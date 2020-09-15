Hellbound (PC) Review with stream

by gillman on September 15, 2020
PC
10
0
previous article
Tank Mechanic Simulator (Switch) Review
next article
Xbox games on sale for the week of September 15, 2020
Contents
Item Reviewed

Hellbound (PC) Review with stream

Author
Positives

Great 90s action
Awesome run and gunning

Negatives

Short length might disappoint some
Characters jump feels off

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
8.0
Bottom Line

Looking for a new classic Doom that isn't Doom? Check this out.

8.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

When Doom 2016 came out it changed the way that many people think about the first person shooter.  It showed that many of the ideals of the 90s weren’t dated, they just haven’t been done correctly.  Hellbound is very much in that same philosophy that things weren’t broken. While most of the action is over the top and fast paced, there is still a handful of cracks beneath the surface.

Gameplay wise everything controls like a mix of Quake 3 and Doom 2.  The character is overly heavy in their movements, and their weight can be felt, much like Doom.  On the Quake side, everything is incredibly fast paced and more about simply moving forward than the, sometimes, best Doom strategy of trying to view some of the later rooms as FPS-puzzles. The problem with the mix is that everything feels slightly off when playing for the very first time–this isn’t something that can’t be overcome, quickly, via standard play but it remains there.

The graphics and sound aren’t really anything to write home about, but they manage to portray some of the feeling of the era that inspired the game well.  The game looks like an up-rezed version of Quake 3, but is stylized enough that whatever it lacks in quality is easily ignored. 

Hellbound might not be many people’s game of the year contender, mainly due to the length of the experience, but it is priced correctly for what is included.  The campaign is short, but there are survival type modes that can extend the enjoyment.  For 15 dollars, the price is right.  Even more so when it goes on sale in the Steam store.  Do yourself a favor and pick it up.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, PC, Reviews
FeaturedPCReview
, ,
About the Author
gillman
PC Editor. I am amazing and super awesome. I also fight crime in my free time
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4) Review
8.0
24
 
Hellbound (PC) Review with stream
8.0
 
Tank Mechanic Simulator (Switch) Review
4.0
Platforms
 
Jazzy puzzler Worm Jazz coming to Switch and PC soon
 
Hellbound (PC) Review with stream
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Spinch
 
Psychedelic Platformer Spinch now available
 
Arena battler GORSD gets trailer and release date
View All
Latest News
      
 

Jazzy puzzler Worm Jazz coming to Switch and PC soon

by squallsnake on September 15, 2020
Inconspicuous Creations announced that its jazzy puzzler about a worm shuffling its way through a series of mazes, Worm Jazz, is coming on September 21st to the eShop for Nintendo Switch and Steam for PC. Can you dig it? Worm Jazz is a unique, wriggly [...]
7
 

Xbox games on sale for the week of September 15, 2020

by squallsnake on September 15, 2020
The following Xbox games are on sale through September 21, 2020. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 7th Sector Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight Sale Ailment Xbox One X Enhanced 35% DWG* Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles Xbox [...]
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums