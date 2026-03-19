Wii-to-DS Link – Batman: The Brave And The Bold

Batman: The Brave And The Bold, The Video Game (2010) are forgotten Wii and Nintendo DS brawlers developed by WayForward. These neglected beat’em ups have a unique feature – the DS version can be linked with the Wii version in real time.

When connected, the DS player controls the BatMite using the stylus to drop bombs/anvils on enemies (and sometimes Batman himself) and can also drop health and super meter restoring capsules. These item drops are also on a short cool down timer and allows this 2-player co-op game to essentially become a 3-player co-op game! It is actually pretty cool.