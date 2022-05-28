FiberTales: DummyKart (PC) Review with stream

Avatar of gillman
by gillman on May 28, 2022
PC
0
previous article
GBA Single-Pak Link - Colin McRae Rally 2.0
FiberTales DummyKart
Contents
Item Reviewed

FiberTales: DummyKart (PC) Review with stream

Author
Positives

Might make you want to play Garfield Kart

Negatives

Sensitive controls make it tricky to steer
Low production values all the way around

Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
Bottom Line

A budget kart-racer that misses the mark especially when compared to most other comical racers.

User Score
You have rated this

There are some games out there that feel like they just miss the mark of being good but a handful of changes or additions could have made the entire experience into a classic.  Then there are the games like FiberTales, that miss the mark of being entertaining, their genre, basic controls, or any kind of fundamentals.   

DummyKart is probably the best way to refer to this game as it seems to ignore all lessons that have ever been learned by those that came before it; meaning, any game that has ever done anything ever.  The experience, from start to finish, feels like it was the devs first pass in Unity and decided that four days of effort was enough for the Steam storefront.

It isn’t that the controls are bad, they are overly sensitive, and it isn’t that it is frequently vague on what constitutes collision or not, even though calling it confusing would be overly high praise.  The real issue with the title is that it frequently will give objectives that must be complete to move to the next level.  Almost without fail, every single one of these needs to be completed flawlessly, preferably by someone who also speedruns the game. 

FiberTales: DummyKart is one of the few games that does everything so poorly it is impressive.  Not the normal kind of impressive where you want to show your friend this odd little title, the bad kind of impressive where you receive it for free and still feel dirty that Steam knows you loaded it.  Avoid it.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, PC, Racing, Reviews
FeaturedPCReview
, ,
About the Author
gillman
Avatar of gillman
PC Editor. I am amazing and super awesome. I also fight crime in my free time
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
P.3 (Switch) Review
5.0
14
 
Nirvana: Pilot Yume (Xbox One) Review with stream
4.0
 
Cotton Fantasy: Superlative Night Dreams (PS4) Review with full pla...
8.5
Platforms
 
FiberTales DummyKart
FiberTales: DummyKart (PC) Review with stream
 
DRAINUS
2D side scrolling shooter Drainus now available on Steam
 
Greed fall II
GreedFall 2 – The Dying World first trailer here
 
sniperfeat
Sniper Elite 5 Preview
 
Flippin Kaktus
Action title Flippin Kaktus now available on console and PC
View All
Latest News
      
 
Destropolis

Top-down shooter Destropolis now available on Xbox and Playstation

by SquallSnake on May 26, 2022
No Gravity Games announced that Destropolis made by Igrek Games is now available on XBOX and Playstation and it’s priced at $5.99!The game is also available on Nintendo Switch and PC. Destropolis is a top-down shooter game, inspired by video games [...]
17
 
BIOMOTOR UNITRON

Neogeo Pocket Color dungeon crawler Biomotor Unitron now available on Switch

by SquallSnake on May 26, 2022
SNK announced that BIOMOTOR UNITRON is available now for download on the Nintendo Switch! A sci-fi fantasy RPG on an epic scale!Defeat mighty enemies with the strongest humanoid battle robot, Unitron! -Players take on the role of Unitron pilots as they [...]
14
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums