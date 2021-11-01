UnMetal (PC) – review with stream (a second look)

Full Review

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Metal Gear is one of the most respected game series in history. From the concepts presented to the stealth/action gameplay, there was so much to enjoy. While there were fun easter eggs to be found from time to time, the games were never really humorous — this is where UnMetal comes in. Poking fun at the genre is possibly the most loving way possible, the title knows what it is.

One of the hardest things to do with a video game is to be genuinely funny. The main problem most of the time is that truly good jokes require timing, which is something that can easily be messed with by simple gameplay. This is something that the title does expertly, mainly because it understands the content that it is roasting. Choose one option, the game fights back–often in the most insane way possible.

You can watch our Stream of UnMetal here:

Framed like a 3rd person reading a book or watching a flashback, the presentation evolves the longer it is played. The player will also be given a choice to answer questions one of two ways with humorous and unexpected outcomes. One example is during the trash-squid boss where they are asked home many tentacles it had. If the player chooses the least amount, the character responds with that many – dozen! This offset is exactly like every story told that may or may not be true, as the teller tries to engage the audience by possibly embellishing the details just a little more.

Curious to learn more? You can download the free demo to get a taste of what is to come.

UnMetal is probably one of the best games that has come out recently. Anyone who is familiar with stealth/action games should give it a try. While other games might be struggling to find their voice, UnMetal nails not only that, but every single aspect.

Also available on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.