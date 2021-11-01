UnMetal (PC) – review with stream (a second look)

Avatar of gillman
by gillman on November 1, 2021
PC
4
0
previous article
These are the free Xbox games for November 2021
next article
How to play GBA multiplayer using only one cartridge - Single Pak Link
UnMetal
Contents
Item Reviewed

UnMetal (PC) – review with stream (a second look)

Author
Positives

Tone is spot on
Amazing use of humor
Fun/quirky top down gameplay

Negatives

Moments of high challenge

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
9.0
Bottom Line

A Metal Gear parody that is dead-on.

9.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Metal Gear is one of the most respected game series in history.  From the concepts presented to the stealth/action gameplay, there was so much to enjoy.  While there were fun easter eggs to be found from time to time, the games were never really humorous — this is where UnMetal comes in.  Poking fun at the genre is possibly the most loving way possible, the title knows what it is.

One of the hardest things to do with a video game is to be genuinely funny.  The main problem most of the time is that truly good jokes require timing, which is something that can easily be messed with by simple gameplay.  This is something that the title does expertly, mainly because it understands the content that it is roasting.  Choose one option, the game fights back–often in the most insane way possible.

You can watch our Stream of UnMetal here:

Framed like a 3rd person reading a book or watching a flashback, the presentation evolves the longer it is played.  The player will also be given a choice to answer questions one of two ways with humorous and unexpected outcomes. One example is during the trash-squid boss where they are asked home many tentacles it had.  If the player chooses the least amount, the character responds with that many – dozen!  This offset is exactly like every story told that may or may not be true, as the teller tries to engage the audience by possibly embellishing the details just a little more.

Curious to learn more? You can download the free demo to get a taste of what is to come.

UnMetal is probably one of the best games that has come out recently.  Anyone who is familiar with stealth/action games should give it a try.  While other games might be struggling to find their voice, UnMetal nails not only that, but every single aspect. 

Also available on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, PC, Reviews
FeaturedPCReview
, ,
About the Author
gillman
Avatar of gillman
PC Editor. I am amazing and super awesome. I also fight crime in my free time
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
UnMetal (PC) – review with stream (a second look)
9.0
4
 
Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire (PS4) Review with stream
6.0
 
Rover Mechanic Simulator (Xbox One) Review with stream
3.0
Platforms
 
UnMetal
UnMetal (PC) – review with stream (a second look)
 
World War II Underground 01 press material
World War II: Underground is a newly announced stealth action game
 
Undungeon
Action-RPG Undungeon launching this November on PC and Xbox
 
accident
Accident (PC) – Review
 
g feat
Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Preview
View All
Latest News
      
 
Super Sami Roll

Marble Madness-inspired Super Sami Roll coming to console soon

by SquallSnake on November 1, 2021
X PLUS and Sonzai Games are thrilled to announce that Super Sami Roll will be getting console ports on November 4 – including PS5 and Nintendo Switch! You can check out our review of the original PC release here. The Nintendo Switch port will run at 60 [...]
6
 
Free Xbox Gold Games Nov 2021

These are the free Xbox games for November 2021

by SquallSnake on October 29, 2021
Microsoft announced the following games will be free to Xbox Live Gold members in November 2021. –Moving Out ($24.99): Available November 1 to 30–Kingdom Two Crowns ($19.99): Available November 16 to December 15–Rocket Knight ($14.99): [...]
16
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums