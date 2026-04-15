Pengilo (XSX) Review

Published by EastAsiaSoft for $5, Pengilo is a simple physics-based environmental puzzle platformer. It only takes a half hour to clear, and all the Achievements are easy and will pop with natural play, but it offers some mindless fun while it lasts.

Instead of pressing a button to jump from platformer to platform, the player instead holds back the analog stick to launch the little penguin ball to collect items and reach the goal. Using the analog sticks means any angle is achievable. As a basic comparison, it is sort of like Angry Birds only you can keep the momentum going as long as the penguin touches a solid surface… sort of like an infinite double jump. This makes the experience more reaction-based as opposed to nailing precise shots like a golf game. Executing these slow-motion additional launchings is the most entertaining part of this low-cost digital download.

Most stages require a key to be collected before the stage exiting door unlocks. However, each stage also has three optional stars to collect. Unfortunately, collecting these stars offers no reward whatsoever. Meaning, it is possible to fly through each level, only collecting the necessary key to advance. Because of this, it only takes a handful of seconds to complete most stages.

The free-to-use soundtrack doesn’t do the game any favors as the repeated dinging sound effect gets annoying quickly. I also wish there was an option to scroll the camera left and right as there is no indication on where to go without some trial and error. Some stages start the player in the middle without the key being in sight.

Even though this game is short and really simple, it has its satisfying moments. Nailing a perfectly placed arcing lob, then immediately launching a ricochet towards the opposite direction into the goal is pretty cool. The low difficulty also keeps the flow easy going and approachable. Sure, I wish there were some unlockables or reason to snag those stars, but for a simplistic $5 release with easy Achievements, it wouldn’t be right to complain too much.

SCORE: 5/10

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

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