Replikator (XSX) Review with stream

Full Review

Replikator is a top-down twin-stick roguelite published by Ratalaika Games and offers some high action if you can work through the initial learning curve.

If you watch my stream embedded in this article, you’ll see that I was rather confused for these opening thirty minutes. Once I figured out where to go, how to play, and what all the random collectables unlocked, it all started to click with some trial and error. This hands-off tutorial segment is intimidating but good things come to those with persistence.

There isn’t a major gimmick that Replikator can call its own. It is presented with an overhead view. It uses twin-stick controls. The brief story gives you an excuse to blast anything that moves. And there are tons of unlockables and customization options to obtain after you died-and-tried several dozen times. I recognize that Replikator is a playable and enjoyable action title, but I personally am exhausted of the roguelike genre. The randomly generated stages and enemy placement sounds like a cool idea, but it can give away to cheap and frustrating deaths with steep difficulty spikes, a common problem with many other rogue titles. Sure, you can unlock permanent abilities over time and get better as a player with practice, but this follows the same rules as the other dozen rogue titles released this week.

Other than having a long and confusing opening, this is another average rogue. Its not great. Its not terrible. It can be enjoyed by fans of the genre who have not grown tired of this overused style of gameplay.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

