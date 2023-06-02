Replikator (XSX) Review with stream

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on June 2, 2023
XBOX One
0
previous article
GBA Single-Pak Link - Mario Party Advance
Replikator
Contents
Item Reviewed

Replikator (XSX) Review with stream

Author
Positives

Twin stick controls work well with the top-down perspective
Once the game gets going, plenty of action and tons to unlock
Permanent upgrades help ease the pain of each death

Negatives

High initial learning curve and the game doesn’t explain much
Hey look, it is another roguelite (this over used genre is getting rather tiresome)
Steep difficulty spikes can be frustrating thanks to random stage design
Doesn’t know how to spell

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
7.0
Bottom Line

A roguelite with a fierce initial learning curve makes way for an action packed and pleasurable experience… if you are not tired of roguelikes and want to give this game a shot over the dozen other rogue title released this week.

7.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Replikator is a top-down twin-stick roguelite published by Ratalaika Games and offers some high action if you can work through the initial learning curve.

If you watch my stream embedded in this article, you’ll see that I was rather confused for these opening thirty minutes. Once I figured out where to go, how to play, and what all the random collectables unlocked, it all started to click with some trial and error. This hands-off tutorial segment is intimidating but good things come to those with persistence.

There isn’t a major gimmick that Replikator can call its own. It is presented with an overhead view. It uses twin-stick controls. The brief story gives you an excuse to blast anything that moves. And there are tons of unlockables and customization options to obtain after you died-and-tried several dozen times. I recognize that Replikator is a playable and enjoyable action title, but I personally am exhausted of the roguelike genre. The randomly generated stages and enemy placement sounds like a cool idea, but it can give away to cheap and frustrating deaths with steep difficulty spikes, a common problem with many other rogue titles. Sure, you can unlock permanent abilities over time and get better as a player with practice, but this follows the same rules as the other dozen rogue titles released this week.

Other than having a long and confusing opening, this is another average rogue. Its not great. Its not terrible. It can be enjoyed by fans of the genre who have not grown tired of this overused style of gameplay.

Also Play: Mana Spark

Don’t Forget About: Uragun, Helvetii, Heroes of Hammerwatch,The Crackpet Show, Genetic Disaster, Blazing Beaks, Dungeon of the Endless, Hyper Parasite, LiveLock, Royal Frontier, El Gancho, Neurovoider, Circuit Breakers, Spelunky, Vagante, Death Road to Canada, 8Days, Tallowmere, Quest of Dungeons, Dandy Ace, and Shiren,

Wait For It: 17 more rogue titles to be released next week

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

Replikator is a twin-stick roguelite with many unlockable customization options.

#XSX REVIEW with Stream here.

Written by @ZackGaz

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Reviews, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
FeaturedRatalaika GamesReviewXBOX OneXbox Series X
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Replikator (XSX) Review with stream
7.0
 
Star Wars: Jedi Survivor (PC/Console) Review
9.0
 
Boss Rush: Mythology (XSX) Review with stream
6.0
Platforms
 
Candle Knight
Candle Knight is a new 2.5D action platformer – out now
 
R 3
Alan Wake 2 (PC/Console) Preview
 
Star Wars Jedi Survivor
Star Wars: Jedi Survivor (PC/Console) Review
 
Chronicles of 2 Heroes
Retro platformer Chronicles of 2 Heroes now available on console and PC
 
Chasm The Rift
1997 FPS Chasm: The Rift has returned to modern consoles
View All
Latest News
      
 
7Horizons

Retro-style platformer 7 Horizons now available on Switch

by SquallSnake on June 2, 2023
RedDeer.Games, one of the biggest publishers and developers of Nintendo Switch games, starts June’s edition of the Indie Spring Spree Event with a premiere of the 7 Horizons. Retro sci-fi adventure is available globally on Nintendo Switch consoles [...]
5
 
Scarf

3D platformer SCARF releasing in July

by SquallSnake on June 1, 2023
Discover your true destiny as you explore beautifully crafted worlds. But you won’t have to do it alone as you can rely on the help of your trustworthy companion – a dragon-shaped scarf. However, something or someone is hiding the truth. Find out for [...]
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums