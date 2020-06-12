Attack of the Evil Poop (PC) Review

Full Review

Here is the problem with Attack of the Evil Poop. I am not a huge fan of this game, it is gross, weird, oddly put together, and makes me question what I am doing with my life when I have to review it. The issue is that I know that it is exactly the game that the people who made it wanted to make, though, and for that I can’t really fault them. This game does not hide what it is, nor do you really get something that you aren’t expecting. For that, I give the game a ton of credit.

I will say that the story of Evil Poop, at the very least, is amusing. The main character falls in love with a woman and travels to see her, when he finally arrives he really has to poop, said poop then comes alive and starts to harass him. There is something charming in the simplicity and stupidity of that concept. It honestly makes the entire event almost endearing.

Then you have the visuals. I am not a huge fan of poop, and while that is probably not a super controversial statement, someone out there was dedicated enough to make dozens of models of creatures molded out of the stuff. While everything looks exactly like a mid-budget phone game, the company is also asking for five dollars — so that can be forgiven.

What it comes down to is that this game will very much strike a cord with some people, and annoy others. The thing is that you can probably figure out which side you fall on by simply watching either the playthrough we did or a trailer for the game. If you like the game, I would highly recommend it, as it is cheap and runs on a potato. If this kind of thing grosses you out, ignore and avoid, not everything needs to be for everybody.