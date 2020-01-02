Repressed (PC) Review

Full Review

Repressed is the story of someone going through therapy. There is probably a long and drawn out way to say that everything in this world probably symbolizes something, or should, but the truth is that it is all meaningless and hollow. Even comparing the world to something else would be too high of praise, as it is simply flat and annoying.

You interact with everything as a shadow, as for some reason that means that you must remain in the light at all times. This is a perfect example of why the game fails, because it just seems like whatever random idea was just thrown into the game with no play testing. This also applies to the story as well, but that was forgettable at best, so the less said the better.

There is a narrator that is supposed to guide the player through the “experience,” they are having. Interestingly, this person has the most bizarre accent possible outside of a robot. As the primary device to drive the players forward they might have wanted to go with something either more lively, or anyone who had done a once over on the script before they had started recording — everything just sounds monotone and empty.

If anyone is wondering if they should pick up Repressed, don’t. It isn’t fun, it is a splodge through someone’s art project that they are attempting to sell for some reason. There is very little of redeeming quality here, and that which is redeeming, is probably done by mistake. If there was justice, Steam would delist it.