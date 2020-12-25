Sam & Max Save the World Remastered (PC) Review

by gillman on December 25, 2020
PC
11
0
previous article
Infernal Radiation leaving PC Early Access, coming to Switch soon
Contents
Item Reviewed

Sam & Max Save the World Remastered (PC) Review

Author
Positives

Enhanced visuals
Easy way to get a hold of this classic

Negatives

New Bosco voice actor isn't the same
Updated script might not ring the same bell when first released

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
7.0
Bottom Line

A popular adventure title returns with an enhanced coat of paint.

7.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

It is odd that it seems that new content for Sam and Max only manages to come out as the old media is starting to fall into obscurity.  Although this time around everything came out as a remaster instead of some kind of new format that they seemed so keen on in the past, even though that possibility might not be far off.  The main issue then becomes, has this game aged as well as some of the older genre defining titles out there or are there things that make it slightly off?

Minutes into the adventure and it is hard not to notice that things seem… just slightly left of center for anyone who has played the game before.  The first thing is that some of the pacing of the jokes feel different, but it has been a decade since the game came out so things could have changed.  Then all of a sudden all interactions with Bosco suddenly feel empty.  A quick search online would confirm some of the issues.

Some, very minor, jokes had been changed for both pacing and “updating.”  The next issue was that Bosco’s voice actor was changed.  The previous performance felt paranoid and angry.  It always felt like Sam and Max were being accused of something, even if they were making a purchase.  For the character it felt pitch perfect, and it seemed tied to who Bosco was.  The new person is perfectly fine, but it is similar to going into season 3 of an established show knowing a cast member has been replaced with someone worse.

Aside from the noticeable issues, the game plays like a standard point and click adventure game. Basically the character are generalized garbage hoarders that take everything that is not nailed down in hopes that it will solve some kind of issue later on.  Anyone who had a PC in the 90s will remember this kind of adventure fondly as it was the main source of humor on that platform, and despite the changes to this title, this one still maintains almost all of the laughs.

While Sam & Max Save The World Remastered isn’t nearly as good as it was back when it first came out over a decade ago, it is still a great game.  There are still some quality of life improvements that could have been added, like how the old LucasArts games used to have Max complain about doing something if the player was stuck for long enough as a hint system, but there is enough there to make the game an easy suggestion.  For everyone else, pick it up on a sale–or for their VR adventure.

Also available on Nintendo Switch.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Adventure, Featured, PC, Reviews
FeaturedReview
,
About the Author
gillman
PC Editor. I am amazing and super awesome. I also fight crime in my free time
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Sam & Max Save the World Remastered (PC) Review
7.0
11
 
Destropolis (Switch) Review
8.0
 
Brawl Chess – Gambit (Xbox One) Review with Stream
5.0
Platforms
 
Sam & Max Save the World Remastered (PC) Review
 
Infernal Radiation leaving PC Early Access, coming to Switch soon
 
Say No! More launching in 2021
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Bouncer Story (PC)
 
Puzzle platformer Hoa trailer and release info here
View All
Latest News
      
 

Infernal Radiation leaving PC Early Access, coming to Switch soon

by SquallSnake on December 23, 2020
Infernal Radiation, a hardcore gothic/dark-fantasy arcade game, is leaving Early Access. The full version is set to release on December 28th this year. The game about the adventures of an unusual exorcist battling possessions and demons has been [...]
12
 

These are the free Xbox games for January 2021

by SquallSnake on December 23, 2020
Microsoft announced the following games will be free in January 2021 for Xbox Gold/Ultimate subscribers. Little Nightmares ($19.99): Available January 1 to 31 Dead Rising ($19.99): Available January 16 to February 15 The King of Fighters XIII($29.99): [...]
13
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums