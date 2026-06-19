Rat Protocol is a new block pushing low-cost puzzler

Weird science and block-pushing puzzle mechanics combine for a brainteasing adventure in Rat Protocol!

When an experiment unexpectedly grants humanoid strength and intelligence to a lab rat, the scientists in charge decide to test the limits of their creation’s newfound abilities. Guide the lab rat through increasingly tricky chambers by pushing crates, blocking dangerous laser beams, activating switches and detonating explosives. Find the right order to clear obstacles so the lab rat can reach key cards to open doorways and proceed to the next test.

Will you make the experiment a success or lead your rodent to an untimely demise?

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release date: June 24, 2026

Price: US $4.99 / €4.99

Test the limits of a mutated lab rat in top-down puzzle adventure style!

Solve increasingly complex puzzles to escape each tricky chamber.

Avoid hazards and collect key cards to help the lab rat survive!

Block laser beams, activate switches, push crates and more in the correct order.

Enjoy retro pixel art aesthetics and a whimsical narrative about twisted science!