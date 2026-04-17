Jaleco Sports: Goal! Two (Switch) Review

Just like the Bases Loaded compilations, Rock It Games has released another Goal! compilation that bundles 8 and 16-bit games into one package.

The Jaleco Sports: Goal! Two compilation includes:

-Goal! Two (NES, 1989)

-Goal! 2 (NES, 1989, Europe version)

-Goal! (Famicon, 1989)

-Super Goal! 2 (SNES, 1992)

Simply put, the 8-bit sequel, Goal! Two, has not aged well. In fact, it is borderline unplayable. Instead of being top-down like the original, this sequel has an isometric perspective with a scrolling screen. The problem comes from the unresponsive controls and nasty AI. For some reason, the indicated character never moves in the desired direction and always seems to change character at the worst possible time. Plus, once the AI starts shooting at your goal, which doesn’t take long, they will continue their aggressive attacks until they inevitably score. Sadly, I prefer the original game in comparison to this dreadful sequel.

At least the 16-bit counterpart is much more playable and enjoyable but is still dipped in frustration. I don’t know why Jaleco feels the need to install weird camera angles in their games but Super Goal! 2’s perspective might be the most baffling design choice. Instead of viewed from a left-right side scrolling perspective, the viewpoint moves into the screen like a racing game. This makes manning the south goal troublesome as your own ass gets in the way. On top of that, the AI never stops their overly aggressive behavior. Even with numerous offensive and defensive strategies (you can choose strategies before the game begins) scoring a single goal is such a monument that it unlocks an Achievement.

This sequel compilation also carries the same quality interface as the other Jaleco bundles and is actually the best part of this game. I particularly enjoy the included instructional manual scans; it is interesting to see the regional differences even though I can’t read a word of Japanese.

The Goal! series had its fans in the 8 and 16-bit era but sadly these retro of-their-time sports titles do not hold up well. Nevertheless, I am thankful these digital downloads have been made available for a new audience despite their tough-to-swallow quality. However, like the Bases Loaded compilations, fans are getting cheesed by having these games spread across multiple bundles instead of having one complete collection. Sadly, the handheld port is oddly missing too. So even though it is a bundle, it is far from the complete, definitive experience.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

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