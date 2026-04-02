Streets of Rage 2 (Game Gear, 1993) 2-player mode, Enable The Link Cable

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The Game Gear version of Streets of Rage 2 supports 2-player co-op when using the Gear-to-Gear link cable.

Playing in co-op is the definitive and best way to play this classic brawler. You are simply missing out by not playing over a link cable.

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