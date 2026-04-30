These are the free Playstation games for May 2026

Sony announced these will are the free PlayStation games for May 2026 if you are a PS+ subscriber.

EA Sports FC 26 | PS5, PS4

The club is yours in EA Sports FC 26. Play your way with an overhauled gameplay experience powered by feedback from the FC Community, and choose between Authentic Gameplay and Competitive Gameplay presets. Put your dream squad to the test in Football Ultimate Team, with Tournaments and Live Events, as well as a refreshed Rivals and Champs experience. Enjoy unrivalled authenticity in EA Sports FC 26, featuring 20,000+ players across 750+ clubs and national teams, in over 120+ stadiums and 35+ leagues.

PlayStation Plus members also receive a EA Sports FC 26 PlayStation Plus Icons Pack as a special add-on entitlement, redeemable during the game’s PlayStation Plus Monthly Games residency.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers | PS5

In this Soulslike action RPG, female pirate warrior Wuchang awakens in the tumultuous final years of China’s Ming Dynasty with no memories of her past. The land of Shu is plagued by warring factions and a mysterious phenomenon known as Feathering that is causing people to mutate into hideous monsters. Now herself afflicted with Feathering, Wuchang must explore this vast, interconnected world while battling cruel and twisted enemies. Master various fighting styles, discover hidden weapons and ancient firearms, harvest new skills from defeated foes and even embrace the power of Feathering to discover the truth at the heart of the chaos.

Nine Sols| PS5, PS4

Nine Sols is a lore-rich, hand-drawn 2D action-platformer with Sekiro-inspired, deflection-based combat. Face off against ancient deities, explore a land once ruled by an ancient alien race, and follow a vengeful hero on a quest to slay the 9 Sols—the powerful rulers of this forsaken realm.