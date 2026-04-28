New GBA e-Reader game DIZZY SHEEP DISASTER: EX

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Developed by Sarah Paker (IGW Games), Dizzy Sheep Disaster: EX is a new Gameboy Advance e-Reader game released on physical cards in 2026.

Each of the 30 single-screened stages are played with just one button. The goal is to guide the sheep to the end point by gripping the white grip pads to avoid being pulled off the stage by the circling magnet. It is a cute looking game but there is plenty of the challenge. The final stage is a doozy!

I had a chance to speak with Sarah at the Midwest Gaming Classic 2026 where I purchased my copy. The next day, I played through the game, recorded each stage, and wanted to make this video to hopefully shine some light on a this cool project. Let’s hope we see more GBA e-Reader games in the future.

Dizzy Sheep website:
https://dizzy-sheep.nes.science/

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