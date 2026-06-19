DekaDuck is Mega Man inspired 2D action platformer

Indie game developer and publisher Asteristic Game Studio is proud to announce the upcoming release of Indie game developer and publisher Asteristic Game Studio is proud to announce the upcoming release of DekaDuck, an immersive retro-inspired 2D action platformer set in a Sci-Fi world full of conspiracies! Featuring stunningly beautiful hand-drawn art and animation, DekaDuck challenges you to play as a wannabe bounty hunter where you’ll shoot, grab and dash your way into glory by defeating criminals and bringing them to justice, while working for a criminal yourself!

, an immersive retro-inspired 2D action platformer set in a Sci-Fi world full of conspiracies! Featuring stunningly beautiful hand-drawn art and animation, DekaDuck challenges you to play as a wannabe bounty hunter where you’ll shoot, grab and dash your way into glory by defeating criminals and bringing them to justice, while working for a criminal yourself!

DekaDuck is still in development and features Dr. Less finding himself in a huge pickle! While escaping from the Intergalactic Police, his ship crashed on an uncharted planet, alongside a police ship that was on his tail. Using his brilliant mind and his daughter’s pet duck, he created DEKADUCK, half-duck, half-robot marvel. You, playing as DekaDuck must utilize your detachable mechanical arm which is central to both combat and travel, allowing enemies, objects, and the environment itself to become part of your toolkit! Built around agility, speed, momentum, and experimentation, you are tasked to dash and shoot your way to victory! Once mastered, your abilities are out of this world!

DekaDuck includes six stages packed full of secrets to discover. Fly to different regions on Dr. Less’ ship, each packed with secret areas, different enemies and giant bosses, and interact with many unique characters, such as Aiko, the Intergalactic Police Captain that has a crush on him, and Ekos, arms dealer (literally!).

The newly released trailer offers a first look at how gameplay mechanics come together, showcasing quick movement, responsive platforming, and encounters that reward improvisation. Rather than relying solely on traditional shooting, the game encourages players to use positioning, timing, and enemy interactions to maintain flow and forward momentum.

KEY FEATURES

-Fast, fluid movement! Dash, shoot, and even teleport through levels in a fluid motion.

-Detachable hand! Grab enemies, items, and platforms to utilize the environment to your advantage.

-Colorful cast! Meet a ton of different characters, including Aiko, the Intergalactic Police Captain with a massive crush on Deka, and Ekos, a literal arms dealer.

-Killer soundtrack: Packed with original tracks by Dominic Ninmark.

-Six secret-packed stages, each packed with secret areas, different enemies and giant bosses – all hand-drawn digitally!