Super Scram Kitty makes a return to Switch from being on Wii U

Kumogami is thrilled to announce the release of Super Scram Kitty, a new action game for Nintendo Switch! Super Scram Kitty’s unique blend of 2D platforming and shoot-em-up action sends players on a zero-gravity quest to rescue stranded cats and bring down the plans of an evil corporation!

Sci-Fi Mouse Mania

The world of Super Scram Kitty is in peril from the ill-conceived plans of crazed billionaires! Intent on eternal life, the super-rich have devised a way to split their consciousnesses into tiny fragments and store them until they can be reassembled in the future. How do they store them, you might wonder. Why, in our close genetic relative, the humble mouse, of course! The megacorporation Nezu-Me has filled its space station with legions of cloned Brain Mice to keep their shareholders’ selfish thoughts forever, but when the mice start to exhibit that same selfish behavior, the station is quickly overrun. It’s up to the game’s hero to jump on a magnetic ‘Spinboard’, ride the rails and put everything right!

Revolutionary Gameplay

Super Scram Kitty is an arcade action game with a distinctive, rotation-based style. Bound and smash in any direction across more than twenty five vibrant stages, skillfully thrust from rail to rail, collecting vital energy and seeking out stranded cats before ultimately taking on the giant server at the core of the Nezu-Me project.