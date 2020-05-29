Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix (Switch) Review

Full Review

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix is an odd game. For something that is such a niche market and franchise, most gamers are at least passingly familiar with the title in one way or another. A virtual J-Pop idol that performs to music as the player inputs button prompts on the screen; very much like Guitar Hero or Rock Band without the plastic instruments. As this title celebrates the 10th anniversary of Miku, the fair question is if this title is different enough from the last several to warrant a celebration.

The first thing that should be brought up is that this is the first proper Miku title that has been released in 4 years. This move was probably done to give the market time to breathe, as Sega had released well over 10 titles for every platform they could in a very short order. The problem that this creates is that it also makes the lack of innovation feel upsetting– I don’t know exactly what I was expecting, but I was hoping for something. Oddly the DLC for the game seems to be pretty much in line with other music based titles, which is to say not terrible, but not fantastic.

With all the negatives out in the open, the game is exactly what anyone with a passing acquaintance with the vocaloid will expect: timed button presses that seem bizarrely easy when watching someone else play, then when the chance comes to attempt it on one’s own it becomes near impossible. This is somewhat mitigated by the, frankly, amazing amount of difficulty levels the game has available. The last two difficulties must be unlocked by finishing songs on the higher settings, which is roughly around the time you realize what songs you really do and don’t like on the title.

The chance to have Miku on the Switch is probably going to be enough for most fans to pick up the title anyway, and they should. It is solid and does justice to the series. Taking the idol with you wherever you go on a modern system is simply an added bonus. The problem will be with the fans who are newer to the party, and might be burning out now. This is probably not the best title for them, as it isn’t going to re-spark an interest. With that being said, anyone new to the series will probably love it.