Repressed (PC) Review

by gillman on January 2, 2020
PC
1
0
previous article
Sin Slayers (PC) Review with Stream
Contents
Item Reviewed

Repressed (PC) Review

Author
Positives

It uninstalled

Negatives

You won’t get the time back from playing the game
Installing the game took more effort than the team put into making it

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
1.5
Bottom Line

A game that tries to symbolize a deeper meaning but misses the mark.

1.5
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Repressed is the story of someone going through therapy.  There is probably a long and drawn out way to say that everything in this world probably symbolizes something, or should, but the truth is that it is all meaningless and hollow.  Even comparing the world to something else would be too high of praise, as it is simply flat and annoying.

You interact with everything as a shadow, as for some reason that means that you must remain in the light at all times.  This is a perfect example of why the game fails, because it just seems like whatever random idea was just thrown into the game with no play testing.  This also applies to the story as well, but that was forgettable at best, so the less said the better.

There is a narrator that is supposed to guide the player through the “experience,” they are having. Interestingly, this person has the most bizarre accent possible outside of a robot.  As the primary device to drive the players forward they might have wanted to go with something either more lively, or anyone who had done a once over on the script before they had started recording — everything just sounds monotone and empty.

If anyone is wondering if they should pick up Repressed, don’t.  It isn’t fun, it is a splodge through someone’s art project that they are attempting to sell for some reason.  There is very little of redeeming quality here, and that which is redeeming, is probably done by mistake.  If there was justice, Steam would delist it.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, PC, Reviews
ARP GamesFeaturedPCRepressedReviewSigur Studio
, , , , ,
About the Author
gillman
PC Editor. I am amazing and super awesome. I also fight crime in my free time
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Repressed (PC) Review
1.5
1
 
Sin Slayers (PC) Review with Stream
6.0
 
Down to Hell (Switch) Review
4.0
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Repressed (PC) Review
 
Sin Slayers (PC) Review with Stream
 
Dark Gravity is a new shooter scheduled for PC and Switch 2020 release – trailer here
 
MyGamer Visual Cast – Vladimir Putin Style (PC)
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Halo Reach (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 

Dark Gravity is a new shooter scheduled for PC and Switch 2020 release – trailer here

by squallsnake on December 27, 2019
Dark Gravity is the new shmup type shooter that in the fourth quarter of 2020 will make its debut on PC. The release of the game for Nintendo Switch is also initially planned. The title will stand out with its high level of difficulty, many crafting [...]
27
 

Xbox Live Deals With Gold And Spotlight Sale Plus The Countdown Sale Continues

by squallsnake on December 26, 2019
The weekly discounts will expire on December 30, 2019 but the Countdown sale goes through Jan. 2 2020. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 200,000 VC (NBA 2K20) Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale 2000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 10% / 20% Countdown Sale [...]
58
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums