Praetorians HD Remaster (PC) Review

Full Review

113 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

When it comes to long term support and undying fans, people normally think about Diablo. But there is a second game that had a dedicated following of people pushing both official and unofficial mods and updates out well over a decade after the game was first released, that title being Praetorians. Even after the multiplayer servers were shut down, fans found a way to maintain their own, proving that the game has more of a dedicated following beyond what most people expected. The question, though, is if this game respects that original.

The short answer is that it does. The long answer is that the game has started to receive official support again after several years of being left to only the most dedicated of modders. Improved graphics and better textures; that is before mentioning that the player is no longer required to jump through hoops to get a single player session going. The game is basically exactly what everyone had been asking for since the last official patch about 7 years ago, but delivered in a shiny new format.

Praetorians HD Remaster is not a game for everyone, but it wasn’t really designed for that. This is a love letter to the fans that have either fond memories of the title, or that were there well after everyone else expected them to move on. If you fall into one of those areas, you owe it to yourself to pick this game up.