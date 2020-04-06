HyperParasite (Xbox One) Review

by squallsnake on April 6, 2020
XBOX One
11
0
previous article
Wurroom (Vita) Review
Contents
Item Reviewed

HyperParasite (Xbox One) Review

Author
Positives

Interesting possess gameplay mechanic opens the door for dozens of playable characters
Local co-op is cool but there is no online option
Rogue elements mixed with twin-stick controls provide a unique gameplay touch

Negatives

Combat is also a slower paced and always challenging
Need to grind and get lucky to unlock most things
Mapping is not detailed but probably was done by design

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
6.0
Bottom Line

A twin-stick shooter mixed with rogue gameplay is an interesting mix but never becomes truly engaging.

6.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

HyperParasite has two unique aspects to its gameplay. First, it is a roguelike on top of being a twin-stick shooter. Secondly, you play as a parasite that can possess hosts, each with their own unique abilities. On paper, this sounds like a winning formula but the final execution leaves something to be desired.

It is different playing as the bad guy. Not only are you shooting down humans, you can possess them, use them as meat shields, and even pop them like a balloon when you want to feast on someone else with different abilities.  One thing is for sure, there is a little more emphasis on the rogue elements versus the twin stick action elements. Combat can get crowded but will never be littered with enemies and projectiles like other twin-stickers. Instead, each shot is slower paced and needs to count thanks to reload time and ammo counts. There is a compensating aim-assist feature that would ultimately be game breaking without it. Combat is fine but never over-the-top, fast paced, and entertainingly addictive. It is always something to monitor closely as one false move will send you back to the beginning. Twin-stickers often have action based combat but it is much slower and methodical here. Dodging is also a critical element to success as this roll dive makes the player invincible for a second.

The mapping system and randomness of the rogue elements is where the game places its bet. The mini-map in the corner fills in areas during navigation but doesn’t highlight areas of interest. For example, there is a boss gauntlet door that provides a staggering challenge but doesn’t get marked on the map once found so you better remember where it is. The camera is zoomed out far enough so most of the map can be seen at once but does make each character smaller. This is another reason why combat can be challenging as hitting small moving targets is difficult, hence the auto-aim feature. Having a zoomed out camera makes the environment also look similar. This becomes a bit of a problem since the randomly generated maps are designed to gel in a way that makes sense but can be confusing without any highlighting features. Like the combat, it is fine and it works but is never taken to that next level. 

There is a tutorial that is quick and easy to understand but there are portions during the campaign where dialog gets a little wordy.  The wordiness comes from the goal of being humorous but ultimately gets in the way of the action. Local co-op is available and is the best way to play this game especially since there are dozens of playable characters to unlock. Unlocking these characters takes time, some grinding, and a bit of luck as the player needs to find a brain during the campaign to active, then a decent chunk of gold must be spent to unlock.  It takes a bit of time and doing to unlock even just a single character, let alone any worth while upgrades, so good luck trying to unlock them all.

HyperParasite is a playable game but is held back by the slower pace, the samey environments and objectives, the high difficulty, and the grind to unlock anything new. With a co-op partner, it is a decent way to spend an afternoon but twin-stick fans will probably look for more meat on the bone elsewhere.

Also available on PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

Not As Good As: Super Smash T.V. 

Also Try: LiveLock 

Wait For It: Dungeon of the Endless

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.comTwitter: @ZackGaz

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Action, Featured, Reviews, XBOX One
FeaturedHound Picked GamesHyperParasiteReviewRoguelikeTwin StickXBOX One
, , , , , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
HyperParasite (Xbox One) Review
6.0
11
 
Wurroom (Vita) Review
5.0
 
Bohemian Killing (Switch) Review
6.5
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
3D puzzle platformer Tin & Kuna coming to consoles and PC in the fall
 
LUNA The Shadow Dust (PC) Review
 
Roguelike Pangeon out now on PC, consoles later
 
Fury Unleashed gets console and PC release date after 5 years of development – trailer here
 
Torchlight III is getting a Sharpshooter class
View All
Latest News
      
 

3D puzzle platformer Tin & Kuna coming to consoles and PC in the fall

by squallsnake on April 2, 2020
Aksys Games announced that Tin & Kuna will be rolling onto the Nintendo Switch, the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC this fall. Help Kuna save his buddy Tin and rebuild the Prime Orb in this charming and colorful 3D puzzle platformer from Brazilian [...]
5
 

Free April 2020 PS4 games for PS+ subscribers

by squallsnake on April 1, 2020
Sony just announced the two free games for PS+ subscribers for April 2020. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End: Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed adventure epic arrives on PS Plus! Several years after his last adventure, retired fortune hunter, Nathan [...]
54
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums