Rusted Moss (PC) Review with stream

Full Review

Grappling hooks in video games are one of those things that just seem like they naturally fit together. The freedom and speed of movement that they provide can make elevate even the most mediocre titles. The freedom that is given with a simple grappling hook mechanic is liberating. Smash in some Metroidvania elements to that equation and you have a game that most people would probably be foaming at the mouth to play. The good news is that Playism has supplied that request in pixelated beauty.

Normally there are two ways that you can design a grappling hook for games, either entirely momentum based or a more arcade-like casual swing. Rusted Moss takes the route of momentum, meaning that there is a learning curve to figure out even the most basic of movements. This also means that the game can almost be broken by someone who truly knows what they are doing. The impact of this is that when a slightly more challenging swing happens, or it is used in a clever way during a boss fight, it makes you feel like an absolute genius. The game directly says that it should be played on a mouse and keyboard due to aiming requirements of the hook, which ends up feeling fluid once it has been gotten used to.

The map design is one of the better seen in this genre recently. Paths that require upgrades to access always feel like they might be accessible if you were just slightly better at the core movement. This has the effect of telling players that they should probably come back later and placing a small challenge for anyone who has truly mastered the grappling hook. The enemies throughout also change just enough to keep everything interesting and are at least visually distinct enough to know how they function from past experiences.

The only true weakness to the game comes in the form of the story. The title does a wonderful job of world building simply by the environment in which it is placed. Most platforms look warn and/or rusted, plants frequently have overgrown buildings. This is clearly a world in decline. The plot itself is serviceable, but forgettable after play. This isn’t to say that it was bad at any part of it, but the way that the rest of the game does such a good job establishing a sense of place it just seems odd.

Rusted Moss is one of the more memorable games in the last year, which is sad that it appears to have flown under the radar of most people. The title basically nails all of the mechanics that it tried to use, and the plot is more than enough to hold the entire experience together. While it might not be a title that jumps out and demands to be bought, you would be a fool if you were to ignore it. Pick this up as soon as you open Steam.