Eternal Edge+ (PC) Review

Avatar of gillman
by gillman on September 28, 2022
PC
4
0
previous article
Wholesome adventure game The Spirit and the Mouse now available on Switch and PC
next article
Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart racing onto consoles in 2023
Eternal Edge
Contents
Item Reviewed

Eternal Edge+ (PC) Review

Author
Positives

The grass looks pretty cool
Takes guts for a smaller dev team to try and take on the massiveness that is Zelda

Negatives

Doesn't run smoothly
Why play this when you can just play Zelda?

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
4.0
Bottom Line

A Breath of the Wild-ish clone that misses the mark.

4.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Everyone gets it – The Legend of Zelda: Breathe of the Wild was a hugely popular game.  Even people who haven’t played it can attest to that by how many games have “borrowed” features from it.  Some of them are good, like Genshin Impact.  Most of them are just forgettable, like any other recent Nintendo game.  Then there are the small and select few that are just terrible.  The question is, where does Eternal Edge+ fall?

Terrible.  The game falls in the terrible category. 

Games that do this formula will use something called “environmental storytelling,” which is a fancy way of saying that you can look around the world and almost piece together what happened here.  This works in games like Elden Ring when it fills in the blanks of the story itself.  It works in games like Zelda when you can look at a puzzle and figure out how to interact with it, and what is expected of you.  There was very little effort at this in Eternal Edge+ to the point that things just felt disconnected from each other and uninteresting.

The game also runs pretty poorly on higher end machines.  This is probably due to the grass in the game being overly detailed and moving as if the wind is actually blowing it.  That sounds fun, but it also seems to render way more of the field at once then it needs to, slamming the performance of the game. 

Aside from the glaring issues, the gameplay itself is just a by-the-numbers Zelda clone, something that is a dime a dozen on Steam, and many of them are free. I entirely understand that many of the titles that are released by indie devs are a labor of love, but that doesn’t make them good.

If you are a fan of the series you will be heavily disappointed in this title.  If you aren’t, just play Breath of the Wild or wait for its sequel instead.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, PC, Reviews
FeaturedPCReview
, ,
About the Author
gillman
Avatar of gillman
PC Editor. I am amazing and super awesome. I also fight crime in my free time
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Eternal Edge+ (PC) Review
4.0
4
 
Railbound (PC) Review
7.5
 
Catmaze (Xbox One) Review with stream
5.5
Platforms
 
Gigantosaurus Dino Kart
Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart racing onto consoles in 2023
 
Eternal Edge
Eternal Edge+ (PC) Review
 
The Spirit and the Mouse
Wholesome adventure game The Spirit and the Mouse now available on Switch and PC
 
Railbound (PC) Review
 
CARL
C.A.R.L. is a new retro-style platformer coming soon
View All
Latest News
      
 
Gigantosaurus Dino Kart

Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart racing onto consoles in 2023

by SquallSnake on September 28, 2022
Outright Games in partnership with Cyber Group Studios announced that Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart will release next year, in 2023. The game will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC and Google Stadia. [...]
1
 
The Spirit and the Mouse

Wholesome adventure game The Spirit and the Mouse now available on Switch and PC

by SquallSnake on September 27, 2022
A gorgeous adventure game which feels like ‘Stray meets Ratatouille’, The Spirit and the Mouse is a story of a little hero with a giant heart. You’ll play as Lila, a mouse living in a French village, who unwittingly becomes zapped by a [...]
11
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums