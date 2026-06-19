4PGP (PS5) Review

4PGP is a simple arcade-style racer by 3goo now available on Playstation and Steam. While the controls are responsive and presentation bright, there isn’t a whole lot of meat on the bone.

This $20 racing title has a lot in common with F-Zero despite being grounded within typical race cars on Earth-based tracks. Meaning, most races usually take place at a high speed thanks to the rejuvenating boost system. Besides the expected accelerator and break buttons, the player has access to a boost mechanic. When held, the vehicle propels forward with a temporary speed boost that depletes a meter. This boost meter can be refilled when driving over the boost barrier; the longer you drive on top of it, the more juice you get just like F-Zero. However, there is an interactive element to the regaining boost. As you enter the boost pad, tapping a button when the dial hits the sweet spot will result in an instant max fill. This is cool but almost guarantees a lower finishing pole position if missed which is always frustrating.

Other than this hit-or-miss boost refilling gameplay element, everything is very much average at best. Since there are no Mario Kart-like weapons or abilities, each race is straightforward. In fact, the AI is brutal and acts almost like the opposite of Mario Kart’s rubberbanding AI. If you don’t catch the AI leader within a short amount of time, usually by the end of the first lap, there is little-to-no chance of earning a medal. Confusingly, even if you never use the break button or drive off course, the AI still has the potential to smoke you.

Although it is possible to play 4-player split screen, the Career and Time Trial modes probably won’t hold your attention for long. Since the AI will probably destroy you in the Career mode, and shaving seconds of time in the Time Trial mode will only appeal to some, the limited replay value and excitement level is average at best. Sure, there are some unlockable cars, but it still doesn’t help with the AI problem. Plus, the vehicles vary wildly. Meaning, some are faster than others, but for the most part, using the break isn’t necessary. In fact, using the break will only result in a lesser score.

4PGP plays and looks perfectly fine but there isn’t a gimmick or wow factor. It is very much a basic, par for the course, straightforward, somewhat bland racer that is moderately overpriced. However, I feel like the foundation is solid and would be curious to see what a sophomore effort would look like.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

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