Fantasy Strategy Game Driftland: The Magic Revival Arrives on PS5

Driftland: The Magic Revival, a strategy game set in a world of floating islands, debuts on PlayStation 5. The title from Polish studio Star Drifters offers a unique mix of RTS, 4X, and god game gameplay. The PS5 release is set for June 12. The game is also available on PC and Xbox Series X|S.

Driftland: The Magic Revival is the work of independent Polish studio Star Drifters, known for games such as Danger Scavenger and First Dwarf. The game first launched on PC and holds 73 percent positive reviews from more than 1,400 player ratings on Steam. The title also has a Metascore of 76/100. Ultimate Games S.A. is responsible for preparing and publishing the console versions.

Take Control of Floating Islands

Driftland: The Magic Revival is a fantasy strategy game that blends RTS, 4X, and god game elements. Players take the role of a mage who can move, merge, and transform the lands drifting through the air. The title offers several gameplay modes, including a campaign and skirmishes.

The story is set in a world shattered by a great war of mages, which broke the continents into floating islands. In Driftland: The Magic Revival, players begin ruling a single castle and a small realm, aiming to build a powerful empire.

Players can choose from four factions. Each has unique traits and requires a slightly different playstyle. The gameplay is built on a system where players set goals for their units, which then act autonomously. Support comes from heroes who can fly, for example, on dragons. Success also depends on managing resources effectively, including gold, raw materials, and magic.

Driftland: The Magic Revival – Key Features:

fantasy strategy in a world of floating islands; a blend of RTS, 4X, and god game elements; move and transform floating islands; a deep magic system; multiple gameplay modes.

The PlayStation 5 release of Driftland: The Magic Revival is set for June 12.