Kingdom Loop, an independent strategic roguelike with deck-building mechanics, will soon debut on PC. The medieval fantasy game releases on April 28. It combines roguelike, city-building, and classic turn-based gameplay. Kingdom Loop will later arrive on PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X|S.

The game was developed by independent studio RootGame and published by Ultimate Games S.A.

Roguelike Meets Tactical Turn-Based Strategy

Kingdom Loop is a strategic roguelike with 3D graphics and an isometric perspective, where the player leads a hero in a massive clash for the Grail within an endless loop. There are two factions: humans and the undead. Each requires a different playstyle, as humans rely on a classic economy, while the undead’s strength comes from the souls they collect.

The game is inspired by the cult hit Loop Hero, as well as jRPG-style turn-based strategies and Heroes of Might and Magic III.

“We wanted to create a roguelike where the player loses only because of their decisions, not due to randomness. Judging by the testers’ reactions, we succeeded,” highlights Ignat Moroko, CEO of RootGame.

Build, Fight, and Survive the Endless Loop

Gameplay in Kingdom Loop is based on kingdom building, resource management, army development, and combat.

Over 200 tiles with unique effects can be developed around the Grail Temple. These tiles transform using a deck of cards, allowing players to construct buildings, manage resources, and recruit units.

In Kingdom Loop, each loop repetition and kingdom expansion make enemies stronger. The player must adapt or fall, but failure can serve as a valuable lesson for the future.

Turn-based battles with dynamic mechanics play an important role. Selecting the right units, positions, and targets is crucial. The human and undead factions each offer 4 heroes and over 20-unit types. Every hero features unique stars and abilities, making the experience more varied.

The game offers high replayability and diverse tactics. The card system, combined with randomization, lets players experiment with kingdom building and create synergies between buildings, artifacts, and resources.

Kingdom Loop – Key Features:

-Tactical roguelike with deck-building mechanics;

-Endless loop gameplay;

-Card-based kingdom building;

-2 factions and 8 heroes with unique attributes;

-Tactical turn-based combat;

-Resource management and synergy creation;

-Collect powerful artifacts;

-High replayability.

The PC (Steam) release date for Kingdom Loop is April 28, 2026. The game will release later on PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X|S