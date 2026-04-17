Priest Simulator and DLC now available on PS5

Priest Simulator: Vampire Show, a highly rated action game with sandbox shooter elements, is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It will launch on PS5 on April 16 and on Xbox on May 7. The game blends genres and delivers a heavy dose of madness and absurdity. It will appeal to fans of shows like South Park and games like Postal and No More Heroes.

The independent Polish studio Asmodev developed the PC version released in 2024. It is also known for smaller titles like Booze Masters: Freezing Moonshine and Priest Simulator: Heavy Duty. Priest Simulator: Vampire Show currently has 94% positive reviews on Steam, based on over 700 player ratings. Ultimate Games S.A. handles the preparation and publishing of the game on consoles.

On PlayStation 5, the game runs at 2560×1440 resolution, targeting about 60 frames per second. A paid expansion, the Her Ghost DLC with a new storyline, will also be available on consoles.

Shooting and Exorcising in Pure Grotesque

Priest Simulator: Vampire Show is a crazy first-person action game combining shooter, hack-and-slash, simulator, renovator, and sandbox elements. This single-player title stands out with its unique, uncompromising approach set in grotesque and absurd realities.

In this Asmodev production, players take the role of Orlok, a vampire who unexpectedly becomes a priest in the village of San de Ville. The goal is to care for the faithful and fight evil. Players must also perform exorcisms and rebuild the church.

Gameplay centers on an absurd story told in a mockumentary format through many cutscenes. The game also includes side quests, intriguing mechanics, and races.

Priest Simulator: Vampire Show – Key Features:

Fight against evil; An absurd and grotesque storyline; A mockumentary format; Exorcising and shooting; Exciting side activities; An original soundtrack featuring the black metal band Gruzja; Over 10 hours of gameplay.

Priest Simulator: Vampire Show will release on PlayStation 5 on April 16, 2026, and on Xbox Series X|S on May 7. The standard price for consoles is $19.99 / €19.99, or the regional equivalent. The Her Ghost DLC will launch at $2.99 / €2.99.