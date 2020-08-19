Flying Red Barrel – The Diary of a Little Aviator (PC) Review with stream

Full Review

Touhou did this thing where it had insanely simple and nice graphics that would lure a player into a false sense of calm and ease, then punch them directly in the throat the moment they started to play. Flying Red Barrel manages to do the same kind of thing with an almost early 2000s flash art style, right before it fills a screen full of bullets. Red Barrel knows exactly what it is from the moment it starts and never questions it.

That isn’t to say that there aren’t minor issues in the game. There is plot that takes place, mainly, on the side of the screen while the level is playing out. Considering the nature of play the text of the dialog becomes nearly impossible to read, meaning that it isn’t even repeated plays that it can be enjoyed, but something more akin to recordings.

You can check out our stream of Flying Red Barrel: Diary of a Little Aviator here:

This isn’t the end of the world, as the mechanics of the game are solid. There is a concern that some might be turned away by the simplistic art style of the game. What is honestly charming and done by choice might be viewed as some as just a quick asset dump or low effort. This is disappointing as it could not be anything further from the truth.

Flying Red Barrel isn’t a game for everyone, but it is a game for anyone who enjoys Shmups. The title is fairly priced at around 10 dollars, depending on the sale, so there isn’t really a reason to wait. If high scores and crazy amounts of bullets are your thing, you owe it to yourself to check out this game.