Ezaron Defense (PC) Review

Avatar of gillman
by gillman on August 7, 2021
PC
7
0
previous article
Adventure game Arietta of Spirits gets release date and demo
Ezaron Defense
Contents
Item Reviewed

Ezaron Defense (PC) Review

Author
Positives

Fairly easy to pick up
Nice learning curve
Creative art style

Negatives

Odd bugs
Tower building lacks depth

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
7.0
Bottom Line

A tower defense title with some creative ideas to call their own.

7.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Tower defense titles are a bit of a sleeper hit game genre.  That lack of titles reflects frequently on the lack of quality, and the willingness of creators to change the formula.  So when a new title does come out, it is refreshing when they try to mix the formula up, even if everything doesn’t go as well as planned.  That is where you get Ezaron Defense, a mix of city building and tower defense.

The downside to this mixture is that the city building never really felt fully fleshed out.  It was an aspect that existed in the game, but it felt more like exchanging one resource for another instead of any real improvement.  Buildings gave a one time bonus, that could be spent, then sort of stopped functioning.  This could easily be fixed later, but as it stands it felt sort of empty.

The positive is that the tower defense section is solid and well thought out.  While there is a single strategy that can carry the progression through a chunk of the game, it gets slapped down later on–asking the player to become more familiar with the mechanics and balance.  The core of the game itself feels fun and balanced, which is truly all that can be asked of a title in this genre.

While there are minor bugs, like towers continuing to make noise when the game is muted, or odd design short falls, like the lack of depth in city building, this is a solid title that should be included in any fan of the genre’s library.  For everyone else, this might be a good first place to start.  It won’t win any critics over to the tower defense team, but it is still a fun and entertaining game.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, PC, Reviews
FeaturedPCReview
, ,
About the Author
gillman
Avatar of gillman
PC Editor. I am amazing and super awesome. I also fight crime in my free time
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Ezaron Defense (PC) Review
7.0
7
 
Super Sami Roll (PC) – Review
8.0
 
Mind Maze (Xbox One) Review with stream
4.0
Platforms
 
Ezaron Defense
Ezaron Defense (PC) Review
 
Super Sami Roll
Super Sami Roll (PC) – Review
 
Parasight
Action RPG Parasight launching on Steam in August 2021
 
Rocket RUmble
Multiplayer space racing brawler Rocket Rumble now available in Early Access
 
Warshmallows
Warshmallows (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Arietta of Spirits

Adventure game Arietta of Spirits gets release date and demo

by SquallSnake on August 6, 2021
French publisher Red Art Games, in partnership with Third Spirit Games, announced that the charming adventure game Arietta of Spirits will launch digitally on Steam for €14,99 / $14.99 / £12.99 and on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Store, Xbox [...]
8
 
The Last Survey

Save the world from destructive corporations in The Last Survey on Switch

by SquallSnake on August 6, 2021
Deliver a survey to stop mega-corporations from destroying the Earth in this unique story-driven experience about the dark future of the entire planet. The Last Survey is a game in which your choices shape your adventure. The game’s deep story, [...]
8
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums