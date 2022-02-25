Good Knight (PC) Review

by gillman on February 25, 2022
PC
Good Knight PC
Full Review

There is a section of the gaming population that truly enjoys difficult games.  They enjoy the challenge, thriving on it, counting each frame, mapping each move on the way to victory.  For those players there are games like I wanna be the Guy, and Boshy.  Good Knight is not only designed with them in mind, it could be said it was designed with only that group of people in mind.

The main gameplay loop of Good Knight is controlling the character whilst they walk in a circle, with one singular button.  It sounds simple, as if there couldn’t possibly be much depth as all that button does is change the character’s direction; that would be until the game evolves into what can only be described as a bullet hell – one in which you can’t really fight back.

While the gameplay might not sound interesting, it is the wonderful checkpoint system that makes it great.  Every checkpoint is just seconds away, making it never seem impossible to get a little further, just a tad more skill or luck and the next section can be unlocked.  It is a wonderful balance that is struck between being completely unplayable and wonderfully addictive.

Good Knight might not be a game that is for everyone, but everyone who plays this game will find something to take away from it.  It is a small title, made by a small team, for a respectable price.  While 15 dollars isn’t the cheapest entry level price in the world, there is more than enough content here to justify it.

