Streets of Rage 2 (Game Gear, 1993) 2-player mode, Enable The Link Cable

Every member of the Mygamer team is a games player, each one an impassioned and self-proclaimed expert on their favorite particular genre; it makes for some colorful, and often heated, forum discussion—and we wouldn’t want it any other way. Being a gamer is at the heart of our team, it is the infrastructure that connects us and drives us forward. First and foremost, we are gamers; regardless of our sexes, our day jobs, locations, circumstance, or our contentious opinions, we are forever bound by gaming in all its guises. This is Mygamer.
Leave a Reply