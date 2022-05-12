Seven Pirates H (Switch) Review

Full Review

113 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Seven Pirates H is the fourth title in the Genkai Tokki series (Monster Monpiece, Moero Chronicle and Moero Crystal being the others). This might be a surprise to most people, as Compile Heart dropped that prefix from all of the titles when they were released in the West. Mixing various RPG elements with a pretty solid focus on lewd content, the game is about par for the course as the series goes. All that said, the question remains if there was an attempt to change things up with this entry in the series.

The short answer is no. The long answer is still no but with a “but.” The more direct level up system of games past has been replaced with a system where the player must interact with the character’s boobs to increase stats. Actions that increase size enhance Attack, but lower Agility, as well as the inverse. There are several stats to play with, including Elasticity and “upward”, which is to say the people who made this were truly the masters of their craft. This is meant for the touch screen, and not the controller, and that can be seen when trying to adjust a stat, say size, and the opposite effect of size down happens. Still a neat system.

The level up system does seem a little gated, as you can easily put all of the stats into one attribute right away, and while it does make the character noticeably more powerful, it never felt like they were crazy overpowered. This probably has to do with the fact that a good chunk of the stats for a character come from their equipment, which takes the form of underwear in this game. Bras give status protections, but panties seem to always give status boosts. This means that even if you create a tank of a character, via chest manipulation, they aren’t going to be truly strong until endgame.

The game isn’t super challenging, either. While the last titles in the series weren’t the hardest games ever created, they did feel like you had to pay attention when in battle–or level up beyond the standard amount. There is nothing wrong with a game that allows the player to progress leisurely and without any amount of punishment, but sometimes it feels like it would be nice to get some kind of pushback– as standard encounters can almost always be just dealt with by applying auto battle.

Seven Pirates H didn’t invent the lewd wheel, but it also isn’t trying to change it either. The title comes forward right away and presents everything about itself in any trailer that can be viewed. If you watch one, or a section of gameplay, you know what this game is about and if it is for you or not. The game is not full price, releasing at 40 dollars, so it isn’t a huge investment either. For anyone who enjoys a fun, odd title every now and then it is worth it. For anyone that likes their RPGS with a dose of lewd, you probably already pre-ordered this.