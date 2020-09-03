Yakuza Kiwami 2 (PC) Review

by gillman on September 3, 2020
PC
2
0
previous article
Sometimes You announces Active Neurons 2
next article
MyGamer Visual Cast: Giraffe and Annika (Xbox One)
Contents
Item Reviewed

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (PC) Review

Author
Positives

Deep story
Enhanced classic

Negatives

Late to come to PC

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
9.0
Bottom Line

Pick it up if you don’t have a PS4.

9.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Yakuza Kiwami 2 was released for the PS4 almost exactly 2 years ago.  This was during a time that Sega was desperately releasing as many Yakuza, and Yakuza-like, titles as they could in a short period of time.  Now that the dust has settled, and there is some breathing room between releases it is easier to look at the game with clearer eyes; that is before the question about how the PC port was handled.

The PC port is actually extremely faithful and stable, which is just the surface.  The main improvement is the unlocked framerate.  While the PS4 didn’t really experience noticeable slowdown, it is also nice to know that those of us with beefy computers can run the title unnecessarily high framerates–because.  It also supports 4k resolution, which is always welcome.

The title itself holds up perfectly well to the experience previously presented, which is outstanding.  The only real issue with the release, or complaint, is that it took so long for it to come to additional platforms. The title is out now on Xbox One, Windows 10, and PC Game Pass.  There is no reason to avoid it, and all the reason in the world to run to it.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, PC, Reviews
FeaturedPCReviewSega
, , ,
About the Author
gillman
PC Editor. I am amazing and super awesome. I also fight crime in my free time
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Yakuza Kiwami 2 (PC) Review
9.0
2
 
Zombie Driver: Immortal Edition (PS4) Review
7.5
 
Car Mechanic Simulator Classic (Xbox One) Review
3.0
Platforms
 
Yakuza Kiwami 2 (PC) Review
 
Tamarin gets September release date for PS4 and PC
 
Alpaca Ball Allstars is going to the best alpaca-based soccer game ever made
 
Open beta for action roguelike Sword of the Necromancer available now on PC
 
Puzzle platformer Wira & Taksa Against the Master of Gravity now available on Steam
View All
Latest News
      
 

Sometimes You announces Active Neurons 2

by squallsnake on September 2, 2020
Active Neurons 2 will be released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on September 16, 2020 for $4.99. Active Neurons 2 is a game that trains the player in spatial logical thinking. Your main task in the game is to collect enough energy to [...]
11
 

Survival Horror-Adventure The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters haunts Xbox One

by squallsnake on September 2, 2020
Publisher Chorus Worldwide Games and developer Devespresso Games announced that Korean chilling survival horror-adventure continues the dark story introduced in The Coma, with its sequel The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters an even more terrifying experience. [...]
15
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums