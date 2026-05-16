Save on AfterPlay.io with this promo code

AfterPlay.io is a cool service that let’s you play all your classic games, from Atari 2600 through PSOne and everything in-between, from anywhere: PC, Mobile, and even through your web browser.

It is super easy to use. Just make an account. Click a game. And start playing. You can even connect your account with Retro Achievements, make a friends list with online voice/video chat, and all the emulation features you’d expect are there (save states, increase speed, etc).

To me, the coolest part is built-in mock link cable support over the internet!

If using a PC, click this promo link and get 20% off: https://refer.afterplay.io/squallsnake

If using a mobile device, use promo code SQUALLSNAKE at checkout and get 20%.

Anyone who confirms registration using my promo code can reach out to me on X , add me to their Friends List, and we can try and schedule a link cable play date. My AfterPlay friend code is: 3FYN-2QUY. So be sure to register so we can #LinkItUp.

AfterPlay.io can play: all the Atari systems including Lynx, WonderSwan and WonderSwan Color, ColecoVision, Amiga, Commodore 64, TurboGrafx-16, Famicom, Gameboy, Gameboy Advance, Gameboy Color, NES, N64, Nintendo DS, Pokemon Mini, SNES, Virtual Boy, Doom, DOS, ScummVM, Neo Geo, Neo Geo CD, Neo Geo Pocket Color, Game Gear, Master System, Sega CD, Sega Genesis, Sega Saturn, SG-1000, ZX Spectrum, PS1, and the Watara Supervision.

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