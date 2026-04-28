First-ever Stoker family-authorized Dracula game coming to Gameboy Color

Gameboy Color News
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Dracula Dark Reign

Retro publisher Incube8 Games announces that Dracula: Dark Reign, a Castlevania-style video game for the Game Boy Color, will be available for pre-order today, April 28th, at 3 P.M. EDT on a physical cartridge. The digital edition will be available without pre-orders.

Game Details:

Set against the backdrop of the tumultuous First World War era, the game delves deep into the lore of Bram Stoker’s original novel, seamlessly pushing the storyline forward while maintaining the essence of the source material.

Dracula: Dark Reign is a Castlevania-style video game that will take players on an immersive journey into the dark and captivating world of Bram Stoker’s iconic vampire tale. Dracula: Dark Reign promises to offer a unique blend of storytelling, exploration, and action to relive Jonathan Harker’s daring escape from Castle Dracula!

The most notable feature of Dracula: Dark Reign is the inclusion of a prologue that draws from Bram Stoker’s personal notes, introducing elements that have never before been witnessed in any form of media.

The Stokerverse Licence
Dracula: Dark Reign is an Official StokerVerse™ Game and is developed under license from The StokerVerse™ Project. Dracula: Dark Reign is the first-ever Stoker family-authorized Dracula video game.

Development team
To support the project, Incube8 Games has commissioned the Spacebot Interactive team to handle the development work, known for their Game Boy Color RPG, Dragonyhm.

Release date: May 26th, 2026 (World Dracula Day)

Features
-A rich and detailed world
-6 Different areas to discover
-3 playable Characters
-Weapons, armor, and accessories are scattered across the levels
-A New Game + mode to unlock, offering new areas to explore
-A variety of enemies and environments
-Designed for fans of Castlevania and platformers

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