Ultimate Summer (PC) (Early Access) Review with stream

by gillman on February 27, 2021
PC
4
0
previous article
Halo: Infinite - Preview
Contents
Item Reviewed

Ultimate Summer (PC) (Early Access) Review with stream

Author
Positives

The crazy fever dream is crazy

Negatives

Early access so there is much room for improvement

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
4.0
Bottom Line

An Early Access title with potential but has plenty of room for improvement.

4.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

One of the main strengths of this website is that we manage to highlight some of the lesser known titles that receive very little coverage from any other source.  Smaller creators have less budget, and we are happy to be able to give them some kind of a voice here.  The Ultimate series appears to be one of those titles that has gotten more and more of that coverage.  Honestly, I am glad they do.

If you want to see this game in action you can check out our stream embedded below:

Ultimate Summer is just an odd game; the player tackles the roll of a strangely wounded pig-person who moves at roughly ⅓ the speed of sound and has to defend a washing machine from demons, maybe.  It is an odd mashup of a tower defense, run and gun, and random elements from a battle royale.  It takes them all, throws them in a giant brewers tank, and hopes the potion comes out as some kind of magic elixir.

The problem is that what is produced mainly feels barely functional most of the time, and other part of it just feel half implemented and rushed.  On the Steam page there is a large “Early Access” disclaimer, but as so many games in the past have proven that may mean nothing–once they accept money all bets are off.  Granted, if the single person making this game allowed this more time to brew and worked on it any longer there would be something here. But that warning about it still being in development should set off all kinds of flags.

Ultimate Summer is one of the few rare times that an Early Access game has come out that I honestly hope that it sticks to what that program was intended for, and more work is done on it–there is some kind of special insanity that is crammed in here that you rarely see anymore.  The problem is that Steam has proven time and time again to burn people who rush in to that kind of thing.  So the best course of action is to simply advise the buyer to beware in its current state.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, PC, Reviews
FeaturedReview
,
About the Author
gillman
PC Editor. I am amazing and super awesome. I also fight crime in my free time
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Ultimate Summer (PC) (Early Access) Review with stream
4.0
4
 
Active Neurons 3 – Wonders of the World (Xbox One) Review
8.0
 
War Truck Simulator (Switch) Review
3.0
Platforms
 
Ultimate Summer (PC) (Early Access) Review with stream
 
the lord of the rings gollum preview
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Preview
 
Puzzle breakout platformer Antonball coming to Switch and PC this Spring
 
Resident Evil 8 Preview (Resident Evil Village Preview)
 
Good Night, Knight (PC) Early Access Review
View All
Latest News
      
 

Gnosia, Sci-Fi Social Deduction RPG from PLAYISM, available on Nintendo Switch March 4

by SquallSnake on February 25, 2021
After receiving spectacular reviews in Japan, Gnosia, the critically acclaimed sci-fi social deduction RPG from developer Petit Depotto and publisher PLAYISM, is sneaking its way into the West on Nintendo Switch, launching on March 4. Pre-orders for this [...]
19
 

Help cute animals relax with Under Leaves now available on Switch and Xbox

by SquallSnake on February 25, 2021
SIT DOWN, MAKE SOME TEA AND CHILL Under Leaves is a wonderful way to relax – there is nothing more enjoyable than immersing yourself in the natural world of cute animals with beautiful visuals and gentle sounds. Zero text, just you, nature, and a [...]
13
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums