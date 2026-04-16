All DS games compatible with SLOT-2 GBA cartridges (Dual Slot Mode)

Certain Nintendo DS games can communicate with Gameboy Advance titles when inserted into SLOT-2, also known as the GBA cartridge slot, at the bottom of the original phat DS and DS Lite models.

Here is a summary of all DS games compatible with GBA SLOT-2 titles, what they unlock, with accompanying videos. Sometimes this feature is referred to as the DUAL SLOT MODE or MODE-B Mode.

Clickable video links to these Dual Slot compatible games are embedded below. Also, if you want an easy way to experience these Dual Slot Mode features for yourself, check out my EZ Flash Omega “how-to” video.

Updated 04-14-2026

Advance Wars: Dual Strike

GBA Game: Advance Wars or Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising

SLOT-2 Unlockable :

•New maps can be bought for 1 point in the Battle Maps Shop.

•Advance Wars unlocks “Advance Warpaper”, “Hachi’s Land” and “Nell’s Land.”

•Advance Wars 2 unlocks “Advance Warpaper 2,” “Lash’s Land” and “Strum’s Land.”

Bleach: The Blade of Fate (Japan version)

GBA Game: Bleach Advance: Kurenai ni Somaru Soul Society

SLOT-2 Unlockable :

•Unlocks a bonus of 500000 points for Urahara shop.

Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow

GBA Game: Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow

SLOT-2 Unlockable :

•A doll resembling Mina appears in Yoko’s shop.

•The rare ring is awarded to the player at the beginning of the game.

Crash of the Titans

GBA Game: Bleach Advance: Crash of the Titans, The Legend of Spyro: The Eternal Night

SLOT-2 Unlockable :

•GBA Crash of the Titan unlocks 1,000 Mojo points, Legend of Spyro: The Eternal Night unlocks 500 Mojo points

Daigasso! Band Brothers

GBA Game: Daigasso! Band Brothers Tsuika Kyoku Cartridge is an expansion companion cartridge that contains 32 additional songs and extra brothers. This is DLC in cartridge format.

SLOT-2 Unlockable :

•Unlocks 32 new songs and nine old songs

•Unlock four new brothers

Eyeshield 21: MAX Devil Power

GBA Game: Eyeshield 21: Devilbats Devildays

SLOT-2 Unlockable :

•Beat the game then insert the GBA cart to unlock Kengo Mizumachi & Shun Kakei.

Feel the Magic: XY/XX

GBA Game: ChuChu Rocket!, Puyo Pop, Sonic Advance, Sonic Advance 2, Sonic Advance 3, Sonic Battle, Sonic Pinball Party, or Space Channel 5: Ulala’s Cosmic Attack

SLOT-2 Unlockable :

-Sonic Advance 1 and 2 unlock the #17 Sonic Wig.

-Sonic Advance 3 unlocks the #18 Chao Wig.

-Puyo Pop unlocks the #19 Puyo Wig in Maniac Mode.

-Sonic Pinball Party and ChuChu Rocket! unlock the #20 NiGHTS Wig.

-Sonic Battle and Space Channel 5 unlock the #21 Ulala Wig.

All of these features can be unlocked through normal play and are cosmetic only.

Final Fantasy Tactics A2: Grimoire of the Rift

GBA Game: Final Fantasy Tactics Advance

SLOT-2 Unlockable :

•Unlocks Clan ability ‘Libra’ at the start of the game (or when loading a game) which allows you to see traps on the battlefield.

Frogger: Helmet Chaos

GBA Game: Frogger’s Journey: The Forgotten Relic, Frogger’s Adventures: Temple of the Frog or Frogger’s Adventures 2: The Lost Wand

SLOT-2 Unlockable :

•Frogger’s Journey: The Forgotten Relic unlocks the Punk costume.

•Frogger’s Adventures: Temple of the Frog unlocks the Santa costume.

•Frogger’s Adventures 2: The Lost Wand unlocks the Pirate costume.

Frogger Advance: The Great Quest does not unlock anything in Helmet Chaos.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Dual Sympathy (Japan version – Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Dyuaru Shinpashī)

GBA Game: Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Omoide no Sonata or Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Meisou no Rondo

SLOT-2 Unlockable :

•Meisou no Rondo unlocks picture 2 in the Gallery.

•Omoide no Sonata unlocks picture 3 in the Gallery.

A character also explains that a compatible GBA cart was detected upon start up and the Gallery image has been unlocked.

Ganbare Goemon: Tōkai Dōchū Ōedo Tengu ri Kaeshi no Maki

GBA Game: Kessakusen! Ganbare Goemon 1 & 2

SLOT-2 Unlockable :

•Space Manbow, an MSX2 horizontal shooter, becomes unlocked in the mini game menu.

•Characters from the GBA game can appear in towns.

Harvest Moon DS

GBA Game: Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town or Harvest Moon: More Friends of Mineral Town

SLOT-2 Unlockable:

•Newspapers from Mineral Town appear in the mailbox (Japan version only)

•Characters from the GBA games can make appearances (usually spawning 2nd floor of Inn)

•The name of the main character in the GBA game appears on the tombstone

•Jet’s shop in the Sprite Tree sells extra items (music tracks)

Justice League Heroes

GBA Game: Justice League Heroes: The Flash

SLOT-2 Unlockable :

•Unlocks the Flash Vs Zoom mini game (which can also be unlocked by finishing the campaign)

Kim Possible: Kimmunicator

GBA Game: Kim Possible: Revenge of Monkey Fist, Kim Possible 2: Drakken’s Demise or Kim Possible 3: Team Possible (also hold R&L, then press BAXYAB during gameplay to unlock all costumes)

SLOT-2 Unlockable :

•Revenge of Monkey Fist unlocks the Bueno Nacho outfit.

•Drakken’s Demise unlocks the Commando outfit.

•Team Possible unlocks the Super Suit.

Kirby: Canvas Curse

GBA Game: Kirby: Nightmare in Dream Land or Kirby and the Amazing Mirror

SLOT-2 Unlockable:

•Waddle Doo becomes unlocked after beating the game once as opposed with all other characters.

•Unlocks Nightmare in Dreamland music instead of spending 200 in-game medals.

Knights in the Nightmare

GBA Game: Yggdra Union: We’ll Never Fight Alone

SLOT-2 Unlockable:

•Yggdra from Yggdra Union: We’ll Never Fight Alone will host the tutorials instead of a general soldier

•Apparently a witch character named Pamela will be unlocked later in the game but I couldn’t confirm this

Lunar Knights

GBA Game: Boktai: The Sun is in Your Hand, Boktai 2: Solar Boy Django or Shin Bokura no Taiyō Gyakushū no Sabata

SLOT-2 Unlockable :

•Depending on the Boktai cart inserted, an exclusive music track can be purchased and then played using the Jukebox feature, just remember to “use” it from the inventory screen first

•Unlocks the Solar Sensor item in the inventory (ver. 1 – ver. 2 – ver. 3): Solar Sensor will charge the Solar Station depending on the actual sunlight and allows your standby character to replenish their ENE (ver. 1), LIFE (ver. 2) or TRC (ver. 3).

Madden NFL 06

GBA Game: Madden NFL 06 or Madden NFL 2005

SLOT-2 Unlockable :

•Unlocks a bonus set of Madden cards that can be purchased (click on the video link above, then see the description for a full list of the specific cards that become available).

Mega Man Battle Network 5: Team ProtoMan/Team Colonel/Double Team DS

GBA Game: Mega Man Battle Network, Mega Man Battle Network 2, Mega Man Battle Network 3, Mega Man Battle Network 4, Rockman.EXE 4.5 Real Operation, Mega Man Battle Network 5, Boktai: The Sun is in Your Hand, Boktai 2: Solar Boy Django, Boktai 3: Sabata’s Counterattack (J)

SLOT-2 Unlockable:

•Connecting any Boktai game, initiating a creative crossover between Capcom and Konami, will change the samurai statue in the town to the Otenko Statue. Instead of playing the 100 enemies slashing mini game, this mini game is replaced with the 1,000 Bat Whacking mini game in which the player can earn Crossover points. Crossover points can be spent by visiting the seller in the Oran Area 2. The 3 Gun Del Sol items can be unlocked here with enough points. An Otenko poster is also viewable in your bedroom.

•Mega Man Battle Network (except Battle Chip Challenge) games unlock many different bonus depending on the game inserted (see the description in the YT Short linked above for the full list).

Mega Man Star Force: Pegasus/Leo/Dragon

GBA Game: Mega Man Battle Network, Mega Man Battle Network 2, Mega Man Battle Network 3, Mega Man Battle Network 4, Rockman.EXE 4.5 Real Operation, Mega Man Battle Network 5, Mega Man Battle Network 6, Mega Man Battle Chip Challenge

SLOT-2 Unlockable:

•with a compatible GBA game inserted, warp to the dog house in the town to get a cutscene, then go north to defeat some statues, then back to the dog house zone to get the BN Blaster item from the GBA version of Mega Man which has stats of AT1/RA5/CH1.

Mega Man Star Force 2: Zerker and Ninja

GBA Game: any Mega Man Battle Network GBA game

LOT-2 Unlockable :

•if a MMBN game is inserted as MMSF2 loads, the player is greeted with an email from the police department warning the player of strange viruses being spotted throughout the land. If you manage to collect all five of LAN’s diary entries, you get the BN.Blaster item which has stats of 1/5/1 just like MMSF1.

Mega Man ZX

GBA Game: Mega Man Zero 3, Mega Man Zero 4

SLOT-2 Unlockable :

•Zero 3 unlocks Blazin’ Flizard, Childre Inarabitta, Deathtanz Mantisk, and Devilbat Schilt boss battles (to get to area N1, warp to area M3, exit right, walk left, fall down, walk right, enter door. The first door will be open if Z3 is inserted whereas the second door will be unlocked with Z4 is inserted).

•Zero 4 unlocks Noble Mandrago, Pegasolta Eclair, Fenri Lunaedge, and Sol Titanion boss battles.

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney (Japanese version only)

GBA Game: Gyakuten Saiban

SLOT-2 Unlockable :

•Unlocks all Episodes/Trials from the start

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Justice for All (Japanese version only)

GBA Game: Gyakuten Saiban 2

SLOT-2 Unlockable:

•Unlocks all Episodes/Trials from the start

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Trials and Tribulations (Japanese version only)

GBA Game: Gyakuten Saiban 3

SLOT-2 Unlockable :

•Unlocks all Episodes/Trials from the start

Pokémon Dash

GBA Game: Pokémon Ruby/Sapphire, Pokémon FireRed/LeafGreen, Pokémon Emerald

SLOT-2 Unlockable :

•Once Pokémon Dash has been cleared, inserting the RPG GBA Pokémon titles will auto-generate Cups according to the Pokémon in your party. These Time Trial-only stages can sometimes be cheaply designed as checkpoints can be unfairly placed behind hazards.

Pokémon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum

GBA Game: Pokémon Ruby/Sapphire or Pokémon FireRed/LeafGreen or Pokémon Emerald

SLOT-2 Unlockable :

•Allows a player to transfer a Pokémon from the GBA to the DS games through the Pal Park area (south west part of map). The transfer only works from GBA to DS, not from DS to GBA. Transferred Pokémon must be caught using special Pokeballs. The faster they are caught, the better the reward.

•The female NPC upstairs in the Pal Park will give the player an item depending on the inserted GBA cart.

•Depending on the GBA game in the GBA slot, some wild Pokémon that are not normally found in Diamond or Pearl will appear in certain locations. The amount of time the Pokémon are in these locations depends on the amount of time the GBA cartridge is in the slot.

Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver

GBA Game: Pokémon Ruby/Sapphire or Pokémon FireRed/LeafGreen or Pokémon Emerald

SLOT-2 Unlockable :

•Works the same way as Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum except the Pal Park is found on the eastern side of the map. See the entry above for more details.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team

GBA Game: Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team

SLOT-2 Unlockable :

•Unlocks a new “Rescue Team Maze” course in Makuhita Dojo where the final boss is the rescue team from Red Rescue Team. Defeating the Red Team provides rewards.

•SOS Mail can be sent between the games, allowing for the rescue team to save the downed team in the other cartridge’s save file

Puyo Pop Fever

GBA Game: Puyo Pop Fever

SLOT-2 Unlockable :

•Unlocks extra pictures in the Gallery

Shrek SuperSlam

GBA Game: Shrek SuperSlam

SLOT-2 Unlockable :

•Unlocks Shrek’s second and third outfits.

•Unlocks Lil’ Witch’s second and third outfits.

•Unlocks Human Fiona (hidden character) 2nd and 3rd outfits

Spider-Man 2

GBA Game: Spider-Man: Mysterio’s Menace

SLOT-2 Unlockable:

•Unlocks all abilities on the touch screen without needing to play through the game.

Super Robot Wars W (Japanese versions only)

GBA Game: Super Robot Wars Advance, Super Robot Wars Reversal, Super Robot Wars Destiny, Super Robot Wars Judgement, Super Robot Taisen: Original Generation, Super Robot Taisen: Original Generation 2, Dai-2-Ji Super Robot Taisen Famicom Mini

SLOT-2 Unlockable :

•Super Robot Taisen A unlocks Soul of SRW-A and 30000 Funds.

•Super Robot Taisen R unlocks Soul of SRW-R and 40000 Funds.

•Super Robot Taisen D unlocks Soul of SRW-D and 50000 Funds.

•Super Robot Taisen OG unlocks Soul of SRW-OG and 60000 Funds.

•Super Robot Taisen OG2 unlocks Soul of SRW-OG2 and 70000 Funds.

•Super Robot Taisen J unlocks Soul of SRW-J and 80000 Funds.

•Dai-2-Ji Super Robot Wars Famicom Mini unlocks Soul of Dai-2-Ji and 99999 Funds.

Super Robot Wars K (Japanese versions only)

GBA Game: Super Robot Wars Advance, Super Robot Wars Reversal, Super Robot Wars Destiny, Super Robot Wars Judgement, Super Robot Taisen: Original Generation, Super Robot Taisen: Original Generation 2, Dai-2-Ji Super Robot Taisen Famicom Mini

SLOT-2 Unlockable :

•Super Robot Taisen A unlocks EG Armor and 30,000 Funds.

•Super Robot Taisen R unlocks Time Flow Engine and 40,000 Funds.

•Super Robot Taisen D unlocks Res Arcana and 50,000 Funds.

•Super Robot Taisen OG unlocks Tesla Drive and 60,000 Funds.

•Super Robot Taisen OG2 unlocks Z.O. Armor and 70,000 Funds.

•Super Robot Taisen J unlocks Orgone Cloud and 80,000 Funds.

•Dai-2-Ji Super Robot Wars Famicom Mini unlocks Prana Converter and 100,000 Funds.

The Rub Rabbits!

GBA Game: ChuChu Rocket!, Puyo Pop, Sonic Advance, Sonic Advance 2, Sonic Advance 3, or Sonic Battle

SLOT-2 Unlockable:

•ChuChu Rocket! unlocks the #2 Fist Gloves

•Sonic Advance 3 unlocks the #3 Hand Puppets

•Sonic Advance 1&2 unlocks the #4 Pink Glittery Gloves

•Puyo Pop unlocks the #5 White Gloves

•Sonic Battle unlocks #6 Amy Rose’s boxing Gloves

The Sims 2

GBA Game: The Sims 2

SLOT-2 Unlockable:

•The mini game Moogoo Monkey gets unlocked after the casino gets built and you spray the alien with the water gun. Alternatively, set clock on your DS system to December 14th then load the game to unlock this confusing mini game that does not reward the player with anything other than lame entertainment.

WarioWare: Touched!

GBA Game: WarioWare: Twisted!

SLOT-2 Unlockable :

•Exclusively unlocks Mona Pizza video

Yoshi Touch & Go

GBA Game: Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3

SLOT-2 Unlockable:

•I saw a report that connecting these two games will unlock more terrain themes in Marathon Mode but couldn’t get this to work. I am pretty sure Yoshi Touch & Go has no Dual Slot Mode.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Nightmare Troubadour

GBA Game: Yu-Gi-Oh! GX: Duel Academy

SLOT-2 Unlockable:

•3 Winged Kuriboh cards are rewarded to the player when starting a new save; it doesn’t seem to work when loading an existing save file.