Wii-to-DS Link – Driver: San Francisco

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Wii-to-DS Driver San Francisco

The Wii version of Driver: San Francisco (2011) is hiding a cool feature in plain sight… it can be linked to the Nintendo DS!

When connected, the DS user has access to a real time map, a radar to identify objects within close proximity, can place markers to guide the Wii player, can drop road blocks to stop pursuers, and can reduce the felony level by completing a dot connecting mini game.

It is a shame because this cool, unique feature is not mentioned anyway. There are no DS connectivity options listed in-game or on the box art. Why is such a special feature so well hidden?!

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