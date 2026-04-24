Co-op puzzle action game Magic Twins coming to Xbox and Playstation

News Playstation 4 Playstation 5 Xbox Series X
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Magic Twins

On April 30, 2026, Magic Twins, the colorful and fast-paced co-op puzzle action game, enters a new chapter with expanded platform availability, gameplay improvements, and a more polished overall experience.

Already available on Steam and Nintendo Switch, Magic Twins is now set to reach a broader audience with its release across PlayStation and Xbox, bringing its energetic cooperative gameplay to players on more platforms than ever before.

A cooperative game where coordination and quick reflexes will save the day!
-Choose a color and cast your chromagic: Red beats red, blue beats blue… easy, right?
-Multiple enemy types with unique mechanics. Cast your spells and wipe out the hordes before they reach your barrier.
-The final boss will show its true colors! Defeat it to stop the Colormageddon.
-Fill your cauldron with magic, coordinate with your partner, and unleash a special spell.
-Switch between twins in single-player mode.
-Coordinate your powers in up to 2-player co-op to overcome all rituals!

Explore the charming island of Mallorca and its withcraft school!

-7 areas to visit where you can perform rituals.
-Up to 39 levels with unique objectives. Earn 3 stars on each level!
-Discover secrets and side objectives to master chromagic.
-Unlock all achievements and show off your skills!

A magical and kawaii experience full of spooky fun for everyone

-Expand your wardrobe with tons of themed skins! Witches, but stylish.
-Accessible for everyone. Color filters available for: protanopia, protanomaly, deuteranopia, deuteranomaly, tritanopia, tritanomaly, achromatopsia and monochromacy.
-Colorful 2D art, kawaii sound effects, magical music, adorable characters, and fast-paced, highly fun combat mechanics. The Magic Twins are waiting for you!

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