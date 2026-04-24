Toll Booth Simulator raises the bar on PC

On April 27, Toll Booth Simulator debuts on PC. Developed by a one-man studio, the game puts the player in charge of a toll booth on a desert highway. Routine work is part of the fun, as you can also grow strange fruits, sell drinks, take care of your base, and do much more. Everything in Toll Booth Simulator is packed with absurdity and crazy action. Plans include releasing the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Toll Booth Simulator is a game by the one-man studio SifDev from Azerbaijan. Ultimate Games S.A. is the publisher.

Barriers, Mutants, Cocktails, and Total Absurdity!

In Toll Booth Simulator, the player manages a toll booth on a desert highway. This job requires checking passports, collecting tolls, and deciding who may pass and who may not. However, routine work is only part of the fun. This unconventional simulator blends various genres, creating a mix of simulation, chaos, humor, and survival.

On one hand, it is a standard job simulator, but it also includes farming and survival elements where you can mix drinks and join many funny and absurd events.

The gameplay combines routine gate work with escalating madness and absurd situations. In Toll Booth Simulator, the player can do many different things. In desert conditions, you can grow bizarre fruits, then mix and sell intriguing cocktails with surprising effects. Riskier actions of a less legal nature are also possible.

The world in Toll Booth Simulator is full of diverse characters with their own stories and behaviors. You can participate in additional events with some of them. The game also lets you hire employees, drive a car, explore the surroundings, go on dates, or adopt pets. Resources gathered during gameplay are best spent on buying and furnishing your base.

Toll Booth Simulator – Key Features:

Work at a highway toll booth; Grow strange fruits and sell drinks; Face total chaos and absurdity; Take part in crazy actions; Drive a car and explore the surroundings; Take care of your base.

The PC (Steam) release date for Toll Booth Simulator is April 27, 2026. The game will also release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later.