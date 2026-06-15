Grand Vegas Casino is a low ante casino simulator

Feeling lucky? Step into the Grand Vegas Casino and try your hand at 4 of the most popular gambling games in the world, with no need to get dressed up or risk your wallet! Grand Vegas Casino is a casual gambling simulation game for players of all skill levels, offering intuitive controls and a fluidly animated HD-2D graphic style to keep you immersed in luxurious high-rolling action.

Build your strategy, improve your skills, place daring bets and experiment to win. Featured casino games include Poker, Roulette, Blackjack and Slots, each with unique mechanics and standard rules that have made them timeless staples of the gambling scene. Play against computer-controlled opponents and unlock cool rewards as you progress! Are you ready to go all in?

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release date: June 17, 2026

Price: US $4.99 / €4.99

Play Poker, Blackjack, Roulette and Slots using standard casino rules!

Experiment, strategize and easily restart if you run out of money.

Collect rewards for defeating AI opponents!

Enjoy crisp and colorful HD presentation in fluidly animated 2D style.