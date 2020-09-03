Yakuza Kiwami 2 (PC) Review

Full Review

Yakuza Kiwami 2 was released for the PS4 almost exactly 2 years ago. This was during a time that Sega was desperately releasing as many Yakuza, and Yakuza-like, titles as they could in a short period of time. Now that the dust has settled, and there is some breathing room between releases it is easier to look at the game with clearer eyes; that is before the question about how the PC port was handled.

The PC port is actually extremely faithful and stable, which is just the surface. The main improvement is the unlocked framerate. While the PS4 didn’t really experience noticeable slowdown, it is also nice to know that those of us with beefy computers can run the title unnecessarily high framerates–because. It also supports 4k resolution, which is always welcome.

The title itself holds up perfectly well to the experience previously presented, which is outstanding. The only real issue with the release, or complaint, is that it took so long for it to come to additional platforms. The title is out now on Xbox One, Windows 10, and PC Game Pass. There is no reason to avoid it, and all the reason in the world to run to it.