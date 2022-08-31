Pretty Girls Escape (PC) Review with stream

Avatar of gillman
by gillman on August 31, 2022
PC
5
0
previous article
These are the free Xbox games for September 2022
Pretty Girls Escape
Contents
Item Reviewed

Pretty Girls Escape (PC) Review with stream

Author
Positives

Easy to pick up and play

Negatives

Misleading title - girls are not actually escaping anything

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
7.0
Bottom Line

A simple tile matching puzzle game with non-animated anime babes in the background.

7.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

There is a hierarchy of puzzle games with games like Panel de Pon at the very top and the bottom would be one of those hidden picture games on your phone.  Pretty Girls Escape seems, at first glance, that it could be a phone game, but the mechanics of it fall more in line with some of the more interesting sliding tile games. 

The first thing that needs to be addressed is that the name of the game is Pretty Girls Escape – it is a puzzle game with JPEGs of cute anime girls.  The aforementioned anime girls are escaping nothing, all of whom seem to be pushing ever increasingly difficult puzzles on the player.  If it hadn’t been explained to me that “Pretty Girls” is actually the name of a series, I would have been completely lost.

But more importantly, the game does well with its limited run time.  Puzzles can be quickly restarted when failed, and most offer enough challenge to want to go back and three star the experience.  Even in the later levels the game never becomes entirely frustrating, and can be beaten in a handful of hours with casual play—this doesn’t mean that the game isn’t a good time.

The main selling point, aside from being able to change the outfits of the girls to sexier choices, is that it passes the introduction of new mechanics pretty well as to not overwhelm the player.  With every girl, and set of levels, there is normally a new gimmick that is unlocked each time.  They range from cubes that move with the other blocks, to blocks that can’t be touched without creating a game over.  It is never hard, but also never seems to over stay its welcome.

Pretty Girls Escape is a decent game, if it was any more than the budget price it is currently listed at it would be a clear no go—but it isn’t.  What has been delivered is a solid title with exactly the correct pricing on it.  If you happen to like puzzle games and anime girls, spend a couple of bucks and pick this up.  Otherwise this game pretty much just isn’t for you.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, PC, Reviews
FeaturedPCReview
, ,
About the Author
gillman
Avatar of gillman
PC Editor. I am amazing and super awesome. I also fight crime in my free time
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Pretty Girls Escape (PC) Review with stream
7.0
5
 
Voyage (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
 
Sword & Fairy: Together Forever (PS4) Review
7.0
Platforms
 
Pretty Girls Escape
Pretty Girls Escape (PC) Review with stream
 
Islets
Hand-drawn Metroidvania Islets now available
 
UnderDungeon
RedDeer.Games set to release 1-bit UnderDungeon to consoles/PC later this year
 
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 01 press material
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 now in Early Access, console release planned later
 
Spider Man Remastered
MyGamer Visual Cast – Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 
Xbox games with goild Sept 2022

These are the free Xbox games for September 2022

by SquallSnake on August 30, 2022
Microsoft announced the following games will be free to Xbox Gold/Ultimate members in September 2022. Gods Will Fall ($14.99 ERP): Available September 1 to 30 Double Kick Heroes ($21.99 ERP): Available September 16 to October 15 Thrillville ($9.99 ERP): [...]
6
 
Rick Henderson

Rick Henderson is a new arcade shmup coming to consoles soon

by SquallSnake on August 26, 2022
Paying homage to arcade classics and wrapped in nostalgic 16-bit graphics, Rick Henderson is an endless horizontal-scrolling shoot’em up with unlimited replayability. Twitch your fingers through five enemy factions and their bosses, upgrade your ship and [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums