Forgotten RPG Traysia from Genesis getting modern port

News PC Playstation 4 Playstation 5 Switch XBOX One Xbox Series X
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Traysia

Ratalaika Games, Shinyuden & Edia Co., Ltd announced that Traysia will be released onto Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam.

Dreaming of becoming a world-traveling adventurer, a young boy named Roy left his hometown. Having known neither travel nor battle, the boy’s adventure now begins.

After behind the hometown, he traveled through many mountains and forests. Roy finally arrived at a small county called Kingdom of Salon.

Traysia is a girl waiting for Roy to come back in their hometown, Johanna, a port town.

“Traysia” is a full-scale role-playing game made up of five scenarios, offering a definitive fantasy romance of love and adventure.

Features:

Rewind/Turbo function: repeat something until you achieve perfection, or speed things up
Save state function: save wherever you want to in the game, and restart from that exact point
Screen filters: select from several filters to modify how the game looks (retro-style monitor, black-and-white, etc.)
Gallery: view images from the original game’s manual and box design
Cheats function: activate cheats that will make your mission a lot easier (infinite lives, invulnerability, etc.)
Jukebox: listen to the 21 music tracks included in the game whenever you want

This game is re-release of “Traysia” which the first launched in 1992s for home consoles.

The game will be priced at $5.99 / €5.99 for all platforms, and it will launch on 24-Apr-2026 on the following platforms:

Nintendo Switch
Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Steam

PS4 and PS5 version will be cross-buy.

  • Xbox One and Xbox Series X version will have Smart Delivery.

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