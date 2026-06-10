70’s-Style Robot Anime Geppy-X gets playable demo

Bliss Brain Corporation announced that a playable demo for 70’s-Style Robot Anime Geppy-X is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam .

As part of Steam Next Fest, running from June 15, 2026, PC players can download and experience the demo on Steam ahead of the game’s worldwide launch on July 15, 2026. Players are encouraged to share their thoughts, feedback, and impressions on the Steam Community Discussion Boards after playing.

Originally released exclusively in Japan in 1999, Geppy-X is a unique fusion of classic 1970s super robot anime and fast-paced arcade-style side-scrolling shooter action. This worldwide HD remaster faithfully restores over 8,000 hand-drawn animation frames from the original Betacam master tapes while introducing modern quality-of-life features for today’s players.

The demo allows players to experience the main story through the end of Stage 4.

Players will battle through the opening chapters of the adventure and reach a pivotal story event where the narrative branches into multiple routes. The full story continues in the complete version launching on July 16.

The demo showcases many of the features that make Geppy-X unique, including:

-Fully restored HD animation sourced from the original Betacam master tapes

-Original Japanese voice performances from a legendary cast of anime veterans

-Fast-paced side-scrolling shooter gameplay with real-time mech transformation

-Three distinct combat styles that can be switched during battle

-Newly added subtitle support in multiple languages

-Rewind functionality

-Quick Save and Quick Load features

-Additional remaster quality-of-life improvements

All major remaster features available in the full game can also be experienced in the demo, allowing players to explore the enhanced gameplay and presentation before launch.