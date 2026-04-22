Spica Adventure (XSX) Review

Original released in Japanese arcades, Spica Adventure is available globally for the first time thanks to the efforts of ININ and Taito. The phrase “better late than never” applies here as this platforming gem is a smile inducing delight. Honestly, my biggest complaint is not having access or awareness of this blissful game years ago.

The gimmick behind Spica Adventure comes from the Swiss army knife that is Nico’s umbrella. Not only is it used for offensive and defensive purposes, but it is also used for platforming. The typical attack button uses it as a melee weapon but reflecting projectiles and launching it forward like a rocket results in player friendly combat. The lower difficulty makes you feel like an overpowered badass along the way, and there is something to be said about taking names as a little girl armed with nothing more than a pink umbrella. Sure, you will take damage, and some boss fights can be a little tricky, but for the most part, it is easy to plow through each stage and the experience is all the better for it.

The simple-yet-satisfying combat also blends nicely with the umbrella traversal options. Holding the button to float is cool but having the ability to stab any surface, including ceilings, and fling yourself in the opposite direction like a springboard is just plain neat and innovating. The icing on the cake? Walking over solid, non-angled ground and having flowers sprout in your wake. Every step grows flowers, for some reason, but quickly becomes a self-imposed goal to cover the entire stage. Yes, you get some bonus points for doing this, but this just adds to the overwhelming charm.

There are so many little, unnecessary details found in the moment-to-moment gameplay that makes this 20-30 minute quest so endearing. From pastel-colored visuals to the cute anime sound effects, everything works together in complete harmony. Also, if time expires, it isn’t game over; a giant Kaiju robot emerges from the ground and starts to chase you! There are so many tiny instances like this and I don’t wish to spoil them here. Just know that you are in for a treat, beginning to end. Then, if you want to take a more hardcore approach, there are few different gameplay types (normal, challenge, original) with online leaderboard support so the modern features are also appreciated.

Not having access to Spica Adventure sooner is this game’s biggest sin. But now that it is available, it is strongly encouraged not to let this opportunity pass you by. This is a quintessential hidden gem and if it doesn’t make you smile, you are dead inside.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

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