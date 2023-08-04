Rusted Moss (PC) Review with stream

Avatar of gillman
by gillman on August 4, 2023
PC
4
0
previous article
New shmup Astro Flame: Starfighter coming to console soon
Rusted Moss
Contents
Item Reviewed

Rusted Moss (PC) Review with stream

Author
Positives

Any game is instantly better when grapple hooks are involved
The pixelated visuals are gorgeous
Quality level design

Negatives

Narrative takes a backseat in comparison to the gameplay
Momentum based swinging takes some time to learn

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
8.5
Bottom Line

A Metroidvania with a grapplehook, Rusted Moss is an impressive sleeper hit with a beautiful art style.

8.5
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Grappling hooks in video games are one of those things that just seem like they naturally fit together.  The freedom and speed of movement that they provide can make elevate even the most mediocre titles.  The freedom that is given with a simple grappling hook mechanic is liberating. Smash in some Metroidvania elements to that equation and you have a game that most people would probably be foaming at the mouth to play.  The good news is that Playism has supplied that request in pixelated beauty. 

Normally there are two ways that you can design a grappling hook for games, either entirely momentum based or a more arcade-like casual swing.  Rusted Moss takes the route of momentum, meaning that there is a learning curve to figure out even the most basic of movements.  This also means that the game can almost be broken by someone who truly knows what they are doing.  The impact of this is that when a slightly more challenging swing happens, or it is used in a clever way during a boss fight, it makes you feel like an absolute genius. The game directly says that it should be played on a mouse and keyboard due to aiming requirements of the hook, which ends up feeling fluid once it has been gotten used to. 

The map design is one of the better seen in this genre recently.  Paths that require upgrades to access always feel like they might be accessible if you were just slightly better at the core movement.  This has the effect of telling players that they should probably come back later and placing a small challenge for anyone who has truly mastered the grappling hook.  The enemies throughout also change just enough to keep everything interesting and are at least visually distinct enough to know how they function from past experiences. 

The only true weakness to the game comes in the form of the story.  The title does a wonderful job of world building simply by the environment in which it is placed. Most platforms look warn and/or rusted, plants frequently have overgrown buildings.  This is clearly a world in decline.  The plot itself is serviceable, but forgettable after play.  This isn’t to say that it was bad at any part of it, but the way that the rest of the game does such a good job establishing a sense of place it just seems odd. 

Rusted Moss is one of the more memorable games in the last year, which is sad that it appears to have flown under the radar of most people.  The title basically nails all of the mechanics that it tried to use, and the plot is more than enough to hold the entire experience together.  While it might not be a title that jumps out and demands to be bought, you would be a fool if you were to ignore it.  Pick this up as soon as you open Steam.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, PC, Reviews
FeaturedPCPlayismReview
, , ,
About the Author
gillman
Avatar of gillman
PC Editor. I am amazing and super awesome. I also fight crime in my free time
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Rusted Moss (PC) Review with stream
8.5
4
 
Car Detailing Simulator (Switch) Review
4.0
 
Sephonie (XSX) Review
6.0
Platforms
 
Rusted Moss
Rusted Moss (PC) Review with stream
 
killsquad 6
Twin stick shooter KillSquad out now on PS4/5
 
Drug Dealer Simulator
MyGamer Visual Cast – Drug Dealer Simulator (PC)
 
Vampire Hunters
Retro shooter Vampire Hunters now available on Steam Early Access
 
BLASPHEMOUS 2
Blasphemous 2 coming to consoles and PC in September 2023
View All
Latest News
      
 
Astro Flame Starfighter

New shmup Astro Flame: Starfighter coming to console soon

by SquallSnake on August 3, 2023
Astro Flame: Starfighter will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on August 15, 2023 for $9.99. Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions got -20% discount during two weeks pre-order [...]
9
 
Far After GBC

ARPG Far After is a new GBC game – now available

by SquallSnake on August 3, 2023
Retro-indie games publisher Bitmap Soft announced that the collector’s edition of Far After, a hybrid platformer ARPG for Game Boy Color, is now available on their store at £140.00. Far After is an Immersive ARPG filled with magic and monsters, as two [...]
9
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums