HunterX (Switch) Review with stream

Avatar of gillman
by gillman on August 3, 2022
Switch
4
0
previous article
Nakana.io set to release unique game Please, Touch The Artwork on Switch - demo too
HunterX
Contents
Item Reviewed

HunterX (Switch) Review with stream

Author
Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
7.5
7.5
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Metroidvania’s are an ever increasingly popular genre, with entries like Bloodstained and Hallow Knight pressing the gas.  So when you get new entries in the genre, such as HunterX, the knowledge of the required formula is almost always guaranteed to be there as with most well worn categories.  The question starts to become about how well the basics are implemented, instead of if they are there at all.  This is the difficulty of HunterX.

There is nothing wrong with HunterX, as stated before all the required parts are there.  Backtracking with newer powerups allow for further exploration; there’s a sprawling map to encourage the exploration, and light role-playing elements.  All of these are there, and for the most part well built.  What the problem becomes is that the title seems to stumble with the small things.

The first issue that can be noticed almost right away is that the character’s movement feels wrong.  It is just slightly too stiff and floaty, sort of like they are gliding slightly above the ground and simply mime walking to keep up the illusion.  Back tracking through an area can be a chore as well.  Early in the game there is a puzzle where lions statues are introduced.  At the end of the level a puzzle needs to be completed based on what direction they were facing.  None were on the main route through the level, meaning that they could be easily missed, and two of them are far enough back in the area that several minutes of back tracking is required.  In the end it was easier to brute force the combination that to do the steps correctly.

The problem is that the game itself is solid, it is just the little in-between moments that subtract from it the most.  The gameplay loop isn’t tight enough to keep the player engaged when small stumbling blocks are encountered.  There is fun to be had, but the moment that the foot is removed from the gas in the slightest almost all desire to go back and finish is also removed.  This isn’t helped by the fact that the random enemies seem to take more damage than they should, and many have truly annoying RNG based movement patterns.

Fans of the genre will find something here to fill their time until Silksong, or the next game by Team Ladybug come out.  The problem is that people who only really like those titles, and not the lesser-known entries, will probably get bored quickly.  The title isn’t that expensive, and sales happen all the time on the Switch, so if you are interested it is best to wait until then.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, Switch
FeaturedReviewSwitch
, ,
About the Author
gillman
Avatar of gillman
PC Editor. I am amazing and super awesome. I also fight crime in my free time
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
HunterX (Switch) Review with stream
7.5
4
 
Hell Pages (Switch) Review
5.0
 
Rayland (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.5
Platforms
 
R 38
FIFA – Issues that need Addressing
 
Princess Maker Refine
Princess Maker Refine is now available as stand alone Steam release
 
R 24 1
Forspoken (PS5/PC) Preview
 
th 5
FIFA 23 (Console/PC) Preview
 
MWII 002 REVEAL TOUT
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Console/PC) Preview
View All
Latest News
      
 
Please Touch the Art work

Nakana.io set to release unique game Please, Touch The Artwork on Switch – demo too

by SquallSnake on August 3, 2022
Niche publisher Nakana.io have today released a playable demo of Please, Touch The Artwork on Nintendo Switch – entirely designed and developed by one Belgian man, Thomas Waterzooi.  Scheduled to release on eShop on September 3rd, 2022, this [...]
3
 
Sofiya and the Ancient Clan

Sofiya and the Ancient Clan coming to PS4/5 and Switch soon

by SquallSnake on August 1, 2022
When a talented young witch begins to question the rules and teachings of her magical clan, the entire kingdom suddenly becomes her enemy! As the true and menacing nature of her former master becomes apparent, Sofiya must fight to survive as she seeks to [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums