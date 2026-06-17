Love Chemistry – Sibella’s Formula (XSX) Review

Love Chemistry – Sibella’s Formula is a $6 digital download published by EastAsiaSoft. This action platformer is basically a Mega Man clone designed entirely around a very strange plot point – the protagonist develops an endless supply of love serum and shoots it just like Mega Man’s arm cannon.

When this mid control formula hits humans, she is free to perform a basic love animation (a basic hug or kiss) whether or not the victim gives consent. Stranger, shooting these syringes also damages non-living things like robots and defeats plant life. Then sets of stages are capped with a boss battle in which Sibella gains a new power, just like Mega Man, but sticking with the standard attack is usually the way to go.

The challenge remains low but there are moments of cheap attacks and tedious platforming. Even though you might die here or there, the generous lives system and health bar means you will usually make it to the next checkpoint without too much trouble. The campaign and all cheevos can be cleared in about an hour. Without extras to collect or bonuses to unlock, there isn’t any replay value. Since enemies repeat so often and the gameplay remains basic run-and-gun without much of a gimmick, the hour run time hits the sweet spot because it is over before it has a chance to grow stale. The poor writing doesn’t do the presentation any favors though.

All the typical hazards are here: pits, spikes, ladders to climb, and each enemy has specific attacks and patterns. All this is par for the course but there are a couple of enemies that are more annoying, unfair, and cheap than anything. For example, there are shielded enemies that can only be defeated when their defenses drops but then explode with a larger blast radius, often causing tedious damage. Mini bosses mark the halfway point of each stage, so there an attempt at some extra excitement, but they can all be dropped with little more than button mashing. The same mostly goes for the bosses, with only the final boss offering some challenge. Still, this low cost download is better for being an easier, more casual experience than a tricky, overly challenging one.

Visually, the pixel art fulfills its purpose but isn’t anything special; it is acceptable considering the lower price point. Backgrounds change with each clump of stages but sometimes backgrounds can look interactive. One stage has a hard time distinguishing what is a platform and what is just decoration.

Love Chemistry is a basic action platformer without a gameplay gimmick. Its standout feature is the awkward love potion shooting mechanic that simply wouldn’t fly if the protagonist was a male. Can you imagine if a male went around shooting drugs at females so he can temporarily have his way with them? Still, the premise of a female Bill Cosby simulator is uncomfortable while the gameplay is mediocre at best.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon or BuyMeACoffee.