Rogue Doodle (PS4) Review

Developed by CraePlay, Rogue Doodle is another tiny, precision platformer similar to Glint’s Revenge. While the stage design is more varied and player friendly in comparison Glint’s sequel, it still suffers from most of the same issues.

Essentially playing as a tiny stick figure, the goal is to reach the exit while avoiding enemies and hazards. The challenge comes from the loose, floaty play control. Nailing those precise double jumps or trampoline hops is quite challenging thanks to the slippery physics. Thankfully, not every stage is a straight precise platforming challenge this time. For example, there is one stage where you need to bounce upward, another where you need to run away from a large chasing enemy almost like an endless runner, and one stage even has you floating through the dark (which is tedious but different). One level also adjusts the speed of gravity for some reason, which is actually more annoying and entertaining, but the extra bit of stage creativity is appreciated this time.

You know what is also appreciated? Having the ability to choose any of the ten playable levels right from the start. There is no need to progress in sequential order and any stage can be replayed at will if you want to go back to get any Trophies you missed the first time. However, the mouse-based control scheme on the main menu is entirely unnecessary. Why can’t I just tap up and down on the d-pad to choose the level I want; using the analog stick as a mouse, especially in a platform game like this, doesn’t make sense.

While this game is improved over Glint’s Revenge, it still suffers from a lousy soundtrack and visuals that are simply too small. The “doodle” aspect found in the title comes from the writing paper background taking place on each stage. Other than looking like you are playing on a piece of wide ruled paper, the presentation does not tie into gameplay whatsoever. If this game was on a solid white background, it would still be the same game.

Unless you want a relatively easy Platinum in about 30 minutes, this is really the only reason to play Rogue Doodle. While it is better than most other CraePlay games, the tiny, floaty platforming still doesn’t offer much entertainment.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

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